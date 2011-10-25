Europe Factors-Shares seen falling ahead of summit

(adds futures, details, snapshot table; updates companies)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 25 European shares were set to fall on Tuesday halting two-days of gains as investors take profits as uncertainty before Wednesday's summit, with policymakers in disagreement over the size of losses Greek debt holders will take.

Adding to the concerns German lawmakers secured a full parliamentary vote on euro zone crisis measures negotiated by Chancellor Angela Merkel, which could risk delaying Europe's response to the debt crisis if approval is not won.

Merkel will not be able to agree to changes to the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) without approval of parliament.

"Expectations for this Wednesday's summit are high and anything other than a 'comprehensive plan' will be a disappointment. Merkel must face down rebels in her domestic parliament once more to gain approval to increase the EFSF," Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at London Capital Group, said.

"Tensions are also mounting between banking representatives and policy makers over the level of haircut required on Greek debt."

There were also concerns about Italy over the implementation its austertiy measures after an extraordinary cabinet meeting to discuss fresh pension reforms ended with no decisions, with investors worrying the crisis could be spreading to larger economies.

At 0630 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.4 percent to 0.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has jumped 3.6 percent in the past two-days as hopes have grown policymakers are coming nearer to announcing a bold plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis, with final decisions being made at Wednesday's summit.

The benchmark index jumped above a key resistance level on Monday, the 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from the sell-off that started in July to its September low at 983.38 point.

But this could now act a support level as investors book the recent gains, with the next resistance level was seen at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement at 1,014.14.

Banks, which have been at the centre of the euro zone crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, are to be a focus again on the summit concerns following the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 19.2 percent since hitting a low on Sept. 23 on hopes of a plan.

The latest piece of evidence to see how banks are holding up amongst the uncertainty will be earnings news, with heavyweights UBS and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) reporting.

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,254.19 1.29 % 15.94 NIKKEI 8,762.31 -0.92 % -81.67 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 0.51 % 2.41 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.392 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 76.07 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY 2.219 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 2.090 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,656.6 0.27 % $4.51

9 US CRUDE CLc1 $91.98 0.78 % 0.71

* US STOCKS-Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St gains

* GLOBAL-Asian shares rise, euro steadies on Europe hopes

* Crude extends gains on euro zone optimism

* Gold steady before EU summit; physicals resilient

* Shanghai copper climbs on Europe hopes

* Euro dips but supported ahead of EU summit

COMPANIES

UBS

The Swiss bank reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, although an accounting gain helped cancel out 1.849 billion Swiss francs billion loss on unauthorised trades it uncovered last month.

UBS also said that an investigation into the unauthorised trading activities had determined that certain individual controls had not been effective.

DEUTSCHE BANK ( DBKGn.DE )

Deutsche Bank's third-quarter pretax profit beat analyst expectations as retail banking and asset management helped offset investment banking profits stunted as the euro zone crisis hurt client activity.

SWEDBANK ( SWEDa.ST )

The Swedish banking group posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and said it would maintain a strong level of capital though it would avoid being "over-capitalised".

XSTRATA

New Hope Corp , the $5 billion Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, including Xstrata, two sources said.

RIO TINTO

The world's number two iron ore miner blamed weak iron ore prices on larger rival Vale of Brazil's decision to shift some shipments going to Europe to China.

BP

BP reported lower underlying third quarter profits as falling production, after the oil major sold fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, outweighed the benefits of higher crude prices.

The Times reported that BP may limit its involvement in so-called frontier oil and gas projects as it tries to rebuild itself after the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

BG GROUP

The British gas and oil firm posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, beating forecasts, on higher commodity prices and production which grew 1 percent.

KPN

The Dutch telecoms firm reported a lower third-quarter core profit, hit by stiff competition in the Dutch domestic market, but said it was sticking with its full-year guidance as it expected a solid end to the year.

ATOS

The French information technology services group held its revenues flat in the third quarter, its first to include the acquisition of its rival Siemens' IT unit and confirmed its objectives for the year.

ENAGAS

The Spanish regulated gas transporter and grid operator reported net profit up 6 percent at 271 million euros ($376 million) for the first nine months of 2011, in line with analysts' expectations.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The semiconductor maker posted a drop in quarterly revenue and forecast more softness as a gloomy economic outlook weighs down the tech sector.

PEUGEOT

The French carmaker is on the verge of introducing a new compact car model, the 208, of which it expects to sell 500,000 a year in Europe, La Tribune newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source. The car, to be produced at Peugeot's plant in Poissy, France, as well as Slovakia, would also be built in Brazil and China, the newspaper reported.

NOKIA

Microsoft will double its share of the Western European smartphone market during 2012 to 12.3 percent, helped by its new partnership with Finland's Nokia, research firm Strategy Analytics said.

Nokia is scheduled to roll out its first smartphones using Microsoft's Windows Phone software platform on Wednesday at its annual media event in London.

TIETO

The Finnish IT services group results topped all analyst forecasts with its third quarter profit of 34.5 million euros ($47,9 million) from 28.5 million a year ago.

Tieto repeated it expects its full-year underlying profit to rise from 110.0 million euros last year and net sales to grow in line with the 2-4 percent market growth forecast by industry analysts.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)