Europe Factors-Shares seen sharply down on debt woes

LONDON, Nov 3 European equities were set to fall sharply on Thursday, with the euro zone debt crisis deepening after Germany and France warned Greece it would not receive an 8 billion euros much needed aid tranche to avoid default until a referendum had passed.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to Cannes on the eve of a meeting of G20 to ask him to bring forward a referendum on a new aid package to early December and insisted it be focused on the broad issue of whether Greece wants to stay in the currency bloc.

Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker said the euro zone was working on ways to make sure its members were not damaged if Greece were to leave the currency union.

Greek politicians appeared divided, with a finance ministry source saying that Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos opposes holding the referendum, as the ruling government faces a confidence vote on Friday.

"The whole thing has become a mess and will certainly keep risk assets shackled in the short term, on the premise that there is a real possibility that Greece may vote against the revised bailout and austerity and subsequently find themselves having to fund their massive deficit," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.

"With Greece having undone a lot of the hard work over the last few sessions, G20 leaders are likely to keep pressing Greece to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible."

However, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to play safe at his first policy meeting, seeking to project calm rather than being panicked into ramping up the bank's response to the escalating euro zone crisis. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 fell 2.4 to 2.6 percent, pointing to a sharply weaker start for European equities. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 1 percent.

The two-year old euro zone debt crisis continued to hurt the balance sheets of banks. France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas reported a 72 percent slide in third-quarter earnings after it booked a bigger-than-expected 2 billion-euro ($2.76 billion) charge on Greek debt and sold billions of euros' worth of government bonds.

Dutch financial services group ING Group said it would cut 2,700 jobs at its Dutch banking operations to cope with a deteriorating market, which led to Greek and other impairments.

A meeting of Italy's financial stability committee said on Wednesday Italian banks were experiencing difficulties raising funds on international markets but had ample room to raise funds through euro system financing.

The U.S. Federal Reserve provided little comfort to jittery investors on Wednesday as it slashed its forecast for growth and raised projections for unemployment. Although the Fed said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.

On the macroeconomic front, U.S. initial weekly jobless claims will be released at 1330 GMT, with October's non-manufacturing ISM index, and revised September durable goods orders due at 1500 GMT.

COMPANY NEWS

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas reported a 72 percent slide in third-quarter earnings on Thursday after it booked a bigger-than-expected 2 billion-euro ($2.76 billion) charge on Greek debt and sold billions of euros' worth of government bonds.

BMW

The carmaker said third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 1,72 billion euros ($2.37 billion), beating the 1.55 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

BT GROUP

British telecoms provider BT confirmed its full-year growth targets on Thursday as strength in broadband and Global Services enabled it to post better than expected core profits and sales in the second quarter.

METRO

The German retailer said third-quarter adjusted EBIT came in at 614 million euros, beating the 593 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The company said on Thursday it had agreed to settle its most significant disputes with the U.S. government over the way it marketed and developed drugs at a cost of $3 billion, which is covered by existing provisions.

ADIDAS ( ADSGn.DE )

The sports apparel maker said third-quarter operating profit reached 441 million euros, in line with the 442 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi on Thursday maintained its outlook for 2011 after posting a 3 percent decline in third-quarter profits, hit by the loss of major drugs to generic competition and the weaker dollar.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re posted a third-quarter profit well above expectations on Thursday, having just reclaimed the key credit rating it lost during the financial crisis. For more, click on

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday that a summer dip is deepening into a second half slump with even lower steel shipments expected in the fourth quarter than the third.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Growth in Central Asia and Africa helped HeidelbergCement offset rising energy costs and weakness in Europe and North America in the third quarter, the world's third-biggest construction materials group said on Thursday.

BG GROUP , TULLOW OIL

The Daily Express Market Report said oil explorers BG Group and Tullow Oil have been in the takeover spotlight amid hopes for a Chinese buying spree of top UK companies.

OLD MUTUAL

Insurer Old Mutual posted third-quarter life sales at the top end of expectations, lifted by growth at its emerging markets business.