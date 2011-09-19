Europe Factors-Shares set to reverse rally

(Recasts with futures, adds details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Sept 19 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower start on Monday, following a number of disappointing news over the weekend that reignited concerns over the prospect of a Greek debt default.

Investor appetite for risk was dented by news Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou cancelled a visit to the United States to chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday, a day before European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors hold a conference call with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to hear how Greece will plug this year's budget shortfall.

A regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, her sixth election defeat this year, also kept investors on edge.

"This weekend's election defeat in Berlin, which more or less wiped out (Merkel's) coalition partners, just adds to the uncertainty with respect to the German government's ability to reassure markets," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 2.1-2.9 percent.

The euro fell to $1.3675, while spot gold gained 0.8 percent and Bund futures FGBLc1 opened higher.

"There's a mounting belief that Greece cannot do enough to rein in spending to meet targets and this in turn could see the next tranche of bail-out finds withheld," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock wrote.

"The country has sufficient cash to keep going until mid-October but with this deadline fast approaching, it's perhaps no surprise that many will start looking at ways to take risk out of portfolios."

European stocks rose on Friday in brisk volume, extending their rebound to a fourth straight session, although French and Italian banking shares dropped, hurt by mounting speculation of a credit downgrade of Italy.

Moody's Investors Service said late on Friday that it would finish reviewing Italy's Aa2 credit rating for possible downgrade within the next month, adding Italy faces a challenging economic and financial environment. Moody's put Italy's rating on review in June and as the original 90-day review period drew to a close this week.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,216.01 0.57 % 6.9

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.25 % -10.95

EUR/USD 1.3655 -0.11 % -0.0015

USD/JPY 76.87 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.795 -- -0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,822.69 0.66 % $11.96

US CRUDE CLc1 $86.62 -1.52 % -1.33

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide as crisis drags on

* Europe propels Wall Street higher for week

* TREASURIES-Bonds rise on Fed stimulus hopes

* Euro slides 1 pct, unimpressed by EU - again

* Gold rises on euro zone woes; eyes on Fed

* LME copper down 1.1 pct on global slowdown fears

* Oil slips for 2nd day on debt concerns, dollar

COMPANY NEWS

UBS

UBS increased the amount it said it had lost on rogue equity trades to $2.3 billion on Sunday and Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel said the alleged fraud would have consequences for strategy and possibly also for himself.

GERMAN BANKS

A widening of the euro zone debt crisis beyond a Greek government default would pose an incalculable risk for Germany's banks, a top German regulator told Reuters.

Separately, a German newspaper cited a study as saying that Germany's 10 biggest banks need 127 billion euros ($175 billion) of additional capital.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Monday it had agreed to pay 150 million euros ($206 million)to end an investigation by the public prosecutor's office in Duesseldorf, Germany, into employees of the Swiss bank.

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

Siemens will withdraw from nuclear power projects, scrapping plans for a venture with Russia's Rosatom, in response to the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it won a court ruling in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals over its Eloxatin colon cancer drug. {ID:nWEA4722]

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE ), EADS

The Gulf state of Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5 percent stake in the European aerospace and defense company from Daimler, Der Spiegel reported.

MAN

The truckmaker expects to increase sales in Brazil by 10 percent annually over the next five years, chief Latin American executive Roberto Cortes said on Friday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)