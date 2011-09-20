Europe Factors-Shares set to extend losses on euro zone jitters

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 20 European shares are expected to extend previous session's sharp fall on Tuesday, with Standard & Poor's move to cut Italy's credit rating stoking concerns of contagion in the debt-stricken euro zone at a time when investors are jittery over the possibility of a Greek debt default.

International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks, while a media report said Greece was considering calling a referendum on its euro zone membership.

"Once again we do seem to be peering into the abyss here and even if Athens do look set to receive the next tranche of bailout funds, with rumours now circulating that a referendum will be held over Greece remaining in the euro zone, confidence isn't going to come back any time soon," Cameron Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.6 to 1.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.6 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip index, fell 2.9 percent to 2,096.10 points on Monday and analysts said the level coincided with a test of the downtrend that has been in place since the index began its descent at the end of July.

"This price action is consistent with a market that is still under considerable pressure. To break out of the downtrend, the index would have to climb above 2,200, and we would probably need to see a fairly benign outcome for Greece for that to take place in the near term," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to countries such as Italy and Spain grew after S&P's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by one notch to A, warning of a deteriorating growth outlook and damaging political uncertainty.

Adding to the gloomy sentiment, three sources told Reuters that Bank of China , a big market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several European banks.

The sources said the European banks included French lenders Societe Generale , Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas , and Bank of China halted trading with them partly because of the downgrading from Moody's.

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said the ECB was supplying unlimited liquidity at fixed interest rates over one week, one month and three month periods. The situation in Spain had got considerably better but defences must not be let down, he told a newspaper.

The euro slid sharply, moving closer to a seven-month low against the greenback, while crude oil prices were under pressure on worries that a global downturn could hurt industrial demand for oil.

Investors awaited a raft of economic releases later in the session, including the German ZEW index at 0900 GMT, U.S. ICSC chain data at 1145 GMT and U.S. housing starts numbers at 1230 GMT for near-term market direction.

The U.S. macroeconomic numbers might provide some hints to investors whether the Federal Reserve will announce further easing steps this week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 2.3 percent in the previous session, while U.S. shares finished 0.4 to 1.0 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,204.09 -0.98 % -11.92

NIKKEI 8,721.24 -1.61 % -142.92

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.64 % -3.02

EUR/USD 1.361 -0.46 % -0.0063

USD/JPY 76.52 -0.05 % -0.0400

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.940 -- -0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.796 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,774.26 -0.25 % -$4.47

US CRUDE CLc1 $85.60 -0.12 % -0.10

COMPANY NEWS

UBS

A shareholder group has criticised UBS for appointing the chairman of its internal risk committee to lead the investigation into loss of more than $2 billion by a rogue trader, the Daily Telegraph reported. For related news click on

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

The company withdrew deposits from a large French bank two weeks ago and transferred them to the European Central Bank, in the search for a safe haven, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas does not need any financial support and has no knowledge of any move by German engineering group Siemens ( SIEGn.DE ) to withdraw deposits from a large French bank, the bank's chairman said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

DAIMLER ( DAIGn.DE ), EADS

The carmaker has not been in touch with Qatar over selling its 7.5 stake in aerospace and defence company EADS to the natural gas-rich Gulf state, a spokesman said on Monday.

Separately, German public prosecutors dropped an investigation into Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

SANOFI

U.S. drug regulators on Monday approved a second generic version of the top-selling blood thinner Lovenox, depressing the stock of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc , maker of the first generic version. Lovenox is originally sold and branded by Sanofi.

The chief executive has already put his company's patent expiration woes in the rear view mirror and believes that the French drugmaker and the pharmaceutical industry are undervalued.

FIAT , FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat SpA has enough liquidity to weather the financial crisis, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, confirming its planned investments. Marchionne also said he was confident of reaching an agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union but a contract would not duplicate that between UAW and General Motors Co .

METRO

The retailer's CEO Eckhard Cordes received a boost on Monday as the family behind largest shareholder Haniel said they would support a bid to extend his contract beyond October 2012.

DEBENHAMS PLC

The company said headline profit before tax for the 53-week financial year is to be ahead of current consensus estimates, adding it was pleased with trading in the final period of the year since its last update at 43 weeks.

HOLCIM

The company's long-serving Chief Executive Markus Akermann will step down early next year and be replaced by the head of Luxemburg-listed steel-producer Aperam , the cement-maker said on Tuesday.

MAN SE

Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund is unwilling to back a capital increase at Ferrostaal, in which it owns 70 percent, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified company sources. MAN owns 30 percent in Ferrostaal.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The French aircraft interiors supplier said revenues for the 2010-2011 fiscal year had grown 27.9 percent, driven by new acquisitions and growing demand for its cabin interiors and other equipment for aircraft.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airport operator said its August traffic rose 1.4 percent compared with