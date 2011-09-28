Europe Factors-Shares set to trim gains from 3-day rally

(Adds futures, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Sept 28 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares poised to trim gains made over the past three sessions, as investors look for details on what measures are in the works to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

By 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.4-0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, but ended off the session's highs, as investors booked profits following a report that suggested cracks were emerging in a previously agreed deal to tackle Europe's debt woes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of the new 109 billion euro ($148.6 billion) rescue for Greece could be reopened, depending on the outcome of an audit from the "troika" team from the European Union, European Central Bank and IMF.

The Financial Times newspaper reported that a split had opened in the euro zone over the deal. Quoting senior European officials, it said as many as seven of its 17 countries argued that the private bondholders should swallow bigger writedowns.

"Yesterday's recovery in risk seemed to show that markets are starting to become more optimistic about the ability of European leaders to get ahead of the crisis," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.

"Given previous experience this could prove to be a mistake given that there is precious little detail or consensus for that matter in what the next steps should be."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 13.5 percent since hitting a 2-1/2 year low on Friday, filling two gaps and partially filling a third one left open in early September on a technical chart.

"Friday, we indicated our preference for a rebound towards the gap opened last week. The rebound has taken place and the gaps opened in Europe have been filled," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

"The formation of the recent low point did not include the usual, excessive measures of a bearish sentiment. We are not convinced that the real low point has been reached."

Despite the sharp three-day bounce, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, remains around 45, signalling strong risk aversion.

The VSTOXX's chart shows the formation of an ascending triangle over the past few weeks, a chart pattern signalling that the volatility index could soon spike above 56.

Mining shares will feel the pinch of a renewed drop in metal prices, with London copper futures down more than 4 percent on Wednesday, as concerns over the fate of the global economy and a stronger dollar reignited the sell-off in the asset class.

"There's a lot of pressure on commodities at the moment, which signals that it's probably too early to come back to equities. Yesterday, we saw people starting to cash in profits on banking stocks, on call spreads, and getting out of short positions, but no strong buying volume," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,175.38 1.07 % 12.43

NIKKEI 8,615.65 0.07 % 5.7

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.03 % 0.12

EUR/USD 1.3585 -0.02 % -0.0003

USD/JPY 76.52 -0.3 % -0.2300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.975 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.940 -- -0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,643.69 -0.32 % -$5.21

US CRUDE CLc1 $83.32 -1.34 % -1.14

COMPANY NEWS:

CREDIT AGRICOLE

France's third-biggest bank by market value is expected to follow bigger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in launching asset sales after the sharp falls in their share prices in recent weeks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has put up for sale its stake in Newedge, a futures and clearing brokerage it co-owns with Credit Agricole, a source familiar with the situation said, as it looks to shrink its balance sheet and sell risky assets.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it had revised Intesa Sanpaolo's rating outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer default rating at AA-minus.

POPOLARE MILANO

The bank cut the size of a planned capital increase on Tuesday as it introduced a dual board system in a move to make management more independent from shareholders and attract new investors.

UBS

UBS faces a brutal shrinkage of its investment bank after dropping its ambition to be a major global player in favour of a plan to focus on its core wealthy clients.

DEXIA

The Franco-Belgian financial services group said neither it nor its shareholders, which include the French and Belgian states, wanted to split the company, denying recent media reports.

EDISON , A2A , EDF

The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full control of the utility to France's EDF , an executive of regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group Nestle said it appointed Wang Ling Martello, executive vice president of global ecommerce for emerging markets at Walmart , to succeed Jim Singh as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

OHL

A consortium controlled by the Spanish builder has won a 1 billion euro rail order in Turkey, one of the country's largest public works contracts, Expansion reported on Wednesday, without naming sources. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)