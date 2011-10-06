European Factors-Shares set to extend rally; ECB eyed

(Adds futures, more company items; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Oct 6 European shares were set to rise on Thursday,
building on strong gains in the previous session on optimism that policymakers
would do enough to shore up the struggling banking sector, but with caution
prevailing ahead of central bank decisions on rates and policy.
At 0635 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 1.1 percent higher,
Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were 1.1 percent higher and France's CAC-40
futures FCEc1 were 1.1 percent higher.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged a quick decision on bank
capitalisation in Europe on Wednesday, saying "time is of the essence" and that
her government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that the European Banking
Authority, mid-way through a two-day crisis board meeting designed to assess the
potential hit of mass sovereign restructurings, has started to re-examine the
strength of the region's banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 3.3 percent to close
at 916.62 points on Wednesday. However, the index is down more than 18 percent
in 2011.
U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up
materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into
beaten-down tech names after days of selling.
Most economists expect the European Central Bank to keep rates on hold at
1.5 percent at President Jean-Claude Trichet's last rate-setting meeting. The
decision will be announced at 1145 GMT. The ECB may cut rates in November to
support a stagnant economy.
Likewise, the Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged, at 0.5
percent, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT. The BoE is likely to resist
calls for it to pump more money into the UK economy until next month.
"Expectations for the ECB today are to keep rates on hold but the distress
in the euro zone means pressure from the markets to move either today or in
November is also high," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
"With the European debt crisis appearing to gather downward momentum,
pressure is on to at least undo this year's two 0.25 percent hikes. However, to
start reversing monetary policy so soon may be thought of as undermining
credibility and so some sort of liquidity measure or bond purchase scheme may be
the more likely option."
Spain is expected to pay a higher price to sell three short-term bonds in an
auction on Thursday, though at yields below the summer's auctions of the same
maturities with investors soothed by the ECB's support in the market.
Shares in Apple fell in early trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange
, down more than 3 percent, after co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs,
considered the heart and soul of the company, died after a long battle with
cancer and other health issues.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,144.03 1.79 % 20.08
NIKKEI 8,522.02 1.66 % 139.04
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 3.42 % 14.22
EUR/USD 1.3353 0.01 % 0.0001
USD/JPY 76.71 -0.1 % -0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.893 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.854 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,649.09 0.53 % $8.69
US CRUDE CLc1 $80.15 0.59 % 0.47
* US STOCKS-Wall St up for 2nd day as materials, oil lead
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks up on Europe optimism
* Euro steady, market holds breath ahead of ECB
* Nikkei rises on commodity gains, Europe
* TREASURIES-Bonds dip on Europe moves
* Brent above $102; Libyan oilfield may be in ruins
* PRECIOUS-Gold tracks equities higher ahead of ECB
* METALS-Copper rises for a second day on Europe steps
COMPANIES
DEXIA
Talks to break up Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will not lead to a collapse of
the bank's Belgian retail arm and depositors are not at risk, Belgium's
caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told RTL radio on Thursday.
Separately, Dexia's board is due to meet in Paris on Saturday to vote on a
break-up plan for the lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Wednesday.
UBS
An internal investigation into the UBS "rogue trading" scandal showed risk
systems detected unauthorised activity but no proper action was taken, the
bank's new interim boss said as two heads of the division stepped down.
For more, click on
MICHELIN
Michelin expects a slowdown in tyre demand in the second half of the year,
mainly in the truck segment, though the French tyre maker reiterated its
financial objectives for the year.
HAYS
British recruitment company Hays posted a 15 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, as strong growth overseas helped offset a continued
slowdown in its UK business.
GREGGS
The British high street baker Greggs posted a slight acceleration in sales
growth in its third-quarter, showing resilience in the face of severe macro
economic headwinds.
HLAFORDS
The British bicycles to car parts retailer expects first-half profits to
fall by up to 23 percent as cash-strapped motorists cut spending.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext received a document of more than
130 pages on Wednesday outlining the European Union's specific concerns over the
German exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based counterpart.
AIRBUS
European aircraft maker Airbus said it may help customers with aircraft
financing if the euro debt crisis makes it necessary as concerns grow about
European banks' ability to fund increasing plane orders.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)