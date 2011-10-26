Europe Factors-Shares seen down ahead of debt summit

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Oct 26 European shares are set to fall on Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting of European Union leaders, with concerns mounting that the keenly-awaited summit may disappoint markets which are hoping to see a bold plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 0.2 to 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.3 percent.

Deep disagreement remains on critical aspects of the potential agreement at the meeting on Wednesday, including how to give the currency bloc's bailout fund greater firepower.

"Yesterday's lack of progress and an announcement that the Ecofin meeting would be cancelled raised serious doubts over whether a comprehensive plan would be announced today," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, referring to a meeting of EU finance ministers, which has been cancelled.

"Original sticking points still seem to be unresolved and it looks like negotiations will go right down to the wire."

While a broad consensus on the need for around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the banking system was likely, there is little clarity on the expansion of a 440 billion euro bailout fund and on the plan to cut Greece's debt burden by deepening the losses private investors must take on their Greek bonds.

Italian stocks will be in focus after the country failed to deliver a substantive plan for reforming its pensions system, raising doubts about Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's seriousness in tackling a crisis that threatens the euro zone's third largest economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 0.7 percent lower at 982.57 points on Tuesday after rising to an 11-week high earlier in the session. U.S. shares fell 1.7 to 2.3 percent.

Investors will keep an eye on September U.S. durable goods orders data, due at 1230 GMT, and new home sales figures for September at 1400 GMT.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,229.05 -2 % -25.14

NIKKEI 8,748.47 -0.16 % -13.84

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.08 % 0.40

EUR/USD 1.3909 0.01 % 0.0002

USD/JPY 75.97 -0.13 % -0.1000

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.134 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 2.043 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,715.79 0.89 % $15.14

US CRUDE CLc1 $93.42 0.27 % 0.25

COMPANY NEWS

E.ON ( EONGn.DE ), RWE

The companies, which form the Horizon Nuclear Power consortium to develop new nuclear power station in the UK, are negotiating a cash injection of 5 billion euros in exchange for a 25 percent stake, the online version of the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Separately, E.ON has made an offer to the Portuguese state for its minority stake in national power provider EDP, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

MERCK KGAA

Drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA lowered its full-year sales outlook on slow growth in demand for liquid crystals but reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

HANDELSBANKEN ( SHBa.ST )

Sweden's Handelsbanken reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the third quarter on Wednesday boosted by rising core lending income and lower loan losses.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday net profit fell 14.l percent in the first nine months of the year to 3.14 billion euros from a year ago, slightly below forecasts, dragged down by lower trading revenues due to financial markets' volatility in the third quarter.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERP

Norway's Renewable Energy Cerp posted a bigger-than- expected decline in third-quarter earnings, hurt by declining demand for solar panels as government subsidies are phased out, and said it was to permanently close some of its production in Norway.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases company said it was confident it would generate steady net profit growth this year after rising demand at its gas and services division helped it post a 4.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant is buying Germany's Oberhausen Technology Center, further boosting its industrial & consumer specialties business unit for an undisclosed amount.

SAP

The world's biggest maker of business software said on Wednesday it would consider buying back shares after reporting a 23 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit and sticking to its 2011 outlook.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The building materials group posted a better-than-expected 2.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales, while warning that a weak economy could take a toll on growth during the final three months of the year.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its profit target for its main automotive division on Wednesday, citing pricing pressure in a tougher European market, and unveiled plans to cut costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL ( RDSa.L )

Rumours doing the rounds that Shell could get involved in a possible bidding war for Texas-based Valero Energy , Daily Mail stock report said.

CELESIO ( CLSGn.DE )

The company lowered its full-year outlook, now expecting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach at least 575 million euros, compared with a previous outlook of around 600 million. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)