RPT-European Factors to Watch-German, French shares to gain on data

LONDON, May 2 German and French shares were set to rise sharply on Wednesday as encouraging manufacturing data from the United States, the world's biggest economy, revived expectations that the pace of global economic recovery was gathering momentum. The two markets will resume trading on Wednesday after a public holiday in the previous session. However, British stocks are likely to fall as the UK market was open on Tuesday and had a chance to react to the economic numbers. Financial spreadbetters predicted Germany's DAX to open about 48 points higher, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 23 to 27 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. Britain's FTSE 100, which jumped 1.3 percent a day earlier, is likely to open 15 points, or 0.3 percent, lower. The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March. The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline to 53.0. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.82 0.57 % 7.91 NIKKEI 9,407.26 0.6 % 56.31 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.16 % 6.04 EUR/USD 1.3224 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 80.34 0.35 % 0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.963 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.664 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,659.25 -0.14 % -$2.28 US CRUDE $105.92 -0.23 % -0.24 * Shares rise as U.S. data soothes slowdown fears * Japan's Nikkei steady after Tuesday's steep drop * Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data * Dollar bounces back after U.S. manufacturing surprise * Brent steady above $119; U.S., China data supports * Gold edges down as US data eases econ worries * LME copper falls on Chinese selling; Shanghai firm * Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data