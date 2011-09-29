European Factors-Shares seen down, eyes on German EFSF vote

LONDON, Sept 29 European shares are set to extend the previous session's steep losses on Thursday and on track to post the worst quarter in almost three years, with investors seen cautious ahead of a crucial German vote on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.

Some dissent in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition may prompt her to rely on opposition votes to pass the changes in the 440 billion euro ($600 billion) rescue fund, which some countries like Finland have ratified but others, including Slovakia, are disputing.

"The biggest event risk on traders' minds is the German vote on the expanded powers of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility). The vote is key and whilst most see this being voted through, markets will remain nervous ahead of it," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"If for some moment of lunacy they don't vote it through, all bets will be off as risk assets such as equities get smashed. However, the likely scenario is that it gets voted through and markets become happier for a short amount of time, which may translate into some buying interest among risk assets."

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 27 to 29 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 30 points down, or 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 to fall 18 to 20 points, or as much as 0.7 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,151.06 -2.07 % -24.32

NIKKEI 8,630.41 0.17 % 14.76

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.32 % 1.43

EUR/USD 1.3621 0.69 % 0.0093

USD/JPY 76.51 -0.03 % -0.0200

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.987 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 2.012 -- 0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,613.49 0.35 % $5.59

US CRUDE CLc1 $81.29 0.1 % 0.07

* Commodities, stocks fall on euro crisis fears

* Wall St drops, led by commodities on economic fear

* Nikkei falls as retailers, trading cos slip

* Bond prices fall but selling wanes

* Euro on track for worst quarter in more than a year

* Gold falls 1 pct on rising dollar, growth fears

* Shanghai base metals open lower; German vote eyed

* Brent crude falls on stockpile gain, euro crisis (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)