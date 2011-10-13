European Factors-Shares seen lower on growth worries

(Adds futures, more company news; updates snapshot table)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 13 European equities are seen opening lower on Thursday following sharp gains in the previous session as investors book profits after weaker than expected Chinese trade data suggested the country was feeling the impact of a global slowdown.

Miners, whose performance is highly correlated to economic growth, will be in focus after Chinese import and export data were lower than expected reflecting the weakening economic conditions in both Europe and the United States.

At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.4 to 0.5 percent.

Investors will look to earnings news to see if companies are also feeling the pinch of a slowing economy, with JPMorgan the first big U.S. bank to report results. Analysts are expecting earnings of 98 cents a share, down 3 percent from a year earlier and down 22 percent from estimates on Aug. 1.

Technology stocks could also be of interest, with Google reporting third-quarter results after the market close and concerns growing a slumping economy could impact its ad spending.

"Another phase of consolidation seems likely to be on the cards at the open," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said. "JPMorgan and Google will both be in the spotlight as their numbers bookend the day ahead."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a nine-week closing high on Wednesday after political parties in Slovakia reached agreement on ratifying a plan to boost the powers of the euro zone rescue fund.

European financial institutions, however, may face further pressure as losses from a private sector rescue plan for Greece agreed in July would be raised to 39, if current market prices for the country's risk profile were used, bigger than the 21 percent loss estimated, the Institute of International Finance said.

The pan-European index has gained 10.1 percent over the last week as hopes have grown policymakers are working out a solution to the region's debt problems, but is still down 12.9 percent for the year.

The benchmark ended well above a key support level its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement or 952.61 points from its sell-off which started late July to its low in September for the third consecutive session. It was nearing a key resistance level or the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 983.38 points.

Wall Street rose on Wednesday on the Slovakian plan, while Asian stocks were also higher on Thursday on hopes of progress in the euro zone rescue fund.

U.S. Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday suggested the central bank could take more decisive action to help the economy if conditions get worse and showed officials discussed the possibility of launching a fresh round of bond purchases.

Another focus could be Italy, with the country set to pay lower yields when it sells up to 6.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday as optimism has grown over an action plan for the euro zone debt crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 620 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,207.25 0.98 % 11.71 NIKKEI 8,823.25 0.97 % 84.35 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 1.08 % 5.01 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3787 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 77.06 -0.22 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY 2.199 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 2.190 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,672.6 -0.24 % -$4.10

0 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.82 -0.88 % -0.75

* US-Wall St extends gains on euro-fund optimism

* GLOBAL-Asia shares rise on progress in euro zone rescue

* FOREX-Euro dips; Aussie climbs on jobs surprise

* Brent falls to near $111 as China imports slow

* Gold steady on Europe hope; tight physicals help

* LME copper retreats from two-week high

COMPANIES

GLENCORE

Glencore, the world's biggest commodities trader, is expected to sign a deal within days for a $800-$900 million loan to Indonesia's Bakrie Group to help it refinance a $1.35 billion facility that became unexpectedly due, sources said on Thursday.

BP

The U.S. offshore drilling regulator on Wednesday formally issued sanctions against BP and the major contractors involved in the 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. [ID: nN1E79B1ZC]

ROLLS-ROYCE

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp , said on Wednesday that it will spend $1.5 billion to buy Rolls-Royce Holding Plc's share of the International Aero Engines consortium that produces the engine that powers the Airbus A320 plane family.

RIO TINTO

Global miner Rio Tinto brushed off fears of a global economic crisis on Thursday, reporting record iron ore sales and a 5 percent jump in output for the third quarter, and forecasting continued strong commodities demand.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss SIX stock exchange is investigating Credit Suisse over possible breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

CARREFOUR

Europe's No.1 retailer issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, citing an increasingly challenging economic climate.

The French group said it now expected 2011 operating profit to drop by between 15 percent and 20 percent against a previous forecast of a 15 percent decline.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The Franco-American communications equipment maker has agreed to sell its corporate call centre services business for as much as $1.5 billion to the private equity group Permira , the Financial Times said on Thursday.

CASINO

The French retail chain reported a slowdown in sales growth in its main French market on Wednesday, joining the ranks of European retailers to warn consumers are reining in spending against an uncertain economic backdrop.

ROCHE

Roche kicked off the big pharma reporting season by posting weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales, as the strong Swiss franc ate into the Swiss drugmaker's topline.

Third-quarter sales at Roche, which is also grappling with lower sales of its key cancer drug Avastin and austerity measures, slipped to 9.82 billion Swiss francs, below the average estimate of 10.2 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

AREVA

The nuclear power plant builder and its industrial partner Siemens ( SIEGn.DE ) on Wednesday appealed to Finnish utility firm Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) for "intense cooperation and mutual commitment" during the testing phase for an oft-delayed nuclear reactor now under construction.

Separately, French daily Les Echos cited lawmaker Marc Goua as saying Areva expected the total bill for its Finnish EPR to swell to 6.6 billion euros, from an initial figure of 3 billion.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A trade union shareholder group at Banca Popolare di Milano is counting on the support of the Sator Fund of banker Matteo Arpe to ensure the success of an 800 million euro capital increase, a trade union leader said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)