Europe Factors-Shares seen extending retreat

 (Adds futures, details; updates snapshot table)	
 PARIS, Oct 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower
open on Tuesday, with shares set to extend the previous session's losses after
disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on
France's triple-A credit rating outlook.  	
 At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 1.1-1.3 percent.	
 Late on Monday, Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's
Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out
banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much. 	
 IBM's quarterly results failed to impress investors used to a robust
showing from the tech bellwether, sparking worries over lacklustre corporate IT
spending. 	
 China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace
since early 2009 -- with GDP rising 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year
earlier, down from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter -- although the data
showed core domestic drivers of growth remained solid. 	
 European stocks fell on Monday while U.S. shares suffered their worst loss
in two weeks after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a
quick fix to Europe's debt troubles, prompting investors to cash in some of the
recent lofty gains.	
 "The recent rally in equities was based on the assumption that European
policy makers had finally gotten into gear over solving the crisis but now it
appears that assumption was far too optimistic," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan
Sudaria said.	
 "As markets hover at the top of their well defined ranges, it appears that
bears are emerging for another assault on the downside."	
 After a 24 percent rally from a late September low, the euro zone's blue
chip Euro STOXX 50 index ran into major resistance levels last week.	
 The benchmark index tested the resistance levels for four sessions but
failed to convincingly break above them, before sharply retreating on Monday,
with the session's candlestick on the chart showing a bearish engulfing pattern,
a strongly negative technical signal.	
 The index's hourly chart also show divergence between the index's gains
since Oct. 11 and its relative strength index (RSI), whose peaks have shown a
declining trend, signalling further losses to come.	
 	

 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT                                      
                                            LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                         1,200.86    -1.94 %   -23.72
 NIKKEI                         8,741.91    -1.55 %  -137.69
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                    -2.94 %   -14.06
 EUR/USD                           1.3752     0.15 %   0.0020
 USD/JPY                            76.79    -0.05 %  -0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD              2.153         --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                2.043         --    -0.06
 SPOT GOLD                      $1,665.20    -0.34 %   -$5.70
 US CRUDE            CLc1               $86.06    -0.37 %    -0.32
	
 GLOBAL MARKETS-German comments, China slowdown hit stocks 	
 Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St              	
 Nikkei slips from 6-wk high, hurt by euro zone doubts     	
 Euro off 1-mth high as crisis plan optimism ebbs          	
 Gold steady after Germany warns about debt plan           	
 Copper falls as German comments, China GDP weigh          	
 Brent slips below $110 as China growth slows              	
 	

 COMPANY NEWS:	
 	

 FRENCH BANKS  	
 Moody's warned on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa
credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out
banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much. 	
 	

 DEXIA  	
 The European Commission said it would open an in-depth investigation into
Belgium's nationalisation of the Belgian banking arm of Franco-Belgian Dexia,
while temporarily allowing it to proceed. 	
 	

 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury group, posted forecast-beating
third-quarter sales growth on Tuesday and said it was confident for the rest of
2011, giving no signs of a slowdown in the luxury industry despite the slowing
economy. 	
	
 DANONE 	
 French food group Danone said on Tuesday that softening commodity
prices, robust growth in emerging markets and the expected benefits from the
integration of Unimilk in Russia made it confident for 2012. 	
	
 AIR FRANCE-KLM  	
 The carrier brought back its former chief executive and hired a former
defence industry and government official to run its core French network with a
brief to improve the performance of Europe's largest airline by revenue as a
"top priority". 	
	
 UNICREDIT  	
 The board of UniCredit meets on Tuesday as Italy's biggest bank by assets
weighs options to shore up its capital position ahead of an EU summit that is
expected to include a plan to recapitalise the region's banks. 	
 	

 SANTANDER  	
 The Eurozone's largest bank is in talks to sell a third of its real estate
assets valued at 3 billion euros  ($4.1 billion)to two risk capital funds,
Expansion reported citing sources close to the talks.	
 	

 EUROPEAN BANKS 	
 Deutsche Bank analysts on Monday outlined a way for banks to contribute a 40
percent "haircut" on Greek sovereign debt without substantially changing the
terms of July's debt-relief deal. 	
 	

 BANCA POPOLARE MILANO 	
 The head of Italian private equity fund Investindustrial said on Monday he
is ready to invest up to 150 million euros in Banca Popolare di Milano as the
campaign to take charge of the co-operative bank gathers pace. 	
 	

 WHITBREAD 	
 Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator reported a
higher-than-expected first-half pretax profit and ramped up its interim dividend
by over 50 percent. 	
	
 XSTRATA 	
 The miner posted record thermal coal production in the third quarter and a
more than 7 percent rise in overall coal output, thanks to the start of
operations at its Mangoola mine and an ongoing recovery from a flood-hit start
to 2011. 	
  	

 ENBW  	
 The OEW group, a large shareholder in German utility EnBW is ready
to provide fresh capital to the utility, which has been hit by Germany's
decision to exit nuclear power, the head of the OEW said. 	
 	

 METRO  	
 Juergen Kluge has stepped down as head of the supervisory board at Metro,
leaving the German retailer seeking both a chairman and chief executive.
 	
 	

 L'OREAL  	
 The cosmetics-maker heiress Liliane Bettencourt's daughter won control over
her 88-year-old mother's business affairs on Monday almost two years after she
first asked to take over on the grounds her mother had been exploited.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

