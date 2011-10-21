Europe Factors-Shares seen opening higher ahead of summit

(Adds detail, quotes, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Oct 21 European shares are set to rebound on Friday after France and Germany said European leaders will discuss a global solution to the region's debt crisis on Sunday and some decisions may emerge by a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.4 percent to a two-week closing low in the previous session after a German newspaper reported the German government did not rule out the possibility of postponing the summit.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC 40 FCEc1 rose 0.4 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.5 percent.

Gains were likely to be limited, however, as France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro ($600 billion) fund so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.

Failure to agree on leveraging the EFSF will further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis after nearly two years of trying to get on top of a problem that started in Greece and now threatens Italy, Spain and even France. [ID:ID:nL5E7LK68G]

"While the market is both excited and sceptical about the supposed solution next week, it's really only going to address one part of the problem," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said.

"Laying and/or reinforcing the foundations of the European financial systems for the managed defaults (haircuts) we are going to see across Greece and potentially the likes of Italy and Spain is only step one. It does little to address the future growth prospects of the region," he said in a note.

Investors were expected to stay jittery as Standard & Poor's said it will likely lower the credit standing of five European nations, including top-rated France, by one or two notches if the region slips into recession and government borrowings increase.

Resource-related stocks will be in focus as copper prices bounced back nearly 4 percent after steep losses in the previous session.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,215.39 0.46 % 5.51

NIKKEI 8,678.89 -0.04 % -3.26

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.29 % 1.31

EUR/USD 1.3767 -0.05 % -0.0007

USD/JPY 76.74 -0.12 % -0.0900

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.175 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 2.011 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,625.79 0.44 % $7.19

US CRUDE CLc1 $86.38 0.36 % 0.31

COMPANY NEWS

SAFRAN

French aerospace and defence group Safran posted a 5.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues as a major acquisition in the security business compensated for lower defence sales.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser firm is seen reporting a 64 percent increase in July-September adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 4.15 billion Norwegian crowns ($736.8 million), a Reuters poll showed.

SACYR , REPSOL

Spanish builder Sacyr's board of directors ousted chairman Luis del Rivero on Thursday, in a move that could lead to improved relations with oil company Repsol , of which Sacyr is a core shareholder. For a full story, click on

AGGREKO ,

British group Aggreko, the world's biggest provider of temporary power, raised its full-year profit outlook on the back of strong trading at both its business units.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses met forecasts on Friday with a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by emerging-market growth and the strong performance of its lenses and optical tools business.

VALEO

French car parts maker Valeo sounded a note of confidence for 2012 after reporting a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, thanks in part to its expanding activities in emerging markets.

AREVA

Unions at nuclear reactor maker Areva fear up to 4,000 staff, or 10 percent, will lose their jobs in a strategic review to be presented by CEO Luc Oursel in mid-December, Le Figaro newspaper said without citing sources.

HSBC

HSBC is weighing a bid for the Turkish retail operations of Franco-Belgian investment bank Dexia , according to the Financial Times without citing sources.

ATLANTIA

The Italian toll-road operator said on Thursday its Autostrade per l'Italia unit had signed a 13-year, 2.8 billion euro contract with the French government to build and operate a satellite-based toll system for heavy vehicles.

BANKINTER

The Spanish bank posted net profit of 147 million euros for the first nine months of 2011. For a full story, cick on

ALFA LAVAL

Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted third-quarter core profit above expectations on Friday and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than in the third.

MERCK KGAA , NEWRON

Swiss-listed drugmaker Newron said on Friday it was regaining the global rights from Merck KGaA for experimental Parkinson's disease drug safinamide, as the German group refocuses its R&D pipeline. For related news, click on

LONZA

Swiss drugs supplier Lonza Group AG expects percentage growth of sales in Asia to be in the "mid-teens" over the next five years, helped by growing demand for high-quality drugs at affordable prices, its chief executive officer said on Friday. For related news, click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash)