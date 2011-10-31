Europe Factors-Shares set to fall; miners seen under pressure

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Oct 31 European shares are set to fall on Monday, with a
sharp drop in metals prices on a firmer dollar following Japan's intervention in
the currency market seen hurting miners, and as investors are still waiting to
see finer details of a euro zone rescue deal.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was cited as saying in a magazine
that Europe still has a long way to go to solve its crisis, noting it was key
Italy did its homework and implemented promised reforms.
"As the European bailout plan is dissected, we are likely to get further
updates on how flawed or iron-clad the plan actually is," Stan Shamu, strategist
at IG Markets, said.
"Many feel that the mild interest in the Italian debt auction on Friday
showed that bond investors are still sceptical that the EU debt deal will
actually calm the crisis."
Italy's sale of 7.94 billion euros of government bonds met lower demand than
at previous auctions and the country paid the highest premium since joining the
single currency to sell 10-year debt.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French
CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 0.8 to 1 percent, pointing to a weaker start for equities.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as
much as 0.8 percent lower.
Investors' focus will be on a summit of the Group of 20 leaders, which will
take place in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4. Spain and Portugal called for the
United States and other G20 powers to take action at the meeting to help contain
the fallout from the European debt crisis.
Mining shares are expected to come under pressure after copper prices
fell 2.8 percent, gold dropped 2 percent and zinc
declined 2.1 percent following a rise in the dollar after Japan's intervention
in the currency markets. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals
costlier for the holders of other currencies and lowers demand.
Focus will also be on banks, which have suffered heavily this year on the
euro zone debt crisis and a slow pace of global economic recovery. Accountants
Ernst & Young said a sluggish economy will take its toll on Britain's key
financial services sector next year, forcing banks to write off more loans and
restricting the supply of credit to consumers and businesses
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent
lower at 1,018.14 points on Friday, but finished the week up 4.1 percent -- its
biggest weekly gain since early October. The index, up 10 percent this month, is
on course to record its best monthly gains since April 2009, but is still down 9
percent in 2011.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0726 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,285.09 0.04 % 0.5
NIKKEI 8,988.39 -0.69 % -62.08
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.23 % -6.21
EUR/USD 1.4008 -0.98 % -0.0139
USD/JPY 78.94 4.24 % 3.2100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.288 -- -0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 2.149 -- -0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,712.70 -1.54 % -$26.74
US CRUDE CLc1 $92.53 -0.85 % -0.79
* US STOCKS-Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains
* Dollar spikes vs yen on intervention, Asian shares fall
* Oil prices slip; G20 meeting eyed
* Copper rolls back gains as Europe deal euphoria
* Dollar hits 3-month high on yen as Tokyo steps in
* Gold slides 2 pct on Japan FX intervention
COMPANY NEWS
BARCLAYS
Barclays reported a 5 percent rise in underlying quarterly profit as lower
charges for bad debt at the British bank offset a third consecutive sharp fall
in investment banking revenues as the euro zone financial crisis deepened.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is expected to launch a 5-billion euro rights issue to meet
tougher European capital rules early next year if market conditions stabilise,
according to bankers circling the lender for mandates.
TNT EXPRESS
Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express reported higher-than-expected
third-quarter operating profit on Monday, in the wake of a profit warning issued
earlier this month, and said it was looking for further cost cuts.
GLENCORE
The commodity trader is no longer in talks to provide financing to
Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie Group, which is close to a deal on Monday with
Indonesian investors to help avert a default on a $1.345 billion loan, two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the
insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5
billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.
EDISON , A2A
Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed to take more time to iron
out the details of a deal hammered out on Thursday that will give French
electricity giant EDF majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator,
sources said.
BT GROUP
Britain's BT Group has brought forward by one year its target to roll out a
fibre network, meaning two thirds of premises will have access to the superfast
broadband by the end of 2014.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Markets have over-interpreted comments by incoming European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi on the bank's readiness to go on buying the bonds of troubled
euro zone states, outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said in an
interview.
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Monday it expected a
further slowdown in economic activity after the strong Swiss franc weighed on
profits.
G4S
Two large shareholders in G4S -- Artemis and Schroders -- are set to vote
against the security firm's 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal for Danish
outsourcing firm ISS ISSHOI.UL, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
GERMAN BANKS (DBKGn.DE)
Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International
Finance, told Welt am Sonntag he is very optimistic that more than 90 percent of
banks will accept a 50 percent discount on their Greek debt holdings.
ALLIANZ
The German insurer will accept a 50 percent discount on its Greek debt
holdings, its finance chief told an Austrian newspaper.
Separately, Tagesspiegel reported that Allianz and reinsurer Munich Re
(MUVGn.DE) have not yet decided whether to buy more Greek government bonds.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)
Sportscar maker Porsche AG plans to introduce one new model line a year to
expand its lineup to seven lines from currently four, German magazine Focus
cited Porsche AG Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as saying. He also said there
were no plans for an electric version of the Porsche 911 model. Related news
[VOWG_p.DE-E] [PSHG_p.DE-E]
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)