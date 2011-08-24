版本:
European Factors-Shares set to rise on Fed easing hopes

 (Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Aug 24 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday,
extending a rally into a third day, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would announce another round of quantitative easing to boost a flagging
economy. 	
 At 0636 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1 percent higher, Germany's
DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.9 Percent higher and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1
were 0.8 percent higher.	
 On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
rose 0.8 percent to 923.87 points. 	
 But the index is down more than 14 percent so far this month. Investors have
cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following an escalation of the
euro zone debt crisis, the United States losing its triple-A credit rating and
weak economic data from major economies that have sparked concern they may fall
into recession.    	
 U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy. Weak data in housing
and regional factory activity triggered the latest round of bets that Bernanke,
who speaks to a central bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will
act. 	
 However, the Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday as
Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating spurred
investors to take profit, offsetting earlier gains made on speculation of more
easing by the Fed. 	
 "European equity markets are set to take their lead from Wall Street's
strong finish last night as opposed to the rather more mixed start we've seen to
trade in Asia in the last few hours," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG
Markets, said. 	
 "There still seems to be this thought that Europe and the U.S. are wrapped
up in a relief rally, topped by the expectation that something good will be
unveiled at the Fed's Jackson Hole summit later in the week."	
 Economic data due includes the German monthly Ifo survey, giving a reading
on business conditions and confidence levels in Europe's biggest economy. U.S.
date due later includes home prices.   	
	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT                                       
                                           LAST       PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                           1,162.35        3.43 %        38.53
 NIKKEI                           8,639.61       -1.07 %        -93.4
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         -0.94 %        -4.67
 EUR/USD                             1.4411       -0.14 %      -0.0020
 USD/JPY                              76.57       -0.17 %      -0.1300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                2.123            --        -0.04
 10-YR BUND YLD                  2.126            --         0.01
 SPOT GOLD                        $1,844.16        0.79 %       $14.51
 US CRUDE             CLc1                $85.19       -0.29 %        -0.25
	
 * US-Hopes for another Fed rescue drive 3 pct rally   	
 * Asian shares fall as Fed rally runs out of steam    	
 * U.S. crude climbs on Fed stimulus hopes             	
 * Gold rebounds on Japan downgrade, physical buying   	
 * LME copper up 0.2 pct on hopes of Fed stimulus      	
 * FOREX-Yen touch softer after Japan rating downgrade 	
 * Bonds fall on stock rally; solid 5-year sale seen   	
   	

 COMPANIES	
 	

 BHP Billiton 	
 The global miner reported a 62 percent jump in second-half profit, below
market forecasts but soothed investors with a bigger-than-expected dividend.
  	
    	

 HEINEKEN 	
 The world's third largest brewer forecast second half weakness with
depressed consumer confidence and poor weather already hitting beer sales in
Europe and the United States. [ID : nLDE77N01U]	
 	

 WPP 	
 The world's largest advertising group said it would plan for 2012 on a
conservative basis, although strength in emerging markets has so far helped it
to post 7-month growth broadly in line with its annual forecast. 	
 	

 ACCOR 	
 Europe's largest hotel group said it had yet to see an impact on global
demand for hotel rooms from recession fears and that second half trends remained
supported by a good summer season. 	
 	

 GLENCORE 	
 The global commodities trader on Wednesday offered about A$268 million ($281
million) to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australia's no.
2 nickel Minara Resources . 	
 	

 VOPAK 	
 The world's largest independent storage tank operator, said it was seeing
strong demand for its oil and chemical storage services as it stuck to its
previously lowered 2011 outlook. 	
 	

 TULLOW OIL 	
 The oil producer reported first-half profit before tax of $540 million, up
312 percent. It said it now expects completion of its Uganda farm-down to CNOOC
and Total in September. 	
 	

 ADMIRAL 	
 The British motor insurer said its first-half profits rose 27 percent from a
year ago, meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim dividend. 
 	
  	
 AGEAS 	
 The Belgian-based insurer made less profit from its insurance operations
than expected in the first half of the year due to an impairment for its Greek
bond portfolio. 	
 	

 CARILLION 	
 The British building firm posted a 10 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit and said it expected to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with
market expectations. 	
	
 (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

