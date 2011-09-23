Europe Factors-Shares set to bounce back on G20 pledge

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 23 European shares are set to rebound on Friday after 26-month lows in the previous session, with a pledge by the Group of 20 economies to take all steps needed to calm the global financial system seen providing some relief to jittery investors.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 0.8 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.8 percent.

But Investors were expected to stay cautious as a communique after the G20 meeting offered few signs of fresh action and as European shares slumped on Thursday on a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weak data from China and Europe.

"In comparison to yesterday's falls, the higher open may prove to be only a brief respite from the selling pressure," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"Whilst the G20 comments are a well intended gesture, the lack of detailed, immediate action isn't likely to rebuild trader's risk appetite any time soon."

The group, including the United States and China, said after a dinner meeting on Thursday they were committed to take all necessary actions to preserve the stability of banking systems and financial markets as required.

The group's pledge to support banks helped the beleaguered euro, while futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 rose 0.2 to 0.9 percent. On Thursday, U.S. stocks plunged 3.2 to 3.5 percent, with Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index , jumping 12 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended 4.7 percent to 875.30 points on Thursday, wiping $270 billion off its market capitalisation, nearly half the size of the euro zone sovereign rescue fund. Asian stocks hit a 16-month low on Friday, but the G20's pledge helped stem the scale of losses.

Focus will be on the financial sector after Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the ratings of eight Greek banks by two notches each citing a struggling domestic economy and declining deposits among reasons for the move, which was expected by markets.

Investors will also keep an eye on UBS as its CEO Oswald Gruebel will on Friday attempt to convince his board the Swiss bank has a future in investment banking and can bounce back from a $2.3 billion crisis around rogue trading.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,129.56 -3.19 % -37.2

NIKKEI 8,560.26 -2.07 % -180.9

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.34 % -10.52

EUR/USD 1.3508 0.36 % 0.0048

USD/JPY 76.24 -0.04 % -0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.765 -- 0.05

10-YR BUND YLD 1.709 -- 0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,733.99 -0.08 % -$1.34

US CRUDE CLc1 $80.46 -0.06 % -0.05

COMPANY NEWS

ADIDAS ( ADSGn.DE ), PUMA

Peer Nike staved off margin pressure in the first quarter with strong revenue and price increases, and said it was confident about its position among peers as it heads toward the winter holidays.

EADS

United Airlines is shaping up as the next major U.S. battleground for Boeing Co and EADS's Airbus to sell narrowbody airplanes, as the world's biggest airline mulls an order sources say could reach 200 planes.

Separately, Airbus said on Thursday it stood ready if needed to help customers overcome growing fears of a squeeze on aircraft financing, as the industry suffers a knock-on effect from Europe's debt crisis.

UBS

UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel will on Friday attempt to convince his board the Swiss bank has a future in investment banking and can bounce back from a $2.3 billion rogue trading crisis. For related news click on

RWE , E.ON ( EONGn.DE ), ENBW

Energy transmission companies TenneT, Amprion, 50 Hertz Transmission as well as EnBW's energy transmission unit are planning to invest billions of euros to build three large power lines through Germany, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. Related news

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to cut jobs in France in the coming weeks in response to a slowing economy, French newspapers said on Friday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Royal Dutch Shell aims to start production from North American "tight oil" reserves, the resources that are transforming the outlook for the U.S. oil industry, its chief executive has said, the Financial Times reported.

STADA ( STAGn.DE )

Stada is committed to the Serbian market despite big writedowns, the company's chief executive tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

GDF SUEZ

French gas rates for households will not increase on Oct. 1, the office of French Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Twitter. GDF said the decision would create a hole of about 290 million euros for the company in the second half.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The president of Cariplo baning foundation, a shareholder of Intesa, said on Thursday he had never proposed to other foundation shareholders the idea of a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

ENI

Eni signed an agreement to sell stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys G for 860 million euros, Eni said on Thursday.

BANCO POPOLARE

European officials look set to speed up plans to recapitalize the 16 banks that came close to failing last summer's pan-EU stress tests, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing European officials. The list includes Germany's HSH Nordbank and Banco Popolare of Italy, the newspaper said on its website.