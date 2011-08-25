版本:
European Factors-Shares set to gain on Bernanke; focus on techs 

 (Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Aug 25 European shares were set to rise on Thursday for
a fourth straight session on U.S. data and on hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal measures on Friday to support the struggling
economy.	
 Bernanke is due to address central bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. His speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's
unprecedented $600 billion bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, or
QE2, to revive a sputtering U.S. economy.	
 "Judging by the recent behaviour of markets, they are expecting either a
stimulus package to be announced or Bernanke to elaborate on what weapons remain
in his arsenal," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.	
 "Either way, we think the market is setting itself up for disappointment as
we think it is highly unlikely a QE3 package will be unveiled. It could be a
classic case of 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'."	
 By 0636 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1
and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.9 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.4 percent.	
 European and U.S. shares jumped on Wednesday following better-than-expected
U.S. durable goods data, supporting the idea that the outlook might not be as
bleak as some had painted recently, analysts said, but added that high
expectations from Bernanke could lead to some disappointments.	
 Focus will be on technology shares after the resignation of Silicon Valley
legend Steve Jobs. Shares of Apple tumbled as much as 7 percent in
after-hours trade in a knee-jerk reaction to news that Jobs resigned as chief
executive of the world's most valuable technology company. 	
 Apple shares traded in Frankfurt were down 5.8 percent.	
 On the macroeconomic front, the market awaited U.S. jobless claims data, due
at 1230 GMT, for hints about the state of the labour market. Investors will
scrutinise the numbers for near-term direction after Wednesday's figures showed
new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July on strong
demand for transportation equipment.	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.4 percent
to a one-week closing high on Wednesday, a third straight day of gains, while
U.S. shares ended 0.9 to 1.3 percent stronger. Japan's Nikkei average 
climbed 2 percent on Thursday.	
 	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT                                        
                                               LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
  S&P 500                           1,177.60      1.31 %      15.25
  NIKKEI                           8,772.36      1.54 %     132.75
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        0.44 %       2.15
  EUR/USD                             1.4428      0.11 %     0.0016
  USD/JPY                              77.15      0.26 %     0.2000
  10-YR US TSY YLD                2.287          --      -0.01
  10-YR BUND YLD                  2.212          --       0.03
  SPOT GOLD                        $1,740.85     -0.55 %     -$9.70
  US CRUDE             CLc1                $85.59       0.5 %       0.43
	
 * Nikkei climbs 1.5 pct, but still on shaky ground       	
 * Dollar may gain further ahead of Bernanke              	
 * TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes rise; volatility may persist 	
 * LME copper steady, U.S. data supports                  	
 * Gold steady after sell-off; CME margin hike weighs     	
 * Brent crude steady near $110, lower stocks support     	
 * Wall St gains as gold rush ends; Apple's CEO quits     	
 * Asian shares cheered by Wall St; Apple pressured       	
	
 COMPANY NEWS	
 CREDIT AGRICOLE 	
 The French bank posted a 10.6 percent drop in second-quarter earnings,
weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, beating analyst expectations
nonetheless. 	
 	

 DIAGEO 	
 The world's biggest spirits group beat forecasts with a 16 percent rise in
annual earnings and despite a fragile global economy set targets for 10-percent
plus earnings growth going forward. 	
  	

 AHOLD 	
 Dutch grocer Ahold said it was accelerating its share buyback programme as
it missed second-quarter profit forecasts, due in part to the difficulty of
passing on higher food costs to cash-strapped shoppers. 	
  	
 EDENRED 	
 The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said strong demand from Latin
America and improving trends in Europe boosted first-half profits, trends likely
to boost second-half results further. 	
  	

 CELLECTIS 	
 The French biotechnology company has licenced its technology to U.S. company
Recombinetics to permit it to create genetically modified livestock that can be
used in drug and food development. 	
  	

 RIO TINTO  	
 Rio Tinto is raising its stake in Ivanhoe Mines by a further 2
percent by exercising its right to acquire shares in the exploration company led
by well known mining financier Robert Friedland.  The Anglo-Australian mining
giant said on Wednesday it now owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe common shares.
 	
  	

 RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL 	
 Raiffeisen could raise its share capital within a year, emerging Europe's
number three lender said on Thursday while reporting second-quarter net profit
that blew past market expectations. 	
 	
 SOLVAY 	
 The 3.5 billion euros ($4.93 billion) acquisition of French chemicals group
Rhodia by Belgium's Solvay, due to be completed this week, is set to
herald a further flurry of dealmaking as CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu shifts the
newly-formed group's focus. 	
   	

 RWE  	
 A Dutch court annulled the German utility's environmental permits for a
coal-fired power plant being built near a UNESCO world heritage site, citing
insufficient research on its impact. 	
 	

 HOCHTIEF  	
 The German construction company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings LEI.AX>
dumped its chief just eight months into the job after the group's chairman quit
a day earlier, sending shares in Australia's top contractor tumbling despite
fresh assurances the firm would meet its 2012 profit guidance. 	
 	

 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 	
 The bank's board will decide on whether to go ahead with a capital increase
of up to 1.2 billion euros. It also will approve first-half results, which will
be released after markets close.	
 	

 TENARIS 	
 The steel tube maker has started arbitration proceedings against Venezuala
over the South American country's lack of progress in compensating Tenaris for
the 2009 nationalisation of its Venezuala unit Matesi. 	
 	

 ROYAL BAM 	
 The largest construction group in the Netherlands reported a
higher-than-expected rise in first-half profit on Thursday as it cut property
losses and its civil engineering division thrived. 	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

