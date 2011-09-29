European Factors-Shares seen down, eyes on German EFSF vote

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Sept 29 European shares are set to extend the previous session's steep losses on Thursday and on track to post the worst quarter in almost three years, with investors seen cautious ahead of a crucial German vote on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.

Some dissent in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition may prompt her to rely on opposition votes to pass the changes in the 440 billion euro ($600 billion) rescue fund, which some countries like Finland have ratified but others, including Slovakia, are disputing.

"The biggest event risk on traders' minds is the German vote on the expanded powers of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility). The vote is key and whilst most see this being voted through, markets will remain nervous ahead of it," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.

"If for some moment of lunacy they don't vote it through, all bets will be off as risk assets such as equities get smashed. However, the likely scenario is that it gets voted through and markets become happier for a short amount of time, which may translate into some buying interest among risk assets."

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.3 to 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent lower.

European shares fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday as hopes for imminent political action to contain the euro zone's debt crisis were capped by a lack of detail, leaving equities on course to post a fifth straight month of losses.

Investors kept a close eye on Greece to see if the highly-indebted country could avoid a debt default. EU and IMF inspectors will return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of aid. Germany suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated.

The market fears that the euro zone credit crisis, which threatens fragile global economic recovery, could spread to countries such as Spain and Italy. Italian borrowing costs are set to increase further at an auction on Thursday, the first long-term sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit ratings, with the 10-year yield seen rising to a new euro lifetime high of around 5.9 percent.

Spain canceled plans to boost state finances by selling part of the lucrative state lottery for up to 9 billion euros (US$12.2 billion), under pressure from the centre-right opposition. The economy ministry said the sale had been canceled because it was not going to get the price the government wanted due to declines in global equities markets.

Mining shares might come under renewed pressure after falling 3.7 percent in the previous session as key base metals prices dropped 1 to 2.9 percent on worries about demand for industrial metals.

A report from research firm Data Explorers showed institutional investors appeared to be spurning stocks offering high dividend yields, despite concerns over the uncertain economic outlook and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Long-only investors who lend their securities had raised their average holdings of stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 since August, but cutting their stake in the top 30 dividend yield stocks in the benchmark by an average of 2.8 percent for the same period, it said.

On the macroeconomic front, both the U.S. weekly jobless claims data and second-quarter final GDP figures are due at 1230 GMT. Investors will scrutinise the numbers for hints of any slowdown in the world's largest economy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,151.06 -2.07 % -24.32

NIKKEI 8,701.23 0.99 % 85.58

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.51 % 2.29

EUR/USD 1.3624 0.71 % 0.0096

USD/JPY 76.55 0.03 % 0.0200

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.997 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.995 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,624.29 1.02 % $16.39

US CRUDE CLc1 $81.60 0.48 % 0.39

* Commodities, stocks fall on euro crisis fears

* Wall St drops, led by commodities on economic fear

* Nikkei falls as retailers, trading cos slip

* Bond prices fall but selling wanes

* Euro on track for worst quarter in more than a year

* Gold falls 1 pct on rising dollar, growth fears

* Shanghai base metals open lower; German vote eyed

* Brent crude falls on stockpile gain, euro crisis

COMPANY NEWS

AXA , ALLIANZ

The French insurer, along with German rival Allianz , is among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's sale of its general insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HENNES & MAURITZ ( HMb.ST )

The company said sales in the period 1-27 September, 2011 increased by 3 percent in local currencies compared to the same period last year, but added that September sales have been negatively affected by the unseasonably warm weather.

EDF , AREVA

French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300 megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse .

COMPASS GROUP

The world's biggest caterer expects full-year revenues to be some 9 percent up on last year, helped by strong growth in emerging markets and North America.

BANKS

Bans on short-selling stocks in France Italy and Spain have been extended, a European Union markets watchdog said on Wednesday. The Italian and French bans will remain until November 11, while the Spanish curbs would remain until market conditions changed, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.

UBS

UBS AG interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti appealed to staff in an internal memo to back efforts to make the bank less complex and risky, following a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorised trading. For related news click on

NOKIA

Nokia Oyj is shifting its programming efforts toward creating software for its low-end phones, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

T-Mobile USA has become the latest mobile provider opposing Apple's bid to stop Samsung Electronics Co from selling some Galaxy products in the United States, according to a court filing.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

A fire at Shell's largest refinery, a half-a-million barrels-per-day plant in Singapore, surged again on Thursday, defying efforts by firefighters who have struggled to put out the blaze since Wednesday afternoon.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

Talk of a bid for Imperial at 3,500 pence a share could see the business carved up between American and Chinese predators, the Daily Express's market report said.

NOVARTIS , BAYER ( BAYGn.DE )

Bayer AG ( BAYGn.DE ) won the dismissal on Wednesday of U.S. antitrust claims by Novartis unit Sandoz Inc over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, the final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case. For related news click on

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The London