European Factors-Shares point to a mixed start

 (Adds company news, futures; updates snapshot table)	
 By Joanne Frearson	
 LONDON, Sept 8 European shares are seen opening mixed on
Thursday as investors are likely to take profits following strong gains in the
previous session and track Asia lower as some stocks fell on worries about the
global recovery.	
 At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 was down 0.1 percent,
Germany's DAX FDXc1 was up 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 was down
0.2 percent.	
 Asian shares outside of Japan lost ground on Thursday on worries about the
global economy as a recent slew of data such as Friday's U.S. nonfarm payroll
has pointed to a slowdown in growth.	
 Investors are hoping the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its interest
rate rise cycle as worries about slowing economic growth and contagion in the
euro zone peripheral debt crisis have intensified. 	
 The interest rate decision is due at 1145 GMT, while ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet's news conference at 1230 GMT will be closely watched for
any hints about the bank's bond-buying programme.	
 The programme was reactivated last month after rising bond yields in Italy
and Spain sparked concern they could be the next to succumb to the euro zone
debt crisis.	
 "Trichet may signal a pause in the rate hike cycle. Traders will carefully
listen to any indication given by the President on euro zone outlook," Emma
Dumont, senior dealer at London Capital Group, said.	
 The Bank of England is also likely to keep interest rates at a record low,
when it gives its decision at 1100 GMT as recent economic data has also pointed
to signs growth is slowing. 	
 On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gained 3.1 percent in a technical rebound as key indexes hit oversold territory
following a sharp sell-off.	
 But concerns about governments implementing austerity cuts and lack of unity
in the handling of the euro zone peripheral debt crisis has seen European shares
 fall 1.8 percent so far this week.	
 Investors may take some comfort after revamped austerity measures were
approved by the Italian Senate on Wednesday in a vote of confidence called by
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and will now pass to the Chamber of Deputies.
 	
 France's lower house of parliament also approved modifactions to strengthen 
the euro zone's rescue fund, with Senate expected to give it the final green
light in the coming days. 	
 Analysts, however, said a sustained stock rally would face hurdles as the
euro zone debt crisis was far from over and a permanent solution was still to be
found.	
 The next resistance level for the FTSEurofirst index was seen at its 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement or 945.77 points from its sell-off which started
in July, while support was seen at its August low at 888.11. 	
 After last Friday's dire U.S. nonfarm payroll data, investors will watch
President Barack Obama's televised speech to Congress on Thursday which will
propose $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a
job-creating package. 	
 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speech at 1730 GMT will also be a
focus, but he is unlikely to outline any bold new measures to boost the
struggling recovery. 	
 	

                                                         

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 647 GMT                          
                                    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
  S&P 500                1,198.62     2.86 %     33.38
  NIKKEI                8,793.12     0.34 %     29.71
  MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P               -0.2 %     -1.02
  EX-JP           US>                                
  EUR/USD                  1.4069    -0.17 %   -0.0024
  USD/JPY                   77.38     0.25 %    0.1900
  10-YR US TSY         2.012         --     -0.03
  YLD                                                
  10-YR BUND YLD       1.897         --      0.00
  SPOT GOLD              $1,843.4     1.49 %    $27.03
                                       9             
  US CRUDE        CLc1          $89.44     0.11 %      0.09
                                                             
	

	

 * US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease 	
 * GLOBAL-Asian stocks run out of steam, euro vulnerable    	
 * U.S. crude extends gains on storm fears, data            	
 * Gold prices rebound 1 pct after sell-off                 	
 * Copper prices steady; German court ruling boosts         	
 * FOREX-Euro loses momentum, Aussie stung by jobs surprise 	
	
     	

 COMPANY NEWS:	
	
 BANKS  	
 European banks regulator EBA has asked national watchdogs to keep a close
eye on lenders' liquidity as the availability of capital is a cause for concern,
Financial Times Deutschland cited EBA executive director Adam Farkas as saying.	
 	

 CREDIT SUISSE  	
 Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S. wealth management
business and expanding in Asia as part of a revamp of its private banking, a
Swiss newspaper reported.	
 	

 HSBC 	
 A Manhattan federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings proposed $62.5 million
settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff's
Ponzi scheme. 	
 	

 ANGLO AMERICAN  	
 China's Citic Group is weighing up its options as it seeks a higher offer 	
price for its stake in Macarthur Coal after Anglo American walked away 	
from advanced talks to launch a counterbid for the Australian miner, sources 	
said Thursday.   	
  	
 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)  	
 Royal Dutch Shell will build a liquefied natural gas plant in Western Canada
as it looks to boost demand for its abundant gas reserves by promoting LNG as a
truck fuel. 	
 	

 TOTAL 	
 Total Petrochemicals USA, part of the French oil company, said normal
operations had resumed following an upset in the sulfur recovery unit at the
232,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas early Wednesday.
 	
     	

 VODAFONE  	
 IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to 	
manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017, 	
the Economic Times reported on Thursday.   	
 	

 JAZZTEL , ORANGE , VODAFONE 	
 Major telecom providers competing with Telefonica are holding talks
on the possibility of sharing the cost of laying out an alternative fibre optic
network, several newspapers reported.	
 	

 MARKS & SPENCER 
M&S rose on Wednesday as talk did the rounds that private equity was willing to
buy Brandes Investment Partners' 3.7 percent stake, although sector-watchers
struggled to see the logic, the Times' market report said. 	
	

 EADS   	
 The aerospace and defense company is ready to dig deep into its $16 billion
cash pile to drive forward plans to expand in the United States and is in
preliminary talks with several companies, a senior executive told Reuters on
Wednesday.  	
 Separately, Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the matter as saying
FedEx Corp is considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co
 and Airbus as it looks to update its aging fleet of cargo airline.
 	
 Missile group MBDA could cut 400 jobs by 2015, French daily La Tribune
reports on its front page. MBDA, which is owned by BAE Systems , EADS
 and Finmeccanica could not be immediately reached for
comment.	
 	

 GDF SUEZ 	
 French utility GDF Suez plans to sell several of its gas assets in the
British part of the North sea to Italian oil company and use the money
to cut its debt, a French newspaper reported on Thursday.  	
 	
 SABMILLER 	
 Australia's takeovers watchdog on Thursday rejected efforts by SABMiller's
to force a review of the financial statements of Foster's Group , which
is battling a $10 billion takeover bid.  	
 	

 HEINEKEN  	
 The Dutch brewer plans to invest 400 million euros ($560 million) in its
Bralima breweries in Democratic Republic of Congo over the

