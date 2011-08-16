版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 14:48 BJT

European Factors-Shares set to fall on German GDP data

 (Adds German GDP data, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Aug 16 European stock futures pointed to a weaker start
for equities on Tuesday on data showing Germany's economic growth slowed more
than expected in the second quarter and as investors were seen trading
cautiously ahead of a Franco-German summit.	
 After opening higher, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX
FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 fell 1.0 to 1.5 percent as data showed
German gross domestic product fell to 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms
from a revised 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year.
 	
 Focus will be on the summit in Paris, with investors waiting to see if
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel could take
some measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis from spreading. The meeting
will start at 1400 GMT and a joint news conference is due at 1600 GMT.
 	
 Experts say the only way to ensure affordable financing for the bloc's most
financially distressed countries would be for the euro area to issue joint
eurobonds. Although Germany has long opposed the idea, support is beginning to
emerge.	
 "Whilst some are hoping for a cure to the euro zone's debt ills, most
traders have experienced enough disappointment at such meetings not to get their
hopes up," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.	
 "The most positive thing likely to come from the meeting is some sort of
show of confidence from Merkel in Sarkozy's handling of the economy, in an
effort to reaffirm Frances AAA+ rating."	
 Investors also waited for a raft of macroeconomic figures to see if the
global economic recovery is on track. Euro zone flash GDP figures for the second
quarter are scheduled at 0900 GMT, while UK's July CPI inflation figures will be
out at 0830 GMT.	
 U.S. housing starts and import and export prices are due at 1230 GMT and
July industrial output and capacity utilisation numbers will be announced at
1315 GMT.	
 Resource-related stocks might come under pressure as crude oil prices CLc1
fell 0.9 percent, while copper prices dropped 0.6 percent on concerns of
weaker demand.	
 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 0.1
percent higher on Monday following last week's volatile swings and a gain of 3.6
percent on Friday. The index hit a two-year low last week.	
      	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0546 GMT                                       
                                              LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
  S&P 500                          1,204.49       2.18 %      25.68
  NIKKEI                          9,079.89      -0.07 %      -6.52
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        1.45 %       7.39
  EUR/USD                            1.4414      -0.22 %    -0.0032
  USD/JPY                             76.85       0.01 %     0.0100
  10-YR US TSY YLD               2.301           --      -0.01
  10-YR BUND YLD                 2.331           --       0.01
  SPOT GOLD                       $1,766.21       0.07 %      $1.21
  US CRUDE           CLc1                 $87.20      -0.77 %      -0.68
	

 * Nikkei edges up after Wall Street rally on Google 	
 * US STOCKS-Google deal boosts shares for third day 	
 * Euro holds near 3-wk high before key summit       	
 * Asian shares rise, euro steady ahead of summit    	
 * TREASURIES-Steady, but some downward pressure     	
 * Brent drops, below $110 on weak US data, firm dlr 	
 * Gold holds steady ahead of Franco-German summit   	
 * LME copper dips on shaky economic outlook         	
	
 COMPANY NEWS	
 STRAUMANN  	
 Swiss dental implant maker cut its 2011 operating profit margin target after
posting a weaker-than-expected 53 percent slump in first-half net profit as a
writedown charge in Japan and the soaring Swiss franc weighed. For related news,
click on 	
    	

 EADS 	
 European planemaker Airbus, part of aerospace group EADS, expects aircraft
production to be flat or slightly higher in the event of another global economic
downturn as growing demand for medium-haul jets in Asia helps it keep the
pressure on rival Boeing . 	
  	

 AUTOMAKERS (DAIGn.DE) (VOWG_p.DE) 	
 The German government plans to make 200 million euros ($281.7 million) in
subsidies available for "showcase" projects to promote electric vehicles,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing industry circles. 	
 	

 NORDEA , HANDELSBANKEN (SHBa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) SWEDBANK (SWEDa.ST)	
 Swedish banks are among Europe's strongest and are well placed to ride out
the current market turmoil, the head of the country's markets watchdog said in
an interview late on Monday.	
 	

 NOKIA 	
 Nokia shares jumped around 9 percent on Monday after Google Inc's 
$12.5 billion offer for Motorola Mobility Holdings raised speculation
the Finnish mobile phone company could also attract a high bid.	
 	

 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)	
 Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany and Telefonica's German unit are planning
to cooperate on a mobile payments system, Handelsblatt reported, citing company
sources. Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]	
 	

 UK RETAILERS  	
 Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has played down the 	
prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting instead that Britain's
second-biggest supermarket by market share could cherrypick the stores that
suited it best, The Financial Times said. 	
 	

 RESOLUTION 	
 The British insurance consolidator reported stronger interim profits, driven
by acquisitions, and said it was on course to hit its financial targets.
 	
	
  	
	

  	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

