European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rebounding, focus on data

LONDON, Aug 14 European shares were set to bounce back on
Tuesday with investors betting that a slew of economic releases in Europe and
the United States later in the day might strengthen the case for more monetary
stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth.
    Investors awaited the euro zone's growth numbers, as well as GDP data from
France and Germany, inflation figures from the United Kingdom, economic
sentiment surveys from Germany and retail sales data from the United States.
    "Today could also see further gains as we get French, German and euro zone
preliminary GDP which are all expected to slip," Capital Spreads said in a note.
"With such pervasive weakness spreading across the continent, traders are also
likely to see this as another reason to expect action from the ECB in the near
future."
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 27
points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 33 to
37 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise about
10 points, or 0.3 percent.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT                                
                                              LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                              1,404.11     -0.13 %      -1.76
     NIKKEI                               8,917.94      0.37 %      32.79
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    0.26 %       1.30
     EUR/USD                                1.2354      0.19 %     0.0023
     USD/JPY                                 78.42      0.15 %     0.1200
     10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.659          --      -0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                          1.409          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                           $1,611.61      0.13 %      $2.07
     US CRUDE                               $92.89      0.17 %       0.16
 
