版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 15:35 BJT

Europe Factors-Shares set to rise on Greek hopes

 (Adds details, futures, companies; updates snapshot table)	
 By Joanne Frearson	
 LONDON, Nov 4 European shares were set to rise on Friday,
tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, after sources said the Greek Prime
Minister agreed to stand down, diminishing the prospects of a referendum and
fears of a disorderly default.	
 Investors were also hoping U.S. nonfarm payroll data at 1230 GMT will show
some underlying strength in October, but analysts were suggesting it might be
too weak to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate. 	
 Government sources told Reuters Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had
agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his
Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday, giving stocks in both the
U.S and Asia a boost. 	
 If the opposition agreed to back the deal in parliament, no referendum would
have to be held. The referendum was seen as a first step towards leaving the
euro zone which would likely entail a disorderly default on its debt. 	
 "Traders will be focusing on the confidence vote in Greece, and it is
looking more and more likely that Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou may
step down with signs that the different parties are working towards the creation
of a unity government," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said.	
 But there are some concerns the confidence vote might not be passed and any
market gains could be limited. 	
 "This could, in principle, take the reins on an interim basis if Friday's
confidence vote fails," Shamu said. 	
 European banking stocks, which were one of the main focuses in the previous
session due to their exposure to sovereign debt will likely again be in the
spotlight.	
 German bank Commerzbank will be eyed after it was forced to
abandon its full-year targets following taking a 798 million euro ($1.10
billion) impairment on Greek assets, while Royal Bank of Scotland also
said it had taken more writedowns on its Greek exposure.	
 At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1
and the France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.5 to 1.1 percent.	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index gain 1.9 percent on Thursday after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates and hopes Greek will scrap plans for a
referendum, but is on track to end the week down 2.7 percent.	
 The benchmark index broke above a key resistance level the 50 percent
Fibonnacci Retracement from its sell-off, which started in July to its September
low at 983.38 points, which could now act as a support.	
 The next resistance level was seen at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement
level at 1,014.14 points.	
 	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 726 GMT                          
                                LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                1,261.15     1.88 %     23.25
 NIKKEI                8,801.40     1.86 %    160.98
 MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P                3.1 %     14.96
 EX-JP           US>                                
 EUR/USD                  1.3819     0.06 %    0.0008
 USD/JPY                   78.05       -0 %    0.0000
 10-YR US TSY         2.089         --      0.02
 YLD                                                
 10-YR BUND YLD       1.924         --      0.02
 SPOT GOLD              $1,760.5    -0.12 %    -$2.15
                                   0             
 US CRUDE        CLc1          $94.36     0.31 %      0.28
	
 	

 	

 US-Greek about face on vote, ECB rate cut boost shares 	
 Shares rise on hopes Greece will shelve referendum     	
 Brent steady on hopes Europe crisis will ease          	
 Gold eases after rally, holds near 6-wk top            	
 Copper rises on ECB rate cut, Greek bailout hopes      	
 FOREX-Euro hits stiff resistance amid doubts on Greece 	
 	

 COMPANIES	
 	

 COMMERZBANK 	
 A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed
Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon full-year
targets, as Germany's second-largest bank struggles to repay state aid amid euro
zone market jitters. 	
 	

 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND 	
 The part-nationalised British lender expects difficult market conditions in
the fourth-quarter, with banks around the world hit by Europe's debt crisis, and
the part-nationalised lender added it had taken more writedowns on its Greek
exposure. 	
 	

 UNICREDIT 	
 Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are advising
Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase seen in a range of between 4 billion and
7 billion euros, but no formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the
matter said on Thursday. 	
  	

 BANKS 	
 The government of Switzerland has proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement
with U.S. authorities over allegations that it helped wealthy Americans avoid
billions of dollars in U.S. taxes, according to sources briefed on the matter. 	
 	
 Banks must accept responsibility for past mistakes and show how they can	
contribute to society and economic growth or they could face more public unrest,
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays said at a BBC Business lecture
on Thursday.     	
 	

 RIO TINTO 	
 Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said that China's economic growth is
visibly slowing, but it would remain fairly resilient to even quite a sharp
correction in developed economies, in a presentation to business leaders in
Sydney. 	
  	

 HERMES 	
 The French luxury group raised its full-year sales goal on Friday after
posting an 18.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue. 	
 	

 LAFARGE 	
 The world's largest cement maker, unveiled a plan to save 500 million euros
($687 million) next year as it reported a decline in third-quarter profits on
Friday. 	
 	

 EADS , ROLLS-ROYCE 	
 An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways A380 plane bound for London to
divert to Dubai, exactly a year since a mid-air engine blowout prompted the
Australian airline to ground its entire fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos for
nearly a month.         	
 Rolls Royce is aware of the engine fault in a Qantas QAN.AX A380 aircraft
and is working closely with the airline to provide it support, a spokesman for
the British company said on Friday. 	
 	

 ABB 	
 The Swiss engineering group set out new sales and margins targets on Friday,
aiming to outpace the market and global economic growth. 	
 	

 SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE) 	
 Siemens has to write down more than 200 million euros ($276 million) for
Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has developed more slowly
than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing industry
sources. 	
 	

 VINCI 	
 The French construction and concessions group maintained its 2011 revenue
target after third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent. 	
	
 ALSTOM 	
 The French power and transport engineering company kept its outlook for
2011-12 after it saw a rebound in orders in the first half, driven by emerging
markets. 	
	
 TOTAL 	
 Major Australian offshore gas project Ichthys will cost more than the $30
billion anticipated, the head of French oil major Total said.  	
 	
 (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐