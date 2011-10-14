RPT-Europe Factors-Shares to open higher; focus on techs, miners

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Oct 14 European shares were set to open higher on Friday and remain on track for a third straight week of gains, with strong results from Google seen helping technology stocks, while miners were likely to track firmer metals prices after tamer Chinese inflation.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.9 to 1 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent stronger.

A vote by Slovakia to finally ratify new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund was seen as a positive step in resolving the region's debt crisis that threatens global financial stability, although Standard and Poor's move to cut Spain's rating highlighted the challenges for European leaders as they prepare to meet G20 counterparts later on Friday.

Several big economies have asked European policymakers to take bold and decisive steps to solve the currency block's debt crisis. Japan joined the chorus on Friday to urge its European partners at the G20 summit to support the continent's banks with a big-scale scheme, including the European Financial Stability Facility.

Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS on Thursday and placed seven other U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative, citing challenges in the economy and financial markets, as well as the impact of new regulations.

Concerns about the damage a default by Greece could inflict on the financial system have kept markets volatile since July, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares down 14 percent this year.

Mining shares will be in focus after copper prices jumped 2.4 percent on short covering and as data showed China's consumer inflation retreated further from three-year highs, raising hopes that the country's central bank might loosen its policy reins going forward.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.7 percent to 2,332.52 points in choppy trade on Thursday. Analysts said the index faced resistance at around 2,355, an intermediate high reached in mid-August.

"Despite the confluence of indicators suggesting that there could be resistance at current levels, the broader technical picture is improving," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"If the index holds above 2,285 over the next few sessions, it could yet push up to around 2,450 in the near term, which would equate to a 61.8 percent retracement of the decline that began in late July."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 1.1 percent lower at 966.37 on Thursday after hitting a nine-week closing high in the previous session, while U.S. stocks ended mixed. On Friday, Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent

Investors awaited a series of U.S. economic data for hints about the health of the world's biggest economy. September retail sales Data is due at 1230 GMT, with a 0.7 percent monthly rise forecast after being flat in August. October's Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, due at 1355 GMT, is expected to show a reading of 60.2, up from 59.4 in September.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,203.66 -0.3 % -3.59

NIKKEI 8,747.96 -0.85 % -75.29

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.32 % -1.48

EUR/USD 1.3802 0.22 % 0.0030

USD/JPY 76.94 0.1 % 0.0800

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.194 -- 0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.142 -- 0.03

SPOT GOLD $1,671.19 0.3 % $4.99

US CRUDE CLc1 $84.85 0.74 % 0.62

* Asia shares edge lower on caution over global growth

* Nikkei drops, pressured by JPMorgan, Olympus

* JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late

* Euro edges lower on Spain downgrade

* Brent crude firms above $111; trade eyes U.S. data

* Copper rises but Spain fears may limit gains

* Gold flat; Spain downgrade may weigh

COMPANY NEWS

SYNGENTA

Swiss group Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is eyeing further sales growth for the full-year after third-quarter sales jumped 21 percent, beating expectations thanks to strong demand in Latin America.

REPSOL

Spanish oil firm Repsol expects to invest about $1 billion in refinery and exploration projects in Peru, company President Antonio Brufau said on Thursday after meeting with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala. For a full story, click on:

UBS

Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS on Thursday and placed seven other U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative, citing challenges in the economy and financial markets, as well as the impact of new regulations.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-origination unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation, according to a source close to the matter.

ABERTIS

The motorway company is seeking 3 billion euros of brownfield highway concessions on the east coast of the United States, Cinco Dias reported without citing a source.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility has launched a formal protest against the French government's decision to freeze gas prices for retail customers.

ACCOR

The hotel operator said it was selling 7 Suite Novotel hotels in France for 77 million euros to a French property investment fund. The sale is part of the company's effort to focus on hotel management and cut down on ownership as it seeks to cut its adjusted net debt to 2.2 billion euros by 2015.

VEOLIA

France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its urban lighting unit Citelum as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between now and 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.

FERROVIAL , FCC , ABERTIS , ACCIONA

Spain shelved the multi-billion euro privatisation of its two biggest airports on Thursday after bidders struggled to raise financing. Local infrastructure firms Ferrovial, FCC, Abertis and Acciona were all involved in the sale process. For a full story, click on:

VOLKSWAGEN ( VOWG_p.DE )

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday it had served Volkswagen with a notice of a breach of contract for not allowing it access to technologies promised as part of their partnership agreement.

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

Private equity investor RHJ is in talks with General Atlantic Partners about reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank unit BHF, German daily Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Friday edition. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)