European Factors-Shares to extend steep losses on growth fears

LONDON, Sept 5 European shares were set to extend the previous
session's steep losses on Monday, with growing concerns that the U.S. economy
was heading for a recession, exacerbated by a halt in employment growth, seen
prompting investors to dump riskier assets.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were down 2.2 to 2.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 as much as 1.4 percent lower.
For the first time in nearly a year, data showed on Friday that the U.S.
economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis. With the jobless rate stuck
above 9.0 percent, President Barack Obama faces pressure to come up with ways to
spur job creation in a speech to the nation on Thursday.
"Jobs have been front and centre of this whole recovery debate. The problem
is that there simply hasn't been any meaningful jobs growth, which is precisely
why markets are so worried about slipping back into recession. The authorities
have thrown a lot of stimulus at the problem and to date, it's basically done
nothing," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said in a note.
"One of the major reasons why markets are going to struggle to move higher
any time soon is the fact that there simply isn't any clarity as to how and
where these jobs may come from. Markets are realising that there probably isn't
a lot more authorities can do."
The shocking jobs data came at a time when investors are already jittery
about the eurozone debt crisis that could spread to other countries such as
Spain and Italy.
Investors will keep a close eye this week on a court ruling that may reduce
the freedom of the German government, the biggest contributor to the euro zone's
bailout fund, to finance rescues of crisis-hit countries such as Greece. The
European Central Bank, internally split over its bond market intervention to
protect Italy, is also expected to review the programme.
Banking shares might witness a steep sell-off, with pressure mounting on
some key banks from U.S. regulators over the selling of toxic mortgage debt. A
U.S. housing regulator filed a lawsuit against Bank of America , JPMorgan
Chase , Goldman Sachs and other big lenders over mortgage
practices that led to losses at government-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
In Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron wanted a major "watering down" of
proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking to ring-fence the retail
arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the Sunday Telegraph
reported. And credit rating agency Moody's said it was still reviewing several
leading British banks for a possible downgrade.
Miners were expected to track losses in key base metals that fell on
concerns about economic growth in the United States and China, the world's
second-biggest economy and one of the top consumers of industrial metals.
A survey showed China's fledgling services sector grew in August at the
lowest pace on record as new orders ebbed and tightening measures to rein in an
exuberant property sector started to pinch.
Trading volumes are expected to be lower than usual as the U.S. market is
closed for the Labor Day holiday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 2.5 percent
lower at 948.62 points on Friday, while U.S. shares fell 2.2 to 2.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average was down 1.9 percent on Monday.
COMPANY NEWS
EADS
The German government is preparing to take a stake in the European aerospace
company after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward,
the Financial Times said. The newspaper reported a senior official as admitting
the search for a new buyer for the German carmaker's 7.5 percent stake was
"hopeless".
EDF
Italy's Industry minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday he will be meeting the
head of EDF, Henri Proglio, on Monday to discuss ownership matters at Italy's
No. 2 power power company Edison .
UK BANKS
British Prime Minister David Cameron wants a major "watering down" of
proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to ring-fence the
retail arms of top UK banks, over fears it could hurt the economy, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
CHARTER INTERNATIONAL
U.S. firm Colfax Corp said on Sunday that it is "in preliminary
discussions" with Charter International about making an all-cash offer for the
maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.
MERCK
Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected the company's Erbitux drugs for
advanced bowel cancer. In draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence (NICE) said the medicine's benefits are not clear enough to
justify providing them on the country's state-funded National Health Service
(NHS).
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen deals being
examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO),the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
BASF (BASFn.DE)
Oil and gas production unit Wintershall could start producing oil in Libya
before the end of the year, although this depends on a stable security situation
and sanctions being lifted, Wintershall CEO Rainer Seele told Handelsblatt in an
BMW
The German car maker has sold more than 100,000 cars in August, more than it
has ever sold in that month, paving the way for the company to reach its 2011
sales target of more than 1.6 million, the group's financial chief told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
VW (VOWG_p.DE)
The German car maker's Audi unit will exceed 2011 sales of 1.2
million cars, its chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automotive News Europe.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
The German telecoms company will start negotiations with U.S. antitrust
regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion sale of T-Mobile USA, German
magazine Focus cited chief executive Rene Obermann from an internal note.
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant cut its full-year sales and
margins target for 2011 on Monday, as the strong Swiss franc and a softening of
global demand take their toll. For more, click on:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's cancer drug Afinitor has received European
Commission approval for the treatment of a rare type of pancreatic cancer with
few treatment options, bolstering potential sales of the likely blockbuster
drug. For more, click on