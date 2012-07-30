版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 13:34 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares to advance on stimulus hopes

LONDON, July 30 European shares were set to gain for a third
straight session on Monday on rising expectations that the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce fresh stimulus measures at this
week's meetings to help their fragile economies.
    "With expectations now running high heading into Thursday's meeting,
speculation has intensified as to what we'll hear from the ECB; a rate cut, a
resumption of bond purchases, and a new LTRO are just some of the measures
supposedly being considered," IG Markets said in a note, referring to the
central bank's long-term refinancing operations.
    "Just preceding the ECB decision, we have an Federal Open Market Committee
meeting, with traders also watching for signs of if (and when) the Fed might
enact further QE (quantitative easing) ... central bank policy action and
follow-up rhetoric will be the key drivers of markets this week."
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to
26 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 67  to 74
points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 26 to 30
points, or as much as 0.9 percent.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.3 percent
to 1,056.51 points on Friday, its highest close in a week, while U.S. shares
   gained 1.5 to 2.2 percent. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan were up 1 percent on Monday. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT                                  
                                                LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,385.97      1.91 %      25.95
     NIKKEI                                 8,605.76      0.46 %      39.12
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                      0.99 %       4.72
     EUR/USD                                  1.2293     -0.32 %    -0.0040
     USD/JPY                                   78.33     -0.13 %    -0.1000
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.545          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.424          --       0.03
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,621.50     -0.08 %     -$1.34
     US CRUDE                                 $90.58       0.5 %       0.45
 
    * Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes                      
    * ECB, Fed stimulus hopes lift Nikkei to 1-wk high           
    * Euro slips but losses contained on ECB hopes               
    * Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3          
    * Brent rises toward $107, stimulus measures eyed            
    * Gold hovers around $1,620/oz, c.bank meet eyed             
    * Copper firms, underpinned by stimulus hopes                
    * Bonds gain in Asia on slip in US stock futures

