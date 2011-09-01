European Factors-Shares to open mixed; focus on data

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 1 European equities were expected to open mixed on Thursday after strong gains in the previous session, with mining shares seen tracking weaker base metals prices, which came under pressure following a drop in China's export orders.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening between 8 points down and 2 points up, the DAX was expected to fall 9 to 12 points and France's CAC was seen down 15 points to up 15 points, according to financial spreadbetters.

Ahead of widely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday, investors waited for a series of data, including weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, and the Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing index, to be released at 1400 GMT. A poor reading could increase investors' optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce some measures to stimulate the economy.

On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.9 percent, but the index recorded its worst monthly drop since October 2008.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.8 percent to 2,302.08 points on Wednesday. Charts showed the index might face resistance at around 2,355 points, its recent peak on August 17. A move above the level would break the cycle of descending peaks, technical analysts said.

"At that level, the index will have retraced 38.2 percent of the decline that began last month, so it is quite possible that we could see some resistance there. If that level is exceeded, we could see a continuation of this move up to around 2,420," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0551 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,218.89 0.49 % 5.97

NIKKEI 9,055.86 1.12 % 100.66

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1 % 5.15

EUR/USD 1.4367 -0.05 % -0.0007

USD/JPY 76.78 0.16 % 0.1200

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.229 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.237 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,821.96 -0.07 % -$1.34

US CRUDE CLc1 $89.04 0.26 % 0.23

COMPANY NEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

The German telecoms group said it would join AT&T to defend the sale of its T-Mobile USA unit after the U.S. government sued to block the $39 billion deal because of anti-competition concerns. It is the biggest challenge by the Obama administration to a takeover.

HOCHTIEF

Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings said it would vigorously defend against any shareholder class action claim, although it had not yet been served with one. Leighton was responding to local media reports that legal firm Maurice Blackburn planned to launch a class action against the company in relation to a profit downgrade in April.

LAGARDERE

The French aerospace-to-media conglomerate warned that profits this year would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling sports division.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction group posted a rise in first-half operating profit and said a strong order book supported confidence in its 2011 sales target.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The French construction materials group plans to invest $100 million to build a plant in the United States to supply chemicals used in oil and gas wells.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas reported net profit fell by 13.5 percent in the first half of the year due to a falling U.S. dollar and higher tax payments.