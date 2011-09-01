European Factors-Shares to open mixed; focus on data

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Sept 1 European equities were expected to open mixed on
Thursday after strong gains in the previous session, with mining shares seen
tracking weaker base metals prices, which came under pressure following a drop
in China's export orders.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening between 8 points down and 2
points up, the DAX was expected to fall 9 to 12 points and France's CAC
was seen down 15 points to up 15 points, according to financial
spreadbetters.
Ahead of widely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday, investors
waited for a series of data, including weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT,
and the Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing index, to be
released at 1400 GMT. A poor reading could increase investors' optimism that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might announce some measures to stimulate the economy.
On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
surged 2.9 percent, but the index recorded its worst monthly drop since October
2008.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.8 percent
to 2,302.08 points on Wednesday. Charts showed the index might face resistance
at around 2,355 points, its recent peak on August 17. A move above the level
would break the cycle of descending peaks, technical analysts said.
"At that level, the index will have retraced 38.2 percent of the decline
that began last month, so it is quite possible that we could see some resistance
there. If that level is exceeded, we could see a continuation of this move up to
around 2,420," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0551 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,218.89 0.49 % 5.97
NIKKEI 9,055.86 1.12 % 100.66
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1 % 5.15
EUR/USD 1.4367 -0.05 % -0.0007
USD/JPY 76.78 0.16 % 0.1200
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.229 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 2.237 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,821.96 -0.07 % -$1.34
US CRUDE CLc1 $89.04 0.26 % 0.23
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, helped by consumer, tech
* Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note
* Nikkei rises above 9,000 on eased concern over US economy
* US 10-yr notes dip, buyers wait for better levels
* Yen falls as Japanese banks spur dollar buying
* Gold steady after US data; eyes on Fed
* LME copper down; China export orders fall weighs
* Brent climbs to 1-mth high on China manufacturing
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
The German telecoms group said it would join AT&T to defend the sale
of its T-Mobile USA unit after the U.S. government sued to block the $39 billion
deal because of anti-competition concerns. It is the biggest challenge by the
Obama administration to a takeover.
HOCHTIEF
Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it would vigorously
defend against any shareholder class action claim, although it had not yet been
served with one. Leighton was responding to local media reports that legal firm
Maurice Blackburn planned to launch a class action against the company in
relation to a profit downgrade in April.
LAGARDERE
The French aerospace-to-media conglomerate warned that profits this year
would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling
sports division.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction group posted a rise in first-half
operating profit and said a strong order book supported confidence in its 2011
sales target.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The French construction materials group plans to invest $100 million to
build a plant in the United States to supply chemicals used in oil and gas
wells.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas reported net
profit fell by 13.5 percent in the first half of the year due to a falling U.S.
dollar and higher tax payments.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)