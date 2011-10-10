Europe Factors-Shares to gain for 4th session on euro zone hopes

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 10 European shares are set to gain for a fourth straight session on Monday, with a promise by the German and French leaders to announce fresh measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the month-end improving investors' appetite for riskier assets.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday that their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt problems and agree how to recapitalise European banks.

But they declined to reveal any details of their plan.

"The refusal to release any details has left traders once more suspicious that this is just more political rhetoric from leaders and any upside is likely to be muted until something of any substance is released," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"For traders, the European debt crisis remains far from over and any upwards movement is highly speculative."

Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ and Spain's by two notches to AA-, citing a worsening of the currency bloc's debt crisis and a risk of fiscal slippage in the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 1 to 1.3 percent, pointing to a higher open for equities. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.8 percent stronger on hopes of a solution for the euro zone's debt crisis that has potential to derail the global economic recovery.

Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners, said the equity market would move up and down like "bungee jumping".

"It's another very small inch forward. Nevertheless, it's a step forward. But the devil is always in the detail," he said, referring to the promise of Merkel and Sarkozy.

European banks , which are down more than 30 percent this year on concerns about their exposure to debt-stricken countries such as Greece, will be in focus after Dexia agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees.

Dexia has global credit risk exposure of $700 billion - more than twice Greece's GDP - and its rescue has stoked investors' anxieties about the strength of European banks in general.

There were fresh reports over the weekend that big French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale might agree to capital injections as part of a Europe-wide plan to boost their financial strength. However, both banks denied such plans.

The Financial Times said global banking regulators will press ahead with the first worldwide effort to force banks to hold more liquid assets and cut back the industry's reliance on short-term funding, despite complaints that the rule changes could damage the broader economy.

However, investors have started to become more positive on the stock market's outlook in the near term. The 30-day implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 fell to three-week lows on Friday, suggesting an improvement in sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.7 percent in the previous session to a five-week high on better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data. On Monday, Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent.

U.S. government offices and bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, although U.S. stock markets will be open.

DEXIA

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue that could pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banking sectors.

Belgium will pay 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, the largely retail Belgian division, which has 6,000 staff and deposits totaling 80 billion euros from 4 million customers.

KBC

The Belgian bank has agreed the sale of its KBL private banking unit for 1.050 billion euros ($1.42 billion) to Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital, a key disposal it had to make under restructuring plans agreed with the European Commission.

BNP , SOCIETE GENERALE

Top French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied a report that they could seek to raise a combined 11 billion euros ($14.8 billion) as part of a broader European bank recapitalisation plan.

BHP BILLITON

The global miner moved a step closer on Monday toward an estimated $20 billion to $30 billion expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, securing environmental approvals for the project in the deserts of southern Australia.

BMW

Capacity utilisation at the company's plants will be more than 110 percent, measured by the Harbour definition of full capacity as being two shifts, five days per week, BMW production boss Frank-Peter Arndt told Automotive News Europe. BMW will produce "significantly more" than 1.6 million vehicles in 2011, he said. Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ( DTEGn.DE )

Telekom is confident of selling its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T despite an antitrust lawsuit by the Obama administration to block the deal, Deutsche Telekom's chief executive told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE ), POSTBANK DPBGn.DE

Postbank CFO Marc Hess said he expected the 21 percent haircut on Greek bonds that international banks agreed to take as part of a debt relief deal in July would not be enough. "Therefore we would expect renewed writedowns in the third quarter," Hess told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.

SWISS BANKS

The Swiss authorities have convened a crisis committee set up after the 2008 government bailout of UBS to discuss the possible impact on the big banks of the euro zone debt crisis, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reports.

UNICREDIT , INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian banks risk being caught in a vicious cycle and face a further loss of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, Fitch warned on Friday, as data showed Italian lenders increasing their reliance on the European Central Bank for funding.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners remains in talks over buying some 630 Lloyds retail bank branches, although Sun Capital has concerns over the costs of a bid, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

FERROVIAL SA

The Spanish construction and services conglomerate will cut its stake in UK airports operator BAA to just below 50 percent but has no