European Factors-Shares point to a mixed start

(Adds company news, futures; updates snapshot table)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 8 European shares are seen opening mixed on Thursday as investors are likely to take profits following strong gains in the previous session and track Asia lower as some stocks fell on worries about the global recovery.

At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 was down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX FDXc1 was up 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 was down 0.2 percent.

Asian shares outside of Japan lost ground on Thursday on worries about the global economy as a recent slew of data such as Friday's U.S. nonfarm payroll has pointed to a slowdown in growth.

Investors are hoping the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its interest rate rise cycle as worries about slowing economic growth and contagion in the euro zone peripheral debt crisis have intensified.

The interest rate decision is due at 1145 GMT, while ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's news conference at 1230 GMT will be closely watched for any hints about the bank's bond-buying programme.

The programme was reactivated last month after rising bond yields in Italy and Spain sparked concern they could be the next to succumb to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Trichet may signal a pause in the rate hike cycle. Traders will carefully listen to any indication given by the President on euro zone outlook," Emma Dumont, senior dealer at London Capital Group, said.

The Bank of England is also likely to keep interest rates at a record low, when it gives its decision at 1100 GMT as recent economic data has also pointed to signs growth is slowing.

On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained 3.1 percent in a technical rebound as key indexes hit oversold territory following a sharp sell-off.

But concerns about governments implementing austerity cuts and lack of unity in the handling of the euro zone peripheral debt crisis has seen European shares fall 1.8 percent so far this week.

Investors may take some comfort after revamped austerity measures were approved by the Italian Senate on Wednesday in a vote of confidence called by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and will now pass to the Chamber of Deputies.

France's lower house of parliament also approved modifactions to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, with Senate expected to give it the final green light in the coming days.

Analysts, however, said a sustained stock rally would face hurdles as the euro zone debt crisis was far from over and a permanent solution was still to be found.

The next resistance level for the FTSEurofirst index was seen at its 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement or 945.77 points from its sell-off which started in July, while support was seen at its August low at 888.11.

After last Friday's dire U.S. nonfarm payroll data, investors will watch President Barack Obama's televised speech to Congress on Thursday which will propose $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creating package.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speech at 1730 GMT will also be a focus, but he is unlikely to outline any bold new measures to boost the struggling recovery.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 647 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,198.62 2.86 % 33.38

NIKKEI 8,793.12 0.34 % 29.71

MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.2 % -1.02

EX-JP US>

EUR/USD 1.4069 -0.17 % -0.0024

USD/JPY 77.38 0.25 % 0.1900

10-YR US TSY 2.012 -- -0.03

YLD

10-YR BUND YLD 1.897 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,843.4 1.49 % $27.03

9

US CRUDE CLc1 $89.44 0.11 % 0.09

COMPANY NEWS:

BANKS

European banks regulator EBA has asked national watchdogs to keep a close eye on lenders' liquidity as the availability of capital is a cause for concern, Financial Times Deutschland cited EBA executive director Adam Farkas as saying.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S. wealth management business and expanding in Asia as part of a revamp of its private banking, a Swiss newspaper reported.

HSBC

A Manhattan federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings proposed $62.5 million settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

ANGLO AMERICAN

China's Citic Group is weighing up its options as it seeks a higher offer price for its stake in Macarthur Coal after Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch a counterbid for the Australian miner, sources said Thursday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Royal Dutch Shell will build a liquefied natural gas plant in Western Canada as it looks to boost demand for its abundant gas reserves by promoting LNG as a truck fuel.

TOTAL

Total Petrochemicals USA, part of the French oil company, said normal operations had resumed following an upset in the sulfur recovery unit at the 232,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas early Wednesday.

VODAFONE

IBM has signed an extended deal estimated at up to $1 billion to manage the information technology systems of Vodafone's Indian unit until 2017, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

JAZZTEL , ORANGE , VODAFONE

Major telecom providers competing with Telefonica are holding talks on the possibility of sharing the cost of laying out an alternative fibre optic network, several newspapers reported.

MARKS & SPENCER M&S rose on Wednesday as talk did the rounds that private equity was willing to buy Brandes Investment Partners' 3.7 percent stake, although sector-watchers struggled to see the logic, the Times' market report said.

EADS

The aerospace and defense company is ready to dig deep into its $16 billion cash pile to drive forward plans to expand in the United States and is in preliminary talks with several companies, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the matter as saying FedEx Corp is considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus as it looks to update its aging fleet of cargo airline.

Missile group MBDA could cut 400 jobs by 2015, French daily La Tribune reports on its front page. MBDA, which is owned by BAE Systems , EADS and Finmeccanica could not be immediately reached for comment.

GDF SUEZ

French utility GDF Suez plans to sell several of its gas assets in the British part of the North sea to Italian oil company and use the money to cut its debt, a French newspaper reported on Thursday.

SABMILLER

Australia's takeovers watchdog on Thursday rejected efforts by SABMiller's to force a review of the financial statements of Foster's Group , which is battling a $10 billion takeover bid.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer plans to invest 400 million euros ($560 million) in its Bralima breweries in Democratic Republic of Congo over the