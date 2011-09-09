版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to dip after two-day recovery

 (Recasts with futures, adds details; updates snapshot table)	
 PARIS, Sept 9 European stock index futures pointed to a lower
start on Friday, with equities poised to halt a two-day tentative recovery and
track losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
gave no indications of new stimulus measures.  	
At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1-1.3 percent.  	
Investors were also cautious after U.S. President Barack Obama proposed late
on Thursday a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at
boosting growth and hiring, waiting to see if Republicans will back the plan.
 	
 "As much as the president might hope that Congress will heed his plea to act
promptly, the speech in truth represents just the beginning of a process that
must address numerous critical details before it can be enacted," Nomura
analysts David Resler and Ellen Zentner said in a note.	
 "Indeed, the president simply sketched the rough outlines of the legislation
he promised to send to Congress."	
 Friday's losses, however, could be limited after data showing China's annual
inflation slightly eased to 6.2 percent in August from July's three-year high,
raising expectations Beijing will hold off from further policy tightening.	
 The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 4
percent over the past two sessions, closing just below the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the Sept. 1-6 slide. The next support level is at
2,125.7, which represents the 23.6 percent retracement of the drop.	
 For Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By
Day, the recent recovery rally might not last.	
 "There are still no medium-term buy signals for European indexes. The
(recent) decline is similar to a crash, with its speed and the levels of implied
volatility," she said.	
	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT                                            
                                              LAST       PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,185.90       -1.06 %       -12.72
 NIKKEI                              8,737.66       -0.63 %       -55.46
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            -0.75 %        -3.80
 EUR/USD                                1.3901        0.14 %       0.0020
 USD/JPY                                 77.47       -0.04 %      -0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                   2.000            --         0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                     1.861            --        -0.02
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,872.09        0.21 %        $3.83
 US CRUDE              CLc1                  $89.03       -0.02 %        -0.02
	
	
 COMPANY NEWS:	
 	

 UNICREDIT 	
 A meeting between management and key shareholders on Friday to discuss the
bank's new business plan and the situation of markets could also touch on the
possible need for fresh capital, sources close to the matter
said. 	
	

 INVESTEC PLC 	
 Investec agrees the offer to buy Evolution in a deal that values Evolution
at 233.2 million pounds ($375 millions).	
	

 VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)  	
 Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it would delay a merger with Porsche
Automobil Holding SE beyond 2011 because of legal issues and examine other ways
of creating an integrated auto group. 	
 	

 AIRBUS  	
 FedEx Corp may buy about 50 wide-body freighters from Boeing Co
 and Airbus to update its cargo airline fleet, an industry source familiar
with the matter said. 	
 	

 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 	
 The cooperative bank said on Thursday it had completed a sale of 81 percent
of its Bipiemme Vita insurance unit to France's Covea Group. The deal, first
announced in April, is expected to boost the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio by 23
basis points and generate a capital gain of around 20 million euros, BPM said.	
	
 BANKIA , IBEX 	
 Spanish savings bank Bankia will join the blue chip IBEX index on Oct. 3,
replacing Iberdrola Renovables, the index advisory committee said on Thursday.	
 	

 DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE  	
 Deutsche Boerse said shareholders in the Frankfurt-based exchange operator
who had not yet tendered their stock as part of the NYSE Euronext deal
would not be forced to do so as part of a so-called squeeze-out. 
 	
Separately Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned
tie-up, saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's
listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal reported. 	
 	

 SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE 	
 Ailing carmaker Saab will appeal by Monday a court ruling rejecting its plea
for creditor protection, Victor Muller, CEO of Saab's owner Swedish Automobile
 said on Friday.	
	

 ROCHE  	
 Roche's Actemra, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, could help
asthma patients, scientists said on Friday, as they identified two mutant genes
that may predispose a person to asthma. For related news click on 	
	
 SAP  	
 SAP agreed to plead guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case
involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by software rival Oracle
Corp , according to a court filing. 	
 	

 CANAL+, BOLLORE  	
 Pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Thursday it planned to take a majority stake in
channels owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, as part of a push into
free TV. 	
 	

 BAYER (BAYGn.DE)  	
 Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's stroke preventer Xarelto moved one
step closer to U.S. approval as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel
voted 9-2 to recommend clearance. 	
 	

 VINCI 	
 The construction and concessions group said it had won a $400 million
contract from Chile's national copper company, Codelco, to build two
nine-kilometre mine tunnels. 	
	
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Cowell)

