European Factors-Shares to extend steep sell-off on growth concerns

LONDON, Aug 19 European shares were expected to slip further on
Friday after steep declines in the previous session on growing concerns that the
U.S. economy was heading towards recession and some European banks faced
short-term lending stress.
Fresh concerns that the euro-zone debt crisis could infect the financial
system put pressure on the short-term funding markets, forcing some European
banks to pay higher rates for U.S. dollar loans.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.9 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent lower.
"The heavy selling is on the back of fears over the state of global economic
growth and the ability for European banks to withstand another freezing over of
credit markets," said Ben Potter, strategist, at IG Markets.
"Given the huge levels of uncertainty, a lot of traders are looking to
square their books ahead of the weekend. The last thing they want to do is get
belted on the open on Monday morning if U.S. markets fall over again."
European equities suffered their biggest daily fall in two-and-a-half years
on Thursday, as a slew of downbeat U.S. data cast further doubt on the strength
of the recovery in the world's biggest economy. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares dropped 4.8 percent and has fallen 14.5 percent
this month, on track to post its biggest monthly decline at least since 1997.
Thursday's sell-off wiped 227 billion euros ($325 billion) off the value of
the STOXX Europe 600 index.
U.S. shares fell 3.7 to 5.2 percent on Thursday after figures showed factory
activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in
August, home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, the number of Americans
claiming new jobless benefits rose last week, and consumer prices increased at
the fastest pace in four months in July.
Investors have been rushing to buy safe-haven assets, with spot gold
hitting another record high and demand for Treasuries rising. The 10-year
Treasury yield had dipped as low as 1.97 percent on Thursday, the lowest in
official Federal Reserve and Treasury record, though private records indicate
that yields fell below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great
Depression.
? At a time when financial markets are concerned about global growth and the
euro zone debt crisis, a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8
jolted northeastern Japan, bringing back the memories of a powerful earthquake
earlier this year that triggered a tsunami, damaged a nuclear plant and hit
Japanese exports.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,140.65 -4.46 % -53.24
NIKKEI 8,719.24 -2.51 % -224.52
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -3.89 % -19.66
EUR/USD 1.4301 -0.17 % -0.0025
USD/JPY 76.54 0.07 % 0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.045 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 2.063 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,848.59 1.36 % $24.74
US CRUDE CLc1 $80.54 -2.23 % -1.84
COMPANY NEWS
AUTONOMY
Hewlett-Packard said on Thursday that it has offered to buy all
outstanding shares of software company Autonomy for $42.11 per share.
BARCLAYS
Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts plummeted
11.3 percent in trading on the New York Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5
percent fall of its underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange.
GENERAL MOTORS' OPEL UNIT
The head of German carmaker Opel plans to achieve a 5 percent return on
sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources in
the group. Related news
CORIO
The Dutch property group on Thursday reported first-half operating profit at
the lower end of the forecast range and said full-year results would be on a par
with 2010.
BAE SYSTEMS
Teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics Corp each won
contracts on Thursday worth more than $439 million to develop technology for the
first fleet of U.S. Army ground combat vehicles designed from scratch for
battlefields characterized by roadside bombs.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Shell is being urged to make its recent pipeline inspection report public, a
week after one of its offshore platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil
into the North Sea, The Guardian said.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Niger's main workers' union and a collective of rights groups have called
for the country not to renew Veolia Water's contract to oversee the production,
sale and distribution of water in the country due to a row over price hikes.
FRENCH MARKET REGULATOR
The French market regulator on Thursday modified its ban on short selling of
financial stocks and related derivatives to let investors maintain existing
short positions by buying new options to replace expiring ones.
($1 = 0.699 Euros)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)