RPT-European Factors to Watch-German, French shares to gain on data

LONDON, May 2 German and French shares were set to rise sharply
on Wednesday as encouraging manufacturing data from the United States, the
world's biggest economy, revived expectations that the pace of global economic
recovery was gathering momentum.	
    The two markets will resume trading on Wednesday after a public holiday in
the previous session. However, British stocks are likely to fall as the UK
market was open on Tuesday and had a chance to react to the economic numbers.  	
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX to open about 48
points higher, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 23 to 27
points, or as much as 0.8 percent. Britain's FTSE 100, which jumped 1.3
percent a day earlier, is likely to open 15 points, or 0.3 percent, lower.	
    The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its index of
national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March. The figure topped
expectations for the reading to decline to 53.0. 	
   
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT                                    
                                                  LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                  1,405.82      0.57 %       7.91
     NIKKEI                                   9,407.26       0.6 %      56.31
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                        1.16 %       6.04
     EUR/USD                                    1.3224     -0.09 %    -0.0012
     USD/JPY                                     80.34      0.35 %     0.2800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                            1.963          --       0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                              1.664          --      -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                               $1,659.25     -0.14 %     -$2.28
     US CRUDE                                  $105.92     -0.23 %      -0.24
 	
