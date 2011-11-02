Europe Factors-Shares seen higher, focus on Fed meeting

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Nov 2 European shares are expected to rise on Wednesday,
after steep falls in the previous two sessions, on some hopes that a meeting of
the Federal Open Market Committee may signal more measures to bring the fragile
U.S. economic recovery back on track.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for
France's CAC-40 FCEc1 rose 1.4 to 1.7 percent, pointing to a rebound in
European shares , which fell 3.4 percent in the previous session and 2.2
percent on Monday.
Analysts said the U.S. central bank could begin to prepare financial markets
for further monetary easing at the end of a two-day meeting that started on
Tuesday, but gains in equities were expected to be capped following Greece's
unanticipated call for a referendum on a rescue plan that raised concerns the
region's two-year-old debt crisis will drag on.
"European markets are seen edging up on speculative hopes of a dovish FOMC.
Hopes are for some sign of further easing in the wings to ensure that the U.S.
economic recovery doesn't falter," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital
Spreads.
"Although U.S. economic data has been in keeping with a 'fragile' recovery,
the volatile events in Europe look set to derail it," he said in a note.
Investors will keep a close eye on the developments in Europe that has been
keeping markets volatile. The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB
rose sharply on Tuesday, hitting a near four-week high, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed, while that for Britain's FTSE 100 ,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose to their two-week highs.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who fought off criticism to win the
backing of his cabinet on the referendum, will meet the leaders of France and
Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit of
major world economies, to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal.
A rebound in metals prices on bargain hunting was expected to provide some
support to mining shares. Copper prices were up 2.4 percent after
slipping 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
Focus will continue to be on banks, with many large lenders highly exposed
to peripheral euro zone economies. The European banking index which fell
more than 6 percent on Tuesday, is down about 32 percent this year on concerns
the euro zone debt crisis would severely hurt their balance sheets.
Finnish lender and insurer Pohjola Bank posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly profits as the debt crisis hit its investment
operations.
The volatile nature of the market in the past weeks paved the way for sector
rotations. UBS said that despite a rally in European equities since the
September low, hedge funds had turned net buyers in three of the past four
weeks, but long-only investors appeared to be selling into the rally.
After the biggest net switching out of cyclicals and into defensives for
five years, investors had turned small net buyers of cyclicals, but they become
net sellers of the healthcare sector after the biggest net buying for over
five years in the summer, it said.
On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited October U.S. Challenger
Layoffs survey, due at 1200 GMT, and the October ADP National Employment report,
due at 1230 GMT, for clues to Friday's key October non-farm payrolls.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0743 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,218.28 -2.79 % -35.02
NIKKEI 8,640.42 -2.21 % -195.1
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.53 % 2.60
EUR/USD 1.3754 0.43 % 0.0059
USD/JPY 78.10 -0.29 % -0.2300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.042 -- 0.05
10-YR BUND YLD 1.815 -- 0.07
SPOT GOLD $1,724.09 0.3 % $5.14
US CRUDE CLc1 $92.59 0.43 % 0.39
COMPANY NEWS
FRENCH BANKS
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on Wednesday with
the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan European leaders agreed last week
to combat the euro zone debt crisis.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank said operating profit before tax in the first nine months grew at a
double-digit rate, helped by a strong showing in markets including Hong Kong and
putting it in line for a ninth straight year of record earnings.
FRESENIUS SE
German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE toned up its 2011
profit outlook but cut its sales forecast as it charged lower prices for drugs
given to dialysis patients.
MAN
The German truck and bus maker posted weaker than expected third-quarter
operating profit and warned that slower economic growth in Europe had left a
mark on its business.
ALSTOM , TECHNIP
French engineering group Alstom has been awarded an electrical power-plant
contract in Iraq worth $550 million, France's ministry of trade said. Oil
services group Technip will also sign two agreements relating to Iraqi oil
fields on Wednesday.
METRO
The German retailer has drawn a bid for its Kaufhof department-store chain
from Greek shipping investor George Economou, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported, citing sources.
RANDGOLD RESOURCES
West Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources posted a jump in third-quarter
profit from the year earlier on an 80 percent surge in gold production and
higher metal prices.
SACYR , REPSOL
Sacyr would consider selling off up to 5 percent of Repsol if it could not
refinance its debt, company sources told agency Europa Press.
STANDARD LIFE
British life insurer Standard Life on Wednesday reported a
smaller-than-expected 10 percent rise in nine-month sales and said its capital
strength had been largely unaffected by financial market turmoil triggered by
the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
SUBSEA 7
Norwegian offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 posted lower-than-expected
third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with results still hit by margin pressure
on projects awarded last year.
SANTANDER
The bank is negotiating the sale of part of its insurance portfolio to
Spanish insurance provider Santa Lucia, Expansion newspaper reported without
citing sources. The deal includes around 350 million euros of premiums, around
16 percent of the bank's total insurance business, the paper said.
IAG
German airline Lufthansa is set to enter exclusive talks to sell
loss-making carrier bmi by the end of the month, with arch rival IAG, the owner
of British Airways, seen as the front-runner, sources said on Tuesday.
RECKITT BENCKISER
Rumours swirled around the market on Tuesday suggesting that the British
consumer goods group was the subject of a potential 32.8 billion pounds or 4,500
pence a share joint bid from American multi-national conglomorate
Colgate-Palmolive and a private equity friend, said to be Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, according to the Daily Mail's Market Report.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)