Europe Factors-Shares seen snapping three-session losing streak

LONDON, Oct 5 European shares are set to rebound on Wednesday after falling about 5 percent in the past three sessions, with investors expected to buy beaten-down stocks and take some comfort from an agreement by the region's governments to safeguard their banks.

The agreement on Tuesday came hours after French-Belgian lender Dexia became the first European bank to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. Dexia shares fell as much as 38 percent to a record low in the previous session.

But gains in equities were expected to be limited by the growing prospect of a debt default by Greece. Investors' misery was compounded by Moody's move late on Tuesday to lower its rating on Italy's bonds by three notches saying it saw a "material increase" in funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of debt.

Investors' wariness was also reflected by the 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 , which rose further on Tuesday to new three-week highs, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

At 0640 GMT, Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose were 2 to 2.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.4 percent higher.

"Traders on both sides of the Atlantic seem set to look for the positives here at least in the short term and with stocks once again trading down at discount levels, there may well be a temptation to start cherry picking some bargains," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

Resource-related stocks are expected to gain as crude oil prices CLc1 rose more than 3 percent and key base metals prices advanced 1 to 2.6 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged of more action to aid a struggling U.S. economy.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the Fed was prepared to take further steps to help an economy that was "close to faltering".

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,123.95 2.25 % 24.72

NIKKEI 8,382.98 -0.86 % -73.14

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.21 % -0.89

EUR/USD 1.3317 -0.22 % -0.0030

USD/JPY 76.68 -0.23 % -0.1800

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.840 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.781 -- 0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,628.20 0.51 % $8.28

US CRUDE CLc1 $78.10 3.21 % 2.43

CONMPANY NEWS

AXA

The French insurer said it was fully committed to delivering its mid-term earnings targets and said its balance sheet was "robust" as of the end of September despite the current market environment.

Separately, La Tribune newspaper reported that Axa had recieved three bids for its private equity unit, which it is weighing selling to help it comply with new stricter rules on capital requirements.

DEXIA

The struggling lender may resurrect 2008's abandoned break-up plan, isolating toxic assets in a bad bank and selling or nationalising the rest, four sources working on the current rescue plan said.

The European Banking Authority will discuss the Franco-Belgian bank's funding problems on Wednesday in a bid to stop them spreading to other lenders, the watchdog's chairman, Andrea Enria said.

TESCO

The world's No.3 retailer posted a 3.7 percent rise in first-half profit as overseas growth helped it to overcome one of its worst ever falls in underlying sales in its main British market.

J SAINSBURY

Britain's No.3 grocer posted an expected rise in second-quarter underlying sales as store extensions and growth in convenience stores, online and non-food ranges helped it to overcome tough trading conditions.

SCOR

The French reinsurer confirmed its financial targets and said it expected to reach gross written premiums of 10 billion euros in 2013, according to a presentation its chief executive will give at an investment conference on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

The head of Deutsche Boerse AG, which is working on sealing its $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext , said exchange operators must go global to survive and cannot focus only on local markets.

IMPREGILO

Salini Costruttori has bought 8.13 percent of top builder Impregilo, it said on Tuesday, adding the investment was strategic and aimed at creating an industrial alliance to better compete in international markets.

PREMIER OIL

The British oil producer is to buy North Sea-focused Encore Oil for around 221 million pounds ($340 million), continuing its strategy of expanding by incremental acquisitions, rather than concentrating on high-risk, high-impact exploration.

MAN

The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, called on Germany's MAN SE to help ensure their jointly-held Ferrostaal unit can fund itself. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)