European Factors-Shares set for steep fall on Greece worries

LONDON, Sept 12 European shares were set to slip again on
Monday, tracking a slump in overseas markets, on growing concerns that Greece
might default and as France and Germany were struggling to present a united
front to shore up confidence in the euro zone.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were down 3.1 to 3.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.4 percent
lower.
"At the risk of sounding like a broken record, once again it's deepening
concerns over Europe that are seriously eroding investor confidence and
sentiment," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.
"The trigger this time was European Central Bank Executive Board Member
Juergen Stark's resignation on Friday evening and speculation doing the rounds
that Greece is close to defaulting and that Germany is devising plans on how to
shield German banks should this play out."
Analysts said it was only a matter of time before Greece, which keeps
falling behind on its fiscal targets, would have to default.
A source at this weekend's G7 finance chiefs' meeting said the German
Finance Ministry was increasingly convinced that Greece will not be able to
avoid default for much longer, so ring-fencing the euro zone's weakest debtor
and limiting contagion will be crucial.
The market was expecting to get some direction from the Group's meeting, but
it offered few specifics and differed in emphasis on Europe's debt crisis. It,
however, pledged to make a coordinated response to a slowdown in the global
economy.
Banking stocks might come under renewed pressure, with sources saying on
Saturday that BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole were expecting an "imminent" decision from Moody's, which
first put them under review for possible downgrade on June 15.
UBS chief executive Oswald Gruebel told a newspaper on Sunday that
some banks may have to get help from the state as plunging share prices could
make it difficult to raise capital. .
And in Britain, Independent Commission on Banking said UK banks should
shield retail operations from riskier investment banking units and boost capital
levels to protect taxpayers from future crises, in far-reaching proposals that
could cost the industry 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) a year.
A sharp decline in metals and oils prices was expected to drag down mining
and energy stocks. Copper fell more than 1 percent, while crude oil
CLc1 was down 1.9 percent on growth concerns.
On charts, support for the Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue
chip index, was seen as 2,046 points -- its 78.6 percent retracement of the
rally between 2009 and 2011. Analysts said a fall below the level could mean a
sharp decline for the index, which fell more than 4 percent to 2,073.67 on
Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares ended 2.6 percent lower
on Friday. It hit a two-year low last month and is down 18 percent this year.
U.S. shares finished 2.4 to 2.7 percent lower.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei average fell 2.3 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
SOCIETE GENERALE
French bank Societe Generale said it would free up 4 billion euros of
capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis
points.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
Primark-owner Associated British Foods said it is on track to deliver flat
annual earnings with better than expected sugar profits helping to offset lower
than forecast margins at its discount fashion chain.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa has appointed banks, among them Morgan Stanley , to sound
out a potential sale of its loss-making British unit bmi, a source close to the
process told Reuters.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group is to buy U.S. underwater oil services
specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing the company at around $1
billion, including debt.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor were locked in a fresh spat on Monday,
further threatening their fragile alliance, after the German carmaker accused
its Japanese ally of violating the terms of their partnership.
Separately, Volkswagen plans to add eight factories within seven years to a
total of 70 factories worldwide, CEO Martin Winterkorn told Automotive News
Europe. One of the eight will likely be a North American plant for Audi,
Winterkorn said.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
The European Commission will not impose serious anti-trust restrictions on
the $9 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext and will
instead use new regulations to force the exchanges to open up, sources said.
VODAFONE
Verizon Communications has dashed the hopes of Vodafone investors by
ruling out a return to a recurring dividend from the two companies' U.S. mobile
phone joint venture, called Verizon Wireless, the Financial Times reported.
YELL
Yell, the UK-based, highly geared directories company, is set to ask HSBC
to form a committee to bring together its banking syndicate and
renegotiate its covenants, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
SABMILLER
Australian brewer Foster's Group has reiterated its opposition to a
$10 billion takeover bid by SABMiller, telling its shareholders to take no
action in relation to the offer.
BHP BILLITON
The global miner said on Monday negotiations with unionised workers at its
Queensland coal mines had reached an impasse and the company will now move to
have employees vote on an agreement at the end of this month.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday he saw no problem with the long-awaited
$17 billion gas deal with Royal Dutch Shell after the country's top energy
committee sent the final draft agreement to the cabinet for approval.
MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)
Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it expects to remain in the
black and stick to its dividend proposal this year even as it braces for a large
number of hurricanes, board member Torsten Jeworrek told German daily Der
Tagesspiegel.
METRO
Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has lost the support of Metro's major
shareholder Haniel, magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources close to the
Haniel family.
