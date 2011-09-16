Europe Factors-Shares to gain for 4th day on central banks' move

(Adds detail, company news; updates shapshot table)
LONDON, Sept 16 European shares were set to rise for a fourth
straight session on Friday following coordinated central bank action to improve
liquidity, although analysts said the recent upward move in the stock market
still appeared just a relief rally.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc2, Germany's DAX FDXc2 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc2 were up 0.9 to 1.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to to open as much as 1.2 percent higher.
Investors trained their sight on a meeting of European finance ministers in
Poland on Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was also attending
and expected to discuss the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout
fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.
Shares in the United States and Asia jumped after the European Central Bank
said on Thursday major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer
three-month dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets freezing
up.
The 30-day implied volatility for major European indexes also fell sharply
on Thursday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
"There is a no doubt that the developments reached overnight are positive
for markets as it addresses a liquidity issue that had begun to creep into
European banks. There was a lack of confidence beginning to build in the
European inter-bank lending markets and these U.S. dollar funding lines will
help ease these confidence issues," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.
Analysts said that these funding agreements would only address a symptom of
the European sovereign debt crisis. It would not solve any of the structural
issues and would not help in cutting the burdensome debt levels in many European
countries.
"We may see markets continue to push higher on the back of these
developments but we cannot imagine it will be the beginning of a sustained move
higher. There are still many larger issues that need to be solved before
authorities have the situation under control," Potter said.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the central bank
move was "exactly what is needed" since the world has entered a dangerous phase
of the crisis. She repeated her call for European countries to recapitalise
their banks.
Banks will stay in focus following a 10.8-percent slump in UBS on
Thursday after the Swiss bank said it had lost around $2 billion due to rogue
dealing by a London-based trader. The incident raised questions about the
effectiveness of the risk management systems of banks.
Moody's placed the bank's long-term debt and deposit ratings on review for a
possible downgrade, while a Swiss newspaper reported that UBS would announce it
was massively scaling back its investment bank and slashing thousands more jobs.
On the macroeconomic front, the preliminary reading of the September
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey is due at 1355 GMT on
Friday, a day after data showed new weekly U.S. jobless claims hit their highest
since late June and a gauge of New York state factory activity contracted in
September.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72 % 20.43
NIKKEI 8,864.16 2.25 % 195.3
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.97 % 9.41
EUR/USD 1.3855 -0.19 % -0.0027
USD/JPY 76.78 0.05 % 0.0400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.083 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.928 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,767.39 -1.19 % -$21.25
US CRUDE CLc1 $89.38 -0.02 % -0.02
* Asia stocks up, bearish bets trimmed ahead of Europe meet
* Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain
* Nikkei climbs 1.7 pct as financials lead gains
* ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls
* Euro steady on move by central banks, EU meet eyed
* Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since early 2009
* Shanghai copper up as fears ease on Europe debt
* Oil heads for weekly gain on central banks' Europe move
COMPANY NEWS
UBS
UBS, stung by a $2 billion loss from rogue trading, will say in November it
is to scale back its investment bank, cutting thousands more jobs, the
Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Friday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM , EADS
The Franco-Dutch airline is equally dividing its firm orders of long-haul
aircraft between U.S. manufacturer Boeing and Europe's Airbus ,
according to French daily Les Echos.
EDF
The co-owners of Edison -- Italian holding company Delmi, its
backer A2A and French utility EDF -- said on Thursday they had agreed to
extend the terms of their shareholder pact to Oct. 31.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration on Thursday to
approve AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA.
NOKIA
Shares in the Finnish phone maker could be under pressure as the BlackBerry
phone maker Research In Motion on Thursday reported a steep
drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones and tablets. Its
shares fell almost 20 percent in the after-hours trade.
VW (VOWG_p.DE), BMW , DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Brazil took new steps on Thursday to shield its manufacturing industry from
a strong currency, raising a key tax on auto makers in an attempt to discourage
imports and stimulate domestic production and jobs.
AREVA
joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
France's Areva may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.
EDISON , A2A
Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani will meet the head of EDF
Henri Proglio on Sept. 23 as part of talks over the reorganisation of Italian
power producer Edison SpA , sources close to the situation said on
Friday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration on Thursday to
approve AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA.
LONZA
Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza said on Friday it plans a secondary
listing on the Singapore Stock exchange giving it access to large capital flows
in Asia and helping it to enlarge its investor base in the region.
BG GROUP
Chinese oil companies have been circling BG's fast-growing Brazilian
business, the Financial Times said. The UK energy group BG had considered the
sale of a minority stake in its oil and gas business to Chinese companies.
TRANSOCEAN
The world's largest offshore drilling contractor has found more work for
four of its 28 midwater rigs, and three secured higher rates, according to its
fleet update out on Thursday. For more, click on:
SANTANDER
The planned listing of Santander's UK operations o the London Stock Exchange
is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the Financial Times
reported.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)