European Factors-Shares seen drifting higher; data eyed

LONDON, Aug 31 European shares were expected to drift higher on Wednesday, with investors seen staying cautious ahead of key economic releases this week to see if the economic picture might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce stimulus measures at its next meeting.

The U.S. central bank in early August discussed a range of unusual tools it could use to help the economy, with some officials pressing for new steps to shore up a flagging recovery, minutes of the Fed's meeting released on Tuesday showed.

"Nearly everyone seems to be sitting on their hands awaiting the release of key U.S. economic data over the next two days. These are going to be absolutely crucial in helping the Federal Reserve determine whether or not it needs to stimulate the economy further," said Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 rose 0.2 to 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to 5 points lower.

Charts showed that weekly momentum tools remained bearish, indicating long term negative sentiment. However, daily oscillators were mostly bullish, suggesting a bounce in the near term.

The focus will be on a raft of U.S. economic releases this week. Data on ADP employment report, weekly mortgage market index, Challenger job cuts, factory orders, the Institute for Supply Management-New York's index of regional business activity and the ISM Chicago's index of manufacturing activity will be released on Wednesday.

Investors would also keep a close eye on U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday and widely watched non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

U.S. stock indexes rose 0.2-0.6 percent on Tuesday, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1 percent higher. The European index is down about 13 percent this month and is on track for its biggest monthly decline since September 2002.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,212.92 0.23 % 2.84

NIKKEI 8,955.20 0.01 % 1.3

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.35 % 6.82

EUR/USD 1.4443 0.05 % 0.0007

USD/JPY 76.59 -0.16 % -0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.183 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.160 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,833.60 -0.2 % -$3.60

US CRUDE CLc1 $88.84 -0.07 % -0.06

* Light gains for Asia, stocks mark end to rocky August

* Nikkei falls on weak U.S. consumer confidence

* Euro on defensive; Japan exporters lift yen

* Bonds gain as confidence data fuels stimulus hopes

* Copper down, headed for biggest monthly drop in 19 mths

* Gold edges down; eyes on Fed cues on stimulus

* Brent stays near $114 on U.S. stimulus hopes

COMPANY NEWS

CARREFOUR

Europe's largest retailer finally ditched a goal to grow full-year profits amid an increasingly gloomy economic climate.

VIVENDI

The telecoms and entertainment company posted in-line first-half results marked by growth in Brazilian telecom and games and continued pressure on its core French telecom unit.

BOUYGUES

The telecoms, media and construction group said it will buy back up to 11.7 percent of its share capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in response to the recent sharp fall in its share price.

TESCO

Tesco will sell its Japan business, undertaking a formal sale process over the coming months. The company operates 129 small stores in the greater Tokyo area.

ADP

The Paris airports operator said it expects growth of sales and core earnings in 2011 to be slightly lower than last year but forecast passenger traffic to increase 4.5 to 5 percent. First-half revenue rose 1.8 percent to 1.34 billion euros, core profit or EBITDA grew 6.3 percent to 459 million.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner has approved plans to invest $367 million to expand the Newcastle coal port in Australia, the company said on Wednesday.

BP

BP's last remaining hopes of resurrecting a joint venture with Rosneft to expand in the Arctic have been dashed after the Russian oil explorer signed a $3.2 billion (1.97 billion pounds) deal with U.S. major ExxonMobil, the Daily Telegrapgh said.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics giant posted first-half operating profit below forecasts and a lower operating margin on Tuesday, hit by higher advertising and research expenses

BANKS

A senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Tuesday that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should not be used to help banks directly, only to help euro zone member states.

VINCI

The French construction and concessions group lifted its 2011 outlook after first-half results beat expectations on the back of strong contracting deals.

HAVAS

The advertising agency posted slower growth in the second quarter as demand lagged in southern Europe, but it managed to improve its margins significantly by controlling salary and real estate costs.

ENI

Libya's oil production can restart within weeks and reach full pre-war output within 15 months, the newly-appointed chairman of the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.

BNP PARIBAS

A U.S. federal court judge has dismissed claims by Deutsche Bank AG ( DBKGn.DE ) and the mortgage unit of France's BNP Paribas that Bank of America breached its obligations on a total of more than $1.7 billion of mortgage-related transactions, according to court documents.

HERMES

The French luxury group posted a 37 percent rise in first-half operating profit, driven by the United States and China, and reiterated its sales and margin goals for the full year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)