Europe Factors-Shares set to drop sharply; focus on miners

 By Atul Prakash	
 LONDON, Sept 26 European shares are set to fall sharply in
cautious trade on Monday, with investors seen sceptical about the latest move by
European policymakers to focus on ways to beef up their existing 440
billion-euro rescue fund to support debt-stricken countries.	
 Deep differences remained over whether the European Central Bank should
commit more of its massive resources to shoring up Europe's banks and help
struggling euro zone member countries. 	
 "The key demand from investors is for action as opposed to words, but given
the sheer scale of the challenge that is on the table, it's becoming
increasingly difficult to give credibility to suggestions that a solution can be
found that won't see many getting their fingers burnt as a result," Cameron
Peacock, analyst at IG Markets, said.	
 Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 1.3 to 2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.9 percent lower.	
 Markets fear banks could be dragged down by their exposure to Greece and
other debt-strapped euro zone nations, and some analysts say a bailout fund of
around 2 trillion euros would be needed if the crisis spread to Italy and Spain.
The worry is a Greek default would trigger widespread selling of euro-zone debt
causing a much broader financial crisis.	
 Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, told a newspaper that France
could use a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking crisis in 2008
to shore up the capital bases of French banks in case of an "extraordinary
event". 	
 The STOXX Europe 600 banking index has slumped 37 percent this year
to feature among the worst performing sector. The index, down nearly 14 percent
in September so far, is on track to fall for a fifth straight month.	
 "With the mood still overwhelmingly negative and uncertainty still high
surrounding the European debt crisis, markets are still susceptible to sharp
moves lower," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.	
 A top Standard & Poor's official warned that Europe's efforts to ramp up its
fight against the euro zone debt crisis could potentially trigger credit rating
downgrades in the region. 	
 Mining shares are likely to be under severe pressure as key base metals
prices fell 1.6 to 3.4 percent on concerns about a global recession. The
European basic resources index , down 38 percent this year, is the worst
performer in 2011. 	
 On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited the Chicago Fed index for
August, due at 1230 GMT, and August U.S. new home sales figures at 1400 GMT.	
 On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended
0.8 percent higher at 882.18 points in a choppy session during which it hit a
26-month low. The index is down 21 percent so far this year.	
 	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT                                      
                                             LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
  S&P 500                         1,136.43       0.61 %        6.87
  NIKKEI                         8,374.13      -2.17 %     -186.13
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                      -3.74 %      -16.40
  EUR/USD                           1.3393      -0.84 %     -0.0114
  USD/JPY                            76.28      -0.26 %     -0.2000
  10-YR US TSY YLD              1.803           --       -0.03
  10-YR BUND YLD                1.729           --       -0.02
  SPOT GOLD                      $1,576.09      -4.88 %     -$80.94
  US CRUDE           CLc1                $77.82      -2.54 %       -2.06
	
 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on caution about     	
 * Nikkei falls to 6-month low amid Greece worries       	
 * Euro nears 8-mth low on doubts over EU crisis steps   	
 * Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week          	
 * Brent crude rises above $104; euro zone debt eyed     	
 * Copper extends losses, hits 14-month lows in Shanghai 	
 * Spot gold falls 1 pct as recession fear prevails      	
 	

 COMPANY NEWS	
 	

 FRENCH BANKS  	
 France could use a support mechanism set up at the height of the banking
crisis in 2008 to shore up the capital bases of French banks in case of an
"extraordinary event", Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, told a
French newspaper.   	
 Noyer told Le Journal du Dimanche that French banks did not need to be
recapitalised but could seek support from a public entity if they deemed it
necessary. 	
  	

 UBS   	
 Markets will give their verdict on Monday on whether they think Swiss bank
UBS's new caretaker chief executive has the mettle to overhaul its investment
bank after Oswald Gruebel quit following the $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal.
 	
  	

 DEXIA  	
 The Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is ready for the "rapid" sale of 20 billion
euros in assets deemed too costly to fund in the current market environment,
French newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.  	
 The bank may also seek to free up capital in the "externalization" of 80
billion euros' worth of loans to local government, though the exact method has
yet to be determined, Les Echos added in a short item released late on Sunday.
  	
 	

 BAE SYSTEMS  	
 The British defence giant is set to announce up to 3,000 job losses as it
struggles to secure orders for the Eurofighter Typhoon in the wake of cuts to
defence budgets by partner nations, British media reported on Sunday.
 	
 	

 RIO TINTO  	
 Rio Tinto is considering spinning off part of its Australian aluminium
assets as a planned carbon tax would raise costs and lower margins, a local
newspaper reported Monday.  	
 	

 ANGLO AMERICAN  	
 Anglo American is being urged by shareholders to take control of diamond
firm De Beers, in which it holds a 45 percent stake, by acquiring the 40 percent
stake owned by the Oppenheimer family, The Observer said.	
 	

 BAYER (BAYGn.DE)  	
 An experimental drug from Bayer and Norwegian biotech Algeta 
that prolongs the lives of patients with advanced prostate cancer is a major
step forward in treatment of the disease, cancer experts said on Saturday.
  	
	

 THYSSENKRUPP  	
 Germany's biggest steelmaker is aware the sovereign debt crisis will soon
impact its business, which is currently still strong, its chief executive told a
German paper.  	
 Separately, ThyssenKrupp is in exclusive talks with British investor Star
Capital Partners to sell its shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing no sources. It added a binding agreement was
expected for November. Related news  	
  	

 TOTAL  	
 The French oil company said on Friday production at its Al-Jurf offshore
field in Libya had restarted, earlier than expected.  	
 	
 LVMH  	
 The world's biggest luxury group said on Friday it controls 98.09 percent of
Italy's Bulgari after minority shareholders tendered their shares as
part of its 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for the high-end jeweler. [ID:
nL5E7KN3Y5]  	
 	

 HEIDELBERGCEMENT  	
 The world's No.3 construction materials group is maintaining its outlook for
this year after sales volumes marginally beat expectations in the third quarter,
its chief executive told a German TV channel.  	
  	

 MAN SE  	
 Ferrostaal, in which MAN SE holds 30 percent, is close to an agreement with
courts in Munich to pay a 149 million euros ($201 million) fine in connection
with a bribery scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no
sources. Related news  	
  	

 METRO  	
 Erich Kellerhals, who jointly owns a blocking veto in MediaMarkt-Saturn with
Leopold Stiefel, is not willing to sell his stake. "Media Saturn is an
outstanding company," he told Donaukurier in an interview published on Saturday.
Metro owns 75 percent in MediaMarkt-Saturn. Related news

