Europe Factors-Shares to extend gains on euro deal hopes, data

 LONDON, Oct 24 European shares are set to extend the previous
session's rally on Monday on optimism the euro zone policymakers are closer to
agreeing on bank recapitalisation and leveraging the rescue fund, while
encouraging China data is seen boosting miners.	
 At a summit on Sunday, European leaders endorsed a broad framework drafted
by their finance ministers for recapitalising European banks, which regulators
say need between 100 and 110 billion euros to cope with likely losses on Greek
and other euro zone sovereign bonds. 	
 But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and
sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek
government bonds will have to accept.	
 Bankers have offered to stretch the voluntary haircut on Greek debt to 40
percent, while politicians demand the private sector agree to writedowns of at
least 50 percent, senior German banking source said on Sunday. 	
 "Obviously it's still a few days until we've been promised the final details
of any proposals out of the euro zone with a deadline of Wednesday and the risk
has to be that once the plans are tabled then the potential flaws will be laid
bare, but for now at least optimism seems to be very much in the driving seat,"
Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG Markets, said.	
 The emerging solution would combine using the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and
Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds
from major emerging countries that could guarantee bonds in the secondary
market. 	
 Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC FCEc1 were up rose up 0.7 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.1 percent
higher.	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 2.5
percent higher at 978.13 points on Friday, while U.S. shares rose 1.5 to 2.3
percent. Japan's Nikkei average was up 1.9 percent on Monday.	
 Miners will be in focus as the vast manufacturing sector in China, the
world's top metals consumer, picked up moderately in October, snapping a
three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's
second-largest economy backed by robust domestic demand. Key base metals prices
jumped, with copper up 3.8 percent. 	
 	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT                                   
                                           LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
  S&P 500                       1,238.25       1.88 %       22.86
  NIKKEI                       8,843.98        1.9 %      165.09
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                     3.63 %       16.66
  EUR/USD                         1.3948       0.61 %      0.0085
  USD/JPY                          76.28       0.16 %      0.1200
  10-YR US TSY YLD            2.234           --        0.02
  10-YR BUND YLD              2.122           --        0.01
  SPOT GOLD                    $1,650.50       0.61 %      $10.08
  US CRUDE           CLc1              $88.51       1.27 %        1.11
	
 COMPANY NEWS
 	

 RENAULT  	
 The carmaker expects to sell as many as 8 percent more cars this year after
selling 2.6 million vehicles in 2010, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares
said, according to Automotive News Europe.  	
  	

 FAURECIA   	
 The French car parts maker reported a 15.9 percent rise in consolidated
third-quarter sales, saying it had outperformed the global car market on the
back of across-the-board growth in exteriors, interior systems and seating and
that it was keeping its 2011 targets.    	
  	
 SANOFI  	
 The French drugmaker said its experimental multiple sclerosis drug,
Lemtrada, worked better than an older drug sold by competitor Merck KGaA
 in keeping patients free from relapses.  	
 	

 NOVARTIS  	
 Novartis said phase II data show AIN457 provided rapid and significant
relief of symptoms in up to 81% of patients with psoriasis.  For more, click on
 	
   	

 LLOYDS 	
 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Sunday that a flotation of
some 630 bank branches which it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators
remained an option, along with a sale of the branches. 	
 	

 G4S 	
 The company said it had received positive feedback from shareholders over
its proposed 5.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) bid for ISS and Chief
Executive Nick Buckles expressed surprise over the fall in the company's share
price. 	
 	

 ACTELION  	
 Actelion said the court has granted Actelion's motion for a new trial on
compensatory damages unless Asahi consents, by 10 November 2011, to a reduction
of the jury award. For more, click on 	
 	

 UBS    	
 UBS will cut its return on equity target by 5 percentage points to 10-15
percent at an investor day next month when the Swiss bank is expected to
announce shrinking its investment bank, a newspaper reported on Sunday. For
more, click on 	
  	

 SANTANDER  	
 Private equity firms, including Warburg Pincus and KKR & Co ,
are buying a 25 percent stake in Banco Santander SA's U.S. consumer
finance business for $1 billion, in a bid that the market for Americans with
limited access to banking services will grow. 	
	
 SWATCH  	
 Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker is on track to post record sales this
year and growth shows no signs of slowing, the group's CEO was quoted as saying
in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday. 	
 	

 MERCK  	
 Merck may double its sales, which make up for 2 percent of the company's
overall sales, in Africa within five years, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley
told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Related news 	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

