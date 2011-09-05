European Factors-Shares to extend steep losses on growth fears

(Adds detail, company news, quotes; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 5 European shares were set to extend the previous session's steep losses on Monday, with growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading for a recession, exacerbated by a halt in employment growth, seen prompting investors to dump riskier assets.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.2 to 2.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 as much as 1.4 percent lower.

For the first time in nearly a year, data showed on Friday that the U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis. With the jobless rate stuck above 9.0 percent, President Barack Obama faces pressure to come up with ways to spur job creation in a speech to the nation on Thursday.

"Jobs have been front and centre of this whole recovery debate. The problem is that there simply hasn't been any meaningful jobs growth, which is precisely why markets are so worried about slipping back into recession. The authorities have thrown a lot of stimulus at the problem and to date, it's basically done nothing," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said in a note.

"One of the major reasons why markets are going to struggle to move higher any time soon is the fact that there simply isn't any clarity as to how and where these jobs may come from. Markets are realising that there probably isn't a lot more authorities can do."

The shocking jobs data came at a time when investors are already jittery about the eurozone debt crisis that could spread to other countries such as Spain and Italy.

Investors will keep a close eye this week on a court ruling that may reduce the freedom of the German government, the biggest contributor to the euro zone's bailout fund, to finance rescues of crisis-hit countries such as Greece. The European Central Bank, internally split over its bond market intervention to protect Italy, is also expected to review the programme.

Banking shares might witness a steep sell-off, with pressure mounting on some key banks from U.S. regulators over the selling of toxic mortgage debt. A U.S. housing regulator filed a lawsuit against Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs and other big lenders over mortgage practices that led to losses at government-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron wanted a major "watering down" of proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking to ring-fence the retail arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported. And credit rating agency Moody's said it was still reviewing several leading British banks for a possible downgrade.

Miners were expected to track losses in key base metals that fell on concerns about economic growth in the United States and China, the world's second-biggest economy and one of the top consumers of industrial metals.

A survey showed China's fledgling services sector grew in August at the lowest pace on record as new orders ebbed and tightening measures to rein in an exuberant property sector started to pinch.

Trading volumes are expected to be lower than usual as the U.S. market is closed for the Labor Day holiday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 2.5 percent lower at 948.62 points on Friday, while U.S. shares fell 2.2 to 2.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei average was down 1.9 percent on Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53 % -30.45

NIKKEI 8,784.46 -1.86 % -166.28

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.87 % -14.66

EUR/USD 1.4144 -0.14 % -0.0020

USD/JPY 76.71 -0.13 % -0.1000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.994 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.976 -- -0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,878.50 -0.28 % -$5.30

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.36 -1.26 % -1.09

COMPANY NEWS

EADS

The German government is preparing to take a stake in the European aerospace company after no buyers for part of Daimler's ( DAIGn.DE ) holding came forward, the Financial Times said. The newspaper reported a senior official as admitting the search for a new buyer for the German carmaker's 7.5 percent stake was "hopeless".

EDF

Italy's Industry minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday he will be meeting the head of EDF, Henri Proglio, on Monday to discuss ownership matters at Italy's No. 2 power power company Edison .

UK BANKS

British Prime Minister David Cameron wants a major "watering down" of proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to ring-fence the retail arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

U.S. firm Colfax Corp said on Sunday that it is "in preliminary discussions" with Charter International about making an all-cash offer for the maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.

MERCK

Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected the company's Erbitux drugs for advanced bowel cancer. In draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said the medicine's benefits are not clear enough to justify providing them on the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO),the Financial Times reported on Monday.

BASF ( BASFn.DE )

Oil and gas production unit Wintershall could start producing oil in Libya before the end of the year, although this depends on a stable security situation and sanctions being lifted, Wintershall CEO Rainer Seele told Handelsblatt in an interview. Related news [BASFn.DE-E]

BMW

The German car maker has sold more than 100,000 cars in August, more than it has ever sold in that month, paving the way for the company to reach its 2011 sales target of more than 1.6 million, the group's financial chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

VW ( VOWG_p.DE )

The German car maker's Audi unit will exceed 2011 sales of 1.2 million cars, its chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automotive News Europe. Related news [VOWG_p.DE-E]

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

The German telecoms company will start negotiations with U.S. antitrust regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion sale of T-Mobile USA, German magazine Focus cited chief executive Rene Obermann from an internal note.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant cut its full-year sales and margins target for 2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss franc and a softening of global demand take their toll. For more, click on:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's cancer drug Afinitor has received European Commission approval for the treatment of a rare type of pancreatic cancer with few treatment options, bolstering potential sales of the likely blockbuster drug. For more, click on