Europe Factors-Shares set to trim gains from 3-day rally

PARIS, Sept 28 European stock index futures pointed to a lower
open on Wednesday, with shares poised to trim gains made over the past three
sessions, as investors look for details on what measures are in the works to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
By 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1
and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.4-0.7 percent.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, but ended off the session's highs, as investors
booked profits following a report that suggested cracks were emerging in a
previously agreed deal to tackle Europe's debt woes.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of the new 109 billion
euro ($148.6 billion) rescue for Greece could be reopened, depending on the
outcome of an audit from the "troika" team from the European Union, European
Central Bank and IMF.
The Financial Times newspaper reported that a split had opened in the euro
zone over the deal. Quoting senior European officials, it said as many as seven
of its 17 countries argued that the private bondholders should swallow bigger
writedowns.
"Yesterday's recovery in risk seemed to show that markets are starting to
become more optimistic about the ability of European leaders to get ahead of the
crisis," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note.
"Given previous experience this could prove to be a mistake given that there
is precious little detail or consensus for that matter in what the next steps
should be."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 13.5
percent since hitting a 2-1/2 year low on Friday, filling two gaps and partially
filling a third one left open in early September on a technical chart.
"Friday, we indicated our preference for a rebound towards the gap opened
last week. The rebound has taken place and the gaps opened in Europe have been
filled," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day
By Day.
"The formation of the recent low point did not include the usual, excessive
measures of a bearish sentiment. We are not convinced that the real low point
has been reached."
Despite the sharp three-day bounce, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, remains
around 45, signalling strong risk aversion.
The VSTOXX's chart shows the formation of an ascending triangle over the
past few weeks, a chart pattern signalling that the volatility index could soon
spike above 56.
Mining shares will feel the pinch of a renewed drop in metal prices, with
London copper futures down more than 4 percent on Wednesday, as concerns
over the fate of the global economy and a stronger dollar reignited the sell-off
in the asset class.
"There's a lot of pressure on commodities at the moment, which signals that
it's probably too early to come back to equities. Yesterday, we saw people
starting to cash in profits on banking stocks, on call spreads, and getting out
of short positions, but no strong buying volume," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,175.38 1.07 % 12.43
NIKKEI 8,615.65 0.07 % 5.7
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.03 % 0.12
EUR/USD 1.3585 -0.02 % -0.0003
USD/JPY 76.52 -0.3 % -0.2300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.975 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.940 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,643.69 -0.32 % -$5.21
US CRUDE CLc1 $83.32 -1.34 % -1.14
COMPANY NEWS:
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's third-biggest bank by market value is expected to follow bigger
rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in launching asset
sales after the sharp falls in their share prices in recent weeks.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank has put up for sale its stake in Newedge, a futures and
clearing brokerage it co-owns with Credit Agricole, a source familiar with the
situation said, as it looks to shrink its balance sheet and sell risky assets.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it had revised Intesa Sanpaolo's rating
outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer default rating
at AA-minus.
POPOLARE MILANO
The bank cut the size of a planned capital increase on Tuesday as it
introduced a dual board system in a move to make management more independent
from shareholders and attract new investors.
UBS
UBS faces a brutal shrinkage of its investment bank after dropping its
ambition to be a major global player in favour of a plan to focus on its core
wealthy clients.
DEXIA
The Franco-Belgian financial services group said neither it nor its
shareholders, which include the French and Belgian states, wanted to split the
company, denying recent media reports.
EDISON , A2A , EDF
The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal over the
reorganisation of Edison which could give full control of the utility to
France's EDF , an executive of regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.
NESTLE
The world's biggest food group Nestle said it appointed Wang Ling Martello,
executive vice president of global ecommerce for emerging markets at Walmart
, to succeed Jim Singh as executive vice president and chief financial
officer.
OHL
A consortium controlled by the Spanish builder has won a 1 billion euro rail
order in Turkey, one of the country's largest public works contracts, Expansion
reported on Wednesday, without naming sources.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)