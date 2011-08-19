European Factors-Shares to extend steep sell-off on growth concerns

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Aug 19 European shares were expected to slip further on Friday after steep declines in the previous session on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading towards recession and some European banks faced short-term lending stress.

Fresh concerns that the euro-zone debt crisis could infect the financial system put pressure on the short-term funding markets, forcing some European banks to pay higher rates for U.S. dollar loans.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.9 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1 percent lower.

"The heavy selling is on the back of fears over the state of global economic growth and the ability for European banks to withstand another freezing over of credit markets," said Ben Potter, strategist, at IG Markets.

"Given the huge levels of uncertainty, a lot of traders are looking to square their books ahead of the weekend. The last thing they want to do is get belted on the open on Monday morning if U.S. markets fall over again."

European equities suffered their biggest daily fall in two-and-a-half years on Thursday, as a slew of downbeat U.S. data cast further doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares dropped 4.8 percent and has fallen 14.5 percent this month, on track to post its biggest monthly decline at least since 1997.

Thursday's sell-off wiped 227 billion euros ($325 billion) off the value of the STOXX Europe 600 index.

U.S. shares fell 3.7 to 5.2 percent on Thursday after figures showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-1/2-year low in August, home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits rose last week, and consumer prices increased at the fastest pace in four months in July.

Investors have been rushing to buy safe-haven assets, with spot gold hitting another record high and demand for Treasuries rising. The 10-year Treasury yield had dipped as low as 1.97 percent on Thursday, the lowest in official Federal Reserve and Treasury record, though private records indicate that yields fell below 2 percent at times during World War Two and the Great Depression. ? At a time when financial markets are concerned about global growth and the euro zone debt crisis, a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 jolted northeastern Japan, bringing back the memories of a powerful earthquake earlier this year that triggered a tsunami, damaged a nuclear plant and hit Japanese exports.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,140.65 -4.46 % -53.24

NIKKEI 8,719.24 -2.51 % -224.52

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -3.89 % -19.66

EUR/USD 1.4301 -0.17 % -0.0025

USD/JPY 76.54 0.07 % 0.0500

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.045 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 2.063 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,848.59 1.36 % $24.74

US CRUDE CLc1 $80.54 -2.23 % -1.84

COMPANY NEWS

AUTONOMY

Hewlett-Packard said on Thursday that it has offered to buy all outstanding shares of software company Autonomy for $42.11 per share.

BARCLAYS

Barclays' U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts plummeted 11.3 percent in trading on the New York Stock Exchange -- tracing an 11.5 percent fall of its underlying shares earlier Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

GENERAL MOTORS' OPEL UNIT

The head of German carmaker Opel plans to achieve a 5 percent return on sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources in the group. Related news

CORIO

The Dutch property group on Thursday reported first-half operating profit at the lower end of the forecast range and said full-year results would be on a par with 2010.

BAE SYSTEMS

Teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics Corp each won contracts on Thursday worth more than $439 million to develop technology for the first fleet of U.S. Army ground combat vehicles designed from scratch for battlefields characterized by roadside bombs.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Shell is being urged to make its recent pipeline inspection report public, a week after one of its offshore platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil into the North Sea, The Guardian said.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Niger's main workers' union and a collective of rights groups have called for the country not to renew Veolia Water's contract to oversee the production, sale and distribution of water in the country due to a row over price hikes.

FRENCH MARKET REGULATOR

The French market regulator on Thursday modified its ban on short selling of financial stocks and related derivatives to let investors maintain existing short positions by buying new options to replace expiring ones.

