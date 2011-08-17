版本:
European Factors-Shares set to fall after key meeting

 (Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Aug 17 European shares were set to fall on Wednesday,
with traders disappointed at the lack of a positive outcome of a meeting between
German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, as they
tried to stop the the euro zone debt crisis spreading further. 	
 In an announcement after the close of European markets on Tuesday, they also
proposed a tax on financial transactions, which could hurt banks and bourse
operators such as Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE). Shares of NYSE Euronext 
fell 8.4 percent overnight, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500 .	
 France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans Tuesday for closer euro zone
integration on Tuesday but they disappointed investors by declaring that any
thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait. They also stopped
short of increasing the bloc's rescue fund. 	
 At 0644 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1 percent lower, Germany's
DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.9 percent lower and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1
were 0.5 percent lower. 	
 "The meeting between Merkel and Sarkozy was already a non starter as the
idea of euro bonds had already been ruled out," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at
Capital Spreads, said in a note. 	
 "Most market participants weren't expecting the meeting to yield any
significant progress on the debt crisis but they also weren't expecting the idea
of a financial transaction tax to resurface either. The punitive measure is only
likely further to hurt the financial sector and the mere fact that such a
measure was put forward at a meeting intended to restore confidence over the
crisis has started to raise questions over the leadership and strategy over the
crisis."	
 Tech companies may be in focus after Dell Inc slashed its 2012
revenue forecast as an already weak outlook for technology spending this year
worsened, sending its shares more than 7 percent lower. 	
 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed flat on Tuesday at
969.16 points. It is down more than 18  percent from a mid-February peak. 
Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following an
escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing its triple-A
credit rating and weak economic data from major economies that have sparked
concern they may go back into recession.  	
	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT                                             
                                              LAST       PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,192.76       -0.97 %       -11.73
 NIKKEI                              9,057.26       -0.55 %       -50.17
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             0.42 %         2.16
 EUR/USD                                1.4402        0.01 %       0.0001
 USD/JPY                                 76.68       -0.13 %      -0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                   2.225            --         0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                     2.279            --        -0.04
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,788.80        0.14 %        $2.55
 US CRUDE             CLc1                   $87.40        0.87 %         0.75
	
 * US STOCKS-Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St 	
 * GLOBAL-Asian shares fall, euro shaky after summit 	
 * METALS-Copper edges up, concerns about Europe weigh 	
 * FOREX-Common bond setback saps euro; Swiss meeting eyed 	
 * TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer as equities dip 	
 * Brent crude stays above $109 on US gasoline draw 	
 * Gold steady, euro zone crisis seen lingering 	
 	

 COMPANIES	
        	

 SABMILLER 	
 The global brewer took its $10.0 billion bid for Australia's Foster's
 hostile, going direct to shareholders, at a discount to Foster's last
trade. 	
	
 CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)	
 The Danish brewer reported a drop in second-quarter profit below consensus
on the back of slow recovery in its key Russian market and cut its full-year
guidance. 	
 	

 ENRC 	
 Strong iron ore prices helped lift the UK-listed miner's headline core
profit more than 33 percent in the first half, marginally above most analysts'
expectations. 	
 	

 GREEK BANKS 	
 Greece's central bank stands ready to grant emergency assistance to any
lender who might face liquidity shortages over the coming days, a Greek
newspaper reported on Wednesday. 	
 	

 HOCHTIEF 	
 Germany's largest builder posted second-quarter earnings before interest and
tax of 10.2 million euros ($14.4 million), beating the average estimate in a
Reuters poll thanks to a rise in new orders. 	
 	

 A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO) 	
 The Danish shipping and oil group reported a 3 percent rise in net profit
for the first half of 2011, beating forecasts for a small decline, but
downgraded the outlook for its container shipping business. 	
     	

 WIENERBERGER 	
 The world's biggest brick maker expects a good second half and is not
bracing for recession, it said while posting second-quarter core profit that
rose in line with market expectations. {ID:nVIE003651]	
     	

 TELEKOM AUSTRIA  	
 The Austrian telecom group lowered its full year outlook due to the
devaluation of the Belarus ruble after it reported a decline in second quarter
earnings in line with estimates. 	
 	

 SWISS LIFE 	
 Swiss Life beat expectations with its first half profit and said it was well
placed to deal with the challenges of low interest rates and a strong Swiss
franc. 	
 	

 BALFOUR BEATTY 	
 Britain's largest infrastructure contractor said first-half underlying
pretax profit rose 4 percent, in line with expectations and lifted by a one-off
gain from the sale of investments. 	
 	
 DNO International 	
 The Norwegian company said it would lower production at its prize Tawke
field in Iraq to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) as it 
confirmed rising second quarter core earnings year-on-year. 	
 	

 SPANISH BANKS 	
 Spain's six largest banking groups have made losses of 13 billion euros
($18.31 billion) on their property portfolios since the beginning of Spain's
banking crisis, Expansion reported citing data from the banks themselves.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

