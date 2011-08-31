European Factors-Shares seen drifting higher; data eyed

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Aug 31 European shares were expected to drift higher on
Wednesday, with investors seen staying cautious ahead of key economic releases
this week to see if the economic picture might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve
to announce stimulus measures at its next meeting.
The U.S. central bank in early August discussed a range of unusual tools it
could use to help the economy, with some officials pressing for new steps to
shore up a flagging recovery, minutes of the Fed's meeting released on Tuesday
showed.
"Nearly everyone seems to be sitting on their hands awaiting the release of
key U.S. economic data over the next two days. These are going to be absolutely
crucial in helping the Federal Reserve determine whether or not it needs to
stimulate the economy further," said Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 rose 0.2 to 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to 5 points lower.
Charts showed that weekly momentum tools remained bearish, indicating long
term negative sentiment. However, daily oscillators were mostly bullish,
suggesting a bounce in the near term.
The focus will be on a raft of U.S. economic releases this week. Data on ADP
employment report, weekly mortgage market index, Challenger job cuts, factory
orders, the Institute for Supply Management-New York's index of regional
business activity and the ISM Chicago's index of manufacturing activity will be
released on Wednesday.
Investors would also keep a close eye on U.S. jobless claims data on
Thursday and widely watched non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.
U.S. stock indexes rose 0.2-0.6 percent on Tuesday, while the FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares closed 1 percent higher. The European
index is down about 13 percent this month and is on track for its biggest
monthly decline since September 2002.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,212.92 0.23 % 2.84
NIKKEI 8,955.20 0.01 % 1.3
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.35 % 6.82
EUR/USD 1.4443 0.05 % 0.0007
USD/JPY 76.59 -0.16 % -0.1200
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.183 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 2.160 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,833.60 -0.2 % -$3.60
US CRUDE CLc1 $88.84 -0.07 % -0.06
* Light gains for Asia, stocks mark end to rocky August
* Nikkei falls on weak U.S. consumer confidence
* Euro on defensive; Japan exporters lift yen
* Bonds gain as confidence data fuels stimulus hopes
* Copper down, headed for biggest monthly drop in 19 mths
* Gold edges down; eyes on Fed cues on stimulus
* Brent stays near $114 on U.S. stimulus hopes
COMPANY NEWS
CARREFOUR
Europe's largest retailer finally ditched a goal to grow full-year profits
amid an increasingly gloomy economic climate.
VIVENDI
The telecoms and entertainment company posted in-line first-half results
marked by growth in Brazilian telecom and games and continued pressure on its
core French telecom unit.
BOUYGUES
The telecoms, media and construction group said it will buy back up to 11.7
percent of its share capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in response
to the recent sharp fall in its share price.
TESCO
Tesco will sell its Japan business, undertaking a formal sale process over
the coming months. The company operates 129 small stores in the greater Tokyo
area.
ADP
The Paris airports operator said it expects growth of sales and core
earnings in 2011 to be slightly lower than last year but forecast passenger
traffic to increase 4.5 to 5 percent. First-half revenue rose 1.8 percent to
1.34 billion euros, core profit or EBITDA grew 6.3 percent to 459 million.
BHP BILLITON
The global miner has approved plans to invest $367 million to expand the
Newcastle coal port in Australia, the company said on Wednesday.
BP
BP's last remaining hopes of resurrecting a joint venture with Rosneft
to expand in the Arctic have been dashed after the Russian oil
explorer signed a $3.2 billion (1.97 billion pounds) deal with U.S. major
ExxonMobil, the Daily Telegrapgh said.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics giant posted first-half operating profit below
forecasts and a lower operating margin on Tuesday, hit by higher advertising and
research expenses
BANKS
A senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc
said on Tuesday that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should not
be used to help banks directly, only to help euro zone member states.
VINCI
The French construction and concessions group lifted its 2011 outlook after
first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting deals.
HAVAS
The advertising agency posted slower growth in the second quarter as demand
lagged in southern Europe, but it managed to improve its margins significantly
by controlling salary and real estate costs.
ENI
Libya's oil production can restart within weeks and reach full pre-war
output within 15 months, the newly-appointed chairman of the country's National
Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.
BNP PARIBAS
A U.S. federal court judge has dismissed claims by Deutsche Bank AG
(DBKGn.DE) and the mortgage unit of France's BNP Paribas that Bank of America
breached its obligations on a total of more than $1.7 billion of
mortgage-related transactions, according to court documents.
HERMES
The French luxury group posted a 37 percent rise in first-half operating
profit, driven by the United States and China, and reiterated its sales and
margin goals for the full year.
