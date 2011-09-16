Europe Factors-Shares to gain for 4th day on central banks' move

(Adds detail, company news; updates shapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 16 European shares were set to rise for a fourth straight session on Friday following coordinated central bank action to improve liquidity, although analysts said the recent upward move in the stock market still appeared just a relief rally.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc2, Germany's DAX FDXc2 and the French CAC 40 FCEc2 were up 0.9 to 1.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to to open as much as 1.2 percent higher.

Investors trained their sight on a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland on Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was also attending and expected to discuss the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

Shares in the United States and Asia jumped after the European Central Bank said on Thursday major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer three-month dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets freezing up.

The 30-day implied volatility for major European indexes also fell sharply on Thursday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

"There is a no doubt that the developments reached overnight are positive for markets as it addresses a liquidity issue that had begun to creep into European banks. There was a lack of confidence beginning to build in the European inter-bank lending markets and these U.S. dollar funding lines will help ease these confidence issues," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.

Analysts said that these funding agreements would only address a symptom of the European sovereign debt crisis. It would not solve any of the structural issues and would not help in cutting the burdensome debt levels in many European countries.

"We may see markets continue to push higher on the back of these developments but we cannot imagine it will be the beginning of a sustained move higher. There are still many larger issues that need to be solved before authorities have the situation under control," Potter said.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the central bank move was "exactly what is needed" since the world has entered a dangerous phase of the crisis. She repeated her call for European countries to recapitalise their banks.

Banks will stay in focus following a 10.8-percent slump in UBS on Thursday after the Swiss bank said it had lost around $2 billion due to rogue dealing by a London-based trader. The incident raised questions about the effectiveness of the risk management systems of banks.

Moody's placed the bank's long-term debt and deposit ratings on review for a possible downgrade, while a Swiss newspaper reported that UBS would announce it was massively scaling back its investment bank and slashing thousands more jobs.

On the macroeconomic front, the preliminary reading of the September Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey is due at 1355 GMT on Friday, a day after data showed new weekly U.S. jobless claims hit their highest since late June and a gauge of New York state factory activity contracted in September.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72 % 20.43

NIKKEI 8,864.16 2.25 % 195.3

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.97 % 9.41

EUR/USD 1.3855 -0.19 % -0.0027

USD/JPY 76.78 0.05 % 0.0400

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.083 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.928 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,767.39 -1.19 % -$21.25

US CRUDE CLc1 $89.38 -0.02 % -0.02

* Asia stocks up, bearish bets trimmed ahead of Europe meet

* Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain

* Nikkei climbs 1.7 pct as financials lead gains

* ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls

* Euro steady on move by central banks, EU meet eyed

* Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since early 2009

* Shanghai copper up as fears ease on Europe debt

* Oil heads for weekly gain on central banks' Europe move

COMPANY NEWS

UBS

UBS, stung by a $2 billion loss from rogue trading, will say in November it is to scale back its investment bank, cutting thousands more jobs, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Friday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM , EADS

The Franco-Dutch airline is equally dividing its firm orders of long-haul aircraft between U.S. manufacturer Boeing and Europe's Airbus , according to French daily Les Echos.

EDF

The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi, its backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on Thursday they had agreed to extend the terms of their shareholder pact to Oct. 31.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration on Thursday to approve AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA.

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish phone maker could be under pressure as the BlackBerry phone maker Research In Motion on Thursday reported a steep drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones and tablets. Its shares fell almost 20 percent in the after-hours trade.

VW ( VOWG_p.DE ), BMW , DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE )

Brazil took new steps on Thursday to shield its manufacturing industry from a strong currency, raising a key tax on auto makers in an attempt to discourage imports and stimulate domestic production and jobs.

AREVA

joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and France's Areva may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.

EDISON , A2A

Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of EDF Henri Proglio on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the reorganisation of Italian power producer Edison SpA , sources close to the situation said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration on Thursday to approve AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA.

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza said on Friday it plans a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock exchange giving it access to large capital flows in Asia and helping it to enlarge its investor base in the region.

BG GROUP

Chinese oil companies have been circling BG's fast-growing Brazilian business, the Financial Times said. The UK energy group BG had considered the sale of a minority stake in its oil and gas business to Chinese companies.

TRANSOCEAN

The world's largest offshore drilling contractor has found more work for four of its 28 midwater rigs, and three secured higher rates, according to its fleet update out on Thursday. For more, click on:

SANTANDER

The planned listing of Santander's UK operations o the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the Financial Times reported. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)