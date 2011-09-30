版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 14:48 BJT

European Factors-Shares to post worst quarter since late 2008

 (Adds detail, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Sept 30 European shares are expected to fall on Friday,
with miners seen coming under pressure on concerns about global demand for
industrial metals and as investors take profits from this week's sharp gains,
the biggest jump in more than two years.	
 However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which gained 0.6 percent on
Thursday on better-than-expected U.S. data, is down about 16 percent this
quarter and headed for its worst quarterly loss since late 2008 on lingering
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the pace of global economic
recovery.	
 Mining stocks might fall, tracking key base metals prices, with copper
prices set to register their worst month in three years on worries about
global metals demand.	
 Figures showed China, the world's biggest metals consumer, saw its
manufacturing sector contracting for a third consecutive month in September,
indicating that the world's second-largest economy was not immune to global
headwinds. The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is also struggling.
 	
 Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.6 to 0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.6 percent lower.	
 However, charts suggested the outlook for Euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index, which rose 1.6 percent to 2,212.44 points on Thursday, had
improved as a minor double-bottom at around 1,995 had acted as a springboard.	
 "It is also encouraging that the rally off the lows has lifted the index
through its short-term downtrend and it does look like further positive news
from EU leaders could drive it back up to its recent intermediate top at around
2,300," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.	
 Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers
rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout
fund on Thursday. 	
 "If no resistance is encountered there, then the next area of possible
resistance is at around 2,355 -- the peak on August 17 and a 50 percent
retracement of the decline that began in late July," McNamara said.	
 August U.S. personal income and consumption numbers will be released at 1230
GMT, together with September's New York ISM index, while September's Chicago PMI
report is due at 1345 GMT, with the final reading of September's
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT.  	
 	

   MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0645 GMT                                      
                                              LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
   S&P 500                         1,160.40       0.81 %         9.34
   NIKKEI                         8,700.29      -0.01 %        -0.94
   MSCI ASIA EX-JP                      -1.22 %        -5.49
   EUR/USD                           1.3511      -0.54 %      -0.0073
   USD/JPY                            76.60      -0.27 %      -0.2100
   10-YR US TSY YLD              1.969           --        -0.03
   10-YR BUND YLD                1.957           --        -0.05
   SPOT GOLD                      $1,628.00       0.86 %       $13.95
   US CRUDE           CLc1                $82.68       0.66 %         0.54
	
	
 * Asia stocks fall in worst month since Oct 2008            	
 * Nikkei up but set for worst qtr in more than a year       	
 * Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit         	
 * Yen up as exporters sell dollar; euro grinds lower        	
 * US 10-yr notes rise in Asia as equities falter            	
 * Brent crude oil rises above $104, set for quarterly drop  	
 * Gold holds gains; heads for worst month since Oct' 08     	
 	

 COMPANY NEWS	
 	

 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 	
 The Singapore Exchange Ltd is tying up with London's main bourse
to make a joint bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on
Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a deal that could
be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).  	
 	

 BAYER (BAYGn.DE)	
 The German drugmaker said its potential blockbuster drug Xarelto was shown
to reduce the rate in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death in
patients who have suffered from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term
for heart attack and a range of similar symptoms.  Related news [BAYGn.DE-E] 	
	

 HSBC  	
 Axa , Allianz and QBE are among a handful of
insurers to have been sent information memorandums on the planned $1 billion
sale of HSBC's remaining non-life insurance businesses, the Financial Times
reported citing people familiar with the situation.  	
 	

 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)  	
 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday disavowed comments made by Chief Technology
Officer Olivier Baujard in an interview with Reuters a day earlier, in which he
said the company was reconsidering its German investment plan and weighing
possible backup plans if its proposed sale of U.S. unit T-Mobile to AT&T was
blocked.  	
  	

 UBS   	
 Swiss bank UBS AG said on Thursday it had hired a search firm to find a
permanent chief executive, but the board had not contacted any outside
candidates.  	
	
 SANOFI  	
 Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana is not worth using on Britain's state
health service, given its limited ability to extend life, its side effects and
its cost, the healthcare watchdog NICE said on Friday.  	
  	

 ITALIAN STATE-OWNED ASSETS  	
 Italy could raise 35-40 billion euros from sales of real estate and other
state-owned assets to cut its public debt, the Treasury said on Thursday.
  	
   	

 REPSOL , SACYR  	
 Spanish energy sector regulator CNE will not investigate a pact formed
between oil group Repsol's core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's
state-owned oil firm Pemex, it said on Thursday. For a full story, see
  	
  	

 NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)  	
 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its
ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and  DegludecPlus, the company said late on
Thursday. 	
 	

 THYSSENKRUPP  	
 Thyssen plans to call the stainless steel business that it is carving out
Inoxum, the newspapers Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung and Rheinische Post
reported. Related news  	
  	

 BILFINGER BERGER  	
 Bilfinger said it signed a letter of intent to sell the engineering and
services activities of Bilfinger Berger Nigeria to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
The business has an output volume of around 350 million euros ($477 million),
Bilfinger said in a statement.  Related news   	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐