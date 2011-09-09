Europe Factors-Shares set to dip after two-day recovery

(Recasts with futures, adds details; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Sept 9 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday, with equities poised to halt a two-day tentative recovery and track losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1-1.3 percent.

Investors were also cautious after U.S. President Barack Obama proposed late on Thursday a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at boosting growth and hiring, waiting to see if Republicans will back the plan.

"As much as the president might hope that Congress will heed his plea to act promptly, the speech in truth represents just the beginning of a process that must address numerous critical details before it can be enacted," Nomura analysts David Resler and Ellen Zentner said in a note.

"Indeed, the president simply sketched the rough outlines of the legislation he promised to send to Congress."

Friday's losses, however, could be limited after data showing China's annual inflation slightly eased to 6.2 percent in August from July's three-year high, raising expectations Beijing will hold off from further policy tightening.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 4 percent over the past two sessions, closing just below the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the Sept. 1-6 slide. The next support level is at 2,125.7, which represents the 23.6 percent retracement of the drop.

For Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, the recent recovery rally might not last.

"There are still no medium-term buy signals for European indexes. The (recent) decline is similar to a crash, with its speed and the levels of implied volatility," she said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,185.90 -1.06 % -12.72 NIKKEI 8,737.66 -0.63 % -55.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.75 % -3.80 EUR/USD 1.3901 0.14 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 77.47 -0.04 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.000 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.861 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,872.09 0.21 % $3.83 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.03 -0.02 % -0.02 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up after China CPI Bernanke disappointment pushes Wall St lower Nikkei flat after 2 days of gains PRECIOUS-Gold edges down after Obama's jobs speech Brent oil steady near $115 on storms, US jobs package TREASURIES-Slip in Asia, take jobs plan in stride Copper steady after China inflation; uncertainty persists

COMPANY NEWS:

UNICREDIT

A meeting between management and key shareholders on Friday to discuss the bank's new business plan and the situation of markets could also touch on the possible need for fresh capital, sources close to the matter said.

INVESTEC PLC

Investec agrees the offer to buy Evolution in a deal that values Evolution at 233.2 million pounds ($375 millions).

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE ), PORSCHE ( PSHG_p.DE )

Volkswagen AG ( VOWG_p.DE ) said it would delay a merger with Porsche Automobil Holding SE beyond 2011 because of legal issues and examine other ways of creating an integrated auto group.

AIRBUS

FedEx Corp may buy about 50 wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus to update its cargo airline fleet, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank said on Thursday it had completed a sale of 81 percent of its Bipiemme Vita insurance unit to France's Covea Group. The deal, first announced in April, is expected to boost the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio by 23 basis points and generate a capital gain of around 20 million euros, BPM said.

BANKIA , IBEX

Spanish savings bank Bankia will join the blue chip IBEX index on Oct. 3, replacing Iberdrola Renovables, the index advisory committee said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Deutsche Boerse said shareholders in the Frankfurt-based exchange operator who had not yet tendered their stock as part of the NYSE Euronext deal would not be forced to do so as part of a so-called squeeze-out.

Separately Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up, saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE

Ailing carmaker Saab will appeal by Monday a court ruling rejecting its plea for creditor protection, Victor Muller, CEO of Saab's owner Swedish Automobile said on Friday.

ROCHE

Roche's Actemra, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, could help asthma patients, scientists said on Friday, as they identified two mutant genes that may predispose a person to asthma. For related news click on

SAP

SAP agreed to plead guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by software rival Oracle Corp , according to a court filing.

CANAL+, BOLLORE

Pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Thursday it planned to take a majority stake in channels owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, as part of a push into free TV.

BAYER ( BAYGn.DE )

Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's stroke preventer Xarelto moved one step closer to U.S. approval as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 9-2 to recommend clearance.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said it had won a $400 million contract from Chile's national copper company, Codelco, to build two nine-kilometre mine tunnels. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Cowell)