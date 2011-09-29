European Factors-Shares seen down, eyes on German EFSF vote

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares are set to extend the previous
session's steep losses on Thursday and on track to post the worst quarter in
almost three years, with investors seen cautious ahead of a crucial German vote
on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.
Some dissent in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition may prompt her
to rely on opposition votes to pass the changes in the 440 billion euro ($600
billion) rescue fund, which some countries like Finland have ratified but
others, including Slovakia, are disputing.
"The biggest event risk on traders' minds is the German vote on the expanded
powers of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility). The vote is key and
whilst most see this being voted through, markets will remain nervous ahead of
it," Ben Potter, strategist at IG Markets, said.
"If for some moment of lunacy they don't vote it through, all bets will be
off as risk assets such as equities get smashed. However, the likely scenario is
that it gets voted through and markets become happier for a short amount of
time, which may translate into some buying interest among risk assets."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.3 to 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent lower.
European shares fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday as hopes for imminent
political action to contain the euro zone's debt crisis were capped by a lack of
detail, leaving equities on course to post a fifth straight month of losses.
Investors kept a close eye on Greece to see if the highly-indebted country
could avoid a debt default. EU and IMF inspectors will return to Greece on
Thursday to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of aid.
Germany suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated.
The market fears that the euro zone credit crisis, which threatens fragile
global economic recovery, could spread to countries such as Spain and Italy.
Italian borrowing costs are set to increase further at an auction on Thursday,
the first long-term sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit
ratings, with the 10-year yield seen rising to a new euro lifetime high of
around 5.9 percent.
Spain canceled plans to boost state finances by selling part of the
lucrative state lottery for up to 9 billion euros (US$12.2 billion), under
pressure from the centre-right opposition. The economy ministry said the sale
had been canceled because it was not going to get the price the government
wanted due to declines in global equities markets.
Mining shares might come under renewed pressure after falling 3.7
percent in the previous session as key base metals prices dropped 1 to 2.9
percent on worries about demand for industrial metals.
A report from research firm Data Explorers showed institutional investors
appeared to be spurning stocks offering high dividend yields, despite concerns
over the uncertain economic outlook and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Long-only investors who lend their securities had raised their average
holdings of stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 since August, but cutting
their stake in the top 30 dividend yield stocks in the benchmark by an average
of 2.8 percent for the same period, it said.
On the macroeconomic front, both the U.S. weekly jobless claims data and
second-quarter final GDP figures are due at 1230 GMT. Investors will scrutinise
the numbers for hints of any slowdown in the world's largest economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,151.06 -2.07 % -24.32
NIKKEI 8,701.23 0.99 % 85.58
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.51 % 2.29
EUR/USD 1.3624 0.71 % 0.0096
USD/JPY 76.55 0.03 % 0.0200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.997 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.995 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,624.29 1.02 % $16.39
US CRUDE CLc1 $81.60 0.48 % 0.39
COMPANY NEWS
AXA , ALLIANZ
The French insurer, along with German rival Allianz , is among the
potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's sale of its general insurance
business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
HENNES & MAURITZ (HMb.ST)
The company said sales in the period 1-27 September, 2011 increased by 3
percent in local currencies compared to the same period last year, but added
that September sales have been negatively affected by the unseasonably warm
weather.
EDF , AREVA
French utility EDF said it had ordered 44 steam generators for its 1,300
megawatt nuclear power plants in France in a deal worth over 1.5 billion euros
($2.04 billion)for suppliers Areva and Westinghouse
.
COMPASS GROUP
The world's biggest caterer expects full-year revenues to be some 9 percent
up on last year, helped by strong growth in emerging markets and North America.
BANKS
Bans on short-selling stocks in France Italy and Spain have been extended, a
European Union markets watchdog said on Wednesday. The Italian and French bans
will remain until November 11, while the Spanish curbs would remain until market
conditions changed, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in
a statement.
UBS
UBS AG interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti appealed to staff in an
internal memo to back efforts to make the bank less complex and risky, following
a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorised trading. For related news click on
NOKIA
Nokia Oyj is shifting its programming efforts toward creating software for
its low-end phones, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
T-Mobile USA has become the latest mobile provider opposing Apple's
bid to stop Samsung Electronics Co from selling some Galaxy products
in the United States, according to a court filing.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The top U.S. securities regulator is probing Royal Bank of Scotland, Credit
Suisse and other financial institutions for their handling of problem
mortgage loans, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the
matter.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)
A fire at Shell's largest refinery, a half-a-million barrels-per-day plant
in Singapore, surged again on Thursday, defying efforts by firefighters who have
struggled to put out the blaze since Wednesday afternoon.
IMPERIAL TOBACCO
Talk of a bid for Imperial at 3,500 pence a share could see the business
carved up between American and Chinese predators, the Daily Express's market
report said.
NOVARTIS , BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) won the dismissal on Wednesday of U.S. antitrust claims
by Novartis unit Sandoz Inc over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control
pills, the final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case. For related news
click on
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
