Europe Factors-Shares to gain for 3rd day; U.S. jobs eyed

LONDON, Oct 7 European shares are likely to rise for a third straight day on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia ahead of a crucial report on U.S. jobs, with the European Central Bank's (ECB) offer to help struggling banks improving sentiment.

The ECB said on Thursday it will offer banks two new injections of ultra-cheap one-year funding and buy another 40 billion euros ($54 billion) of assets backed by mortgage loans or public sector lending. The Bank of England also launched a second round of quantitative easing.

The moves came amid fears that heavily-indebted Greece may default on its debt obligations within months, which could set off a chain reaction of bank failures and sovereign downgrades.

Moody's took rating actions on Portuguese banks on Friday, saying they carried a negative outlook, just a day after the EU's executive arm said it would present a plan for member states to coordinate a recapitalisation of their banks.

"Whilst measures from central banks to stimulate the economy are welcomed by the market, what traders really want to see is this action filtering down into the real economy," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"Another weak jobs number or edging up of the unemployment rate could see all the efforts by central banks quickly undone."

The U.S. government's report on non-farm payrolls is expected to show at 1230 GMT a creation of 60,000 jobs in September after flat growth in the previous month. The widely-watched data might set the near-term direction for the stock market which is struggling to break its recent trading range.

Recent reports on manufacturing, business spending and auto sales suggest the U.S. economy fared better in the third quarter after growing at an anemic 1.3 percent annual pace in the April-June period.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 0.3 to 0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise as much as 0.6 percent.

The 30-day implied volatility for the FTSE 100 fell the sharpest among major European indexes on Thursday, indicating an improvement in sentiment following the BoE's move of quantitative easing.

The FTSE 100 index's 30-day implied volatility stood at 31.3 percent, much lower than German DAX's 41.1 percent, French CAC 40's 39.1 percent, Italian FTSE MIB's 46.5 percent and Spanish IBEX 35's 46.7 percent, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares climbed 2.6 percent on Thursday to a five-week closing high, while U.S. shares rose 1.7 to 1.9 percent. On Friday, Japan's Nikkei average was up 0.9 percent.

DEXIA

Standard and Poor's on Friday downgraded the core banks of Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia by one notch, citing difficulties in securing wholesale funding and the need for increased collateral.

ERICSSON ( ERICb.ST )

Sony Corp is in talks to buy out Ericsson's stake in their mobile phone joint venture, a source said, in a bid to catch up with rivals.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Nervousness is growing in Whitehall that the government might have to inject further capital into Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a European effort to recapitalise the continent's banking system, The Financial Times said.

GECINA

The French real estate group said it plans to sell an additional 500 million euros of residential properties to cut debt.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

A prominent dispute resolution expert has been picked to sort out any problems over evidence in the Obama administration's antitrust lawsuit to block AT&T Inc's purchase of wireless rival T-Mobile USA.

CONTINENTAL

The group's Americas arm plans to build a plant in South Carolina capable of making 5 million tyres a year by 2017 and 8 million tyres by 2021, it said on Thursday.

ENI

The energy group's oil and natural gas plants in Libya are not damaged and it expects to have production levels there back to pre-conflict levels in about a year, it said on Thursday.

FIAT

Brazil's auto market, which has been one of the few growth engines for global manufacturers, slumped in September in a sign that Latin America's largest economy is shifting into lower gear.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer will miss its target for 2011 net profit, hit by 250 million euros ($325 million) of write-downs on its investments because of the sovereign debt crisis, it said on Thursday.

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it will cut about 400 jobs from its U.S. commercial business as Britain's second-largest drugmaker seeks to reduce costs. The cuts will hit the company's U.S. headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, as well as some field-based, non-sales positions, AstraZeneca said. About 70 of the jobs facing elimination are currently vacant.

RIO TINTO

The Mongolian government, Ivanhoe Mines and partner Rio Tinto have agreed to back a 2009 investment agreement for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit, ending discussions over possible changes and sending shares of Ivanhoe up as much as 18 percent.

INVENSYS

Turnover in Invensys shares swelled to more than treble the recent daily average on Thursday as hot gossip circulated of a 3.2 billion pounds, or 400 pence per share cash offer for the British engineering group from an international player, the Daily's Market Report said.

BG GROUP

Andrew Gould, the well-respected former chief executive of oilfield services group Schlumberger , has emerged as the leading candidate to take over as the next chairman of BG Group, The Financial Times said,

REPSOL

Peru expects to sign six more hydrocarbon contracts this year, which would be the second batch of concessions subject to a new law giving indigenous groups more power to influence oil and gas projects, officials said on Thursday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)