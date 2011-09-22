Europe Factors-Shares seen dropping on Fed, China gloom

(adds quote, companies; updates snapshot table)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 22 European shares were seen opening sharply lower on Thursday on worries about global growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve gloomy economic outlook and data from China suggested manufacturing activity was slowing.

By 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC 40 FCEc1 shed 3.2 to 3.4 percent. Earlier, financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 141-145 points, or as much as 2.7 percent.

Wall Street fell sharply after the Fed said "there are significant downside risks to the economic outlook" when announcing it would buy longer-term securities in a plan known as "Operation Twist" to help boost growth and lower long-term borrowing costs.

"It seems the market doesn't believe operation twist is enough to kick start the spluttering economy ... a very downbeat outlook ... seems to have unsettled markets even further," Ben Potter, market strategist at IG Markets said.

"I think this was one of the last chances that Ben Bernanke had to really get on the front foot and 'jolt' the market with stimulus."

Insurers were amongst the hardest hit on Wall Street as analysts said Operation Twist could threaten the earnings of these companies as interest rates remain low.

U.S. banks also suffered after Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of Bank of America , Citigroup and Wells Fargo and said the government was less likely to support a large bank if it became financially troubled.

Asian stocks also slid following the downbeat U.S. economic assessment, while a dip in the HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index added to worries about growth in the world's second largest economy.

Investors will next focus on euro zone purchasing managers index (PMI) data for signs of growth in the manufacturing and service sector in Europe.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.7 percent at 918.06 points on Wednesday, with cyclical stocks bearing the brunt of the falls on worries about growth before the Fed.

The index had tested a support level at its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement from its March 2009 low to its February 2011 high at 916.90, but had ended just above it. The next support level below this is at its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level or 852.85.

Concerns about slowing growth as well as lack of coordinated action by policymakers to solve the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fears Greece could default has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 fall 17 percent since late July.

On Wednesday, Greece adopted yet more austerity measures to secure the next aid package vital to avoid running out of money next month, but credit markets are seen pricing in a 90 percent chance of a default at some point.

BNP Paribas , which has sovereign debt exposure to Greece and has fallen 49.9 percent since late July on the the euro zone worries, could be in focus after a source said the Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with the bank on taking a possible stake.

Investors will also watch the Group of 20 meeting starting Thursday and Friday in Washington whether there would further policy response in tackling the global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 628 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,166.76 -2.94 % -35.33 NIKKEI 8,560.26 -2.07 % -180.9 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -4.73 % -22.47 EUR/USD 1.3543 -0.25 % -0.0034 USD/JPY 76.74 0.39 % 0.3000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.823 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.772 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,771.50 -0.55 % -$9.79 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.20 -2 % -1.72

* Wall St sinks 3 pct after Fed cites economic 'risks'

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Fed's outlook deepens gloom

* Brent falls more than $1 on grim econ outlook

* Spot gold steady; firm dollar, Fed weigh

* LME copper falls to 10-month low on Fed warning

* FOREX-Dollar at 7-mth high after Fed dampens risk appetite

COMPANIES

BNP

The Gulf state of Qatar is in talks with BNP Paribas on taking a possible stake in France's biggest listed bank, a source close to the deal based in Qatar said on Wednesday.

France's biggest listed bank will be able to meet tougher capital rules under Basel III on its own steam rather than by raising additional funds, its chief executive told French daily Les Echos.

ITALIAN BANKS

Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of leading Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo by one notch to single-A on Wednesday, following the agency's one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.

It also lowered UniCredit's outlook to negative from stable.

UBS

UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will stress to the board of directors that he wants the investment bank to remain part of Swiss bank's "integrated banking model" in meetings on Thursday and Friday, sources said.

BARCLAYS , LEHMAN BROTHERS HOLDINGS

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said it will drop its appeal of a bankruptcy court's ruling upholding Barclays purchase of Lehman's North American business in 2008 to avoid an unnecessary strain on its remaining assets.

BANKS

Germany and Switzerland signed an agreement on Wednesday to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts that could net Berlin billions of euros and force the Swiss banking sector to clean up its act.

SABMILLER

SABMiller's $10 billion bid for Australian brewer Foster's Group looks set for success as key shareholders backed the sweetened deal on Thursday with only an outside chance of a rival offer now posing a threat.

SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN

Scottish & Southern Energy is in talks to pull out of a consortium planning to build a nuclear power plant in the UK, as the company seeks to concentrate on renewable energy, the Financial Times reported.

COOKSON , MORGAN CRUCIBLE

The two British engineering groups saw their shares rise on Wednesday on vague talk of possible consolidation in the sector, The Daily Express' Market report said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

A U.S. judge set a Feb. 13 start for a trial over whether AT&T Inc can buy rival T-Mobile USA, a compromise between the companies' desire for a quick resolution and the Justice Department's request for more time to prepare its case.

LOGITECH

Logitech cuts outlook, sees 2012 revenue of about $2.4 billion, down from previous target of $2.5 billion.

For related news click on

ROCHE

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said it has stopped using Roche's Avastin to treat a sight-robbing eye disease as it looks into reports of increased risk of infection.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount supermarket chain said that higher food, energy and staff costs meant its net profit this year would be no higher than last, below market expectations.

METRO

Embattled chief executive Eckhard Cordes is considering freezing plans to dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, Handelsblatt reported.

TUI TRAVEL

Europe's biggest tour operator TUI Travel said it was confident its full year results would be in line with expectations following strong late demand for summer holidays.