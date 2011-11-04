Europe Factors-Shares set to rise on Greek hopes

(Adds details, futures, companies; updates snapshot table)

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Nov 4 European shares were set to rise on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, after sources said the Greek Prime Minister agreed to stand down, diminishing the prospects of a referendum and fears of a disorderly default.

Investors were also hoping U.S. nonfarm payroll data at 1230 GMT will show some underlying strength in October, but analysts were suggesting it might be too weak to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate.

Government sources told Reuters Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday, giving stocks in both the U.S and Asia a boost.

If the opposition agreed to back the deal in parliament, no referendum would have to be held. The referendum was seen as a first step towards leaving the euro zone which would likely entail a disorderly default on its debt.

"Traders will be focusing on the confidence vote in Greece, and it is looking more and more likely that Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou may step down with signs that the different parties are working towards the creation of a unity government," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said.

But there are some concerns the confidence vote might not be passed and any market gains could be limited.

"This could, in principle, take the reins on an interim basis if Friday's confidence vote fails," Shamu said.

European banking stocks, which were one of the main focuses in the previous session due to their exposure to sovereign debt will likely again be in the spotlight.

German bank Commerzbank will be eyed after it was forced to abandon its full-year targets following taking a 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets, while Royal Bank of Scotland also said it had taken more writedowns on its Greek exposure.

At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.5 to 1.1 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index gain 1.9 percent on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and hopes Greek will scrap plans for a referendum, but is on track to end the week down 2.7 percent.

The benchmark index broke above a key resistance level the 50 percent Fibonnacci Retracement from its sell-off, which started in July to its September low at 983.38 points, which could now act as a support.

The next resistance level was seen at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement level at 1,014.14 points.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 726 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,261.15 1.88 % 23.25 NIKKEI 8,801.40 1.86 % 160.98 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P 3.1 % 14.96 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.3819 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 78.05 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY 2.089 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.924 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,760.5 -0.12 % -$2.15

0 US CRUDE CLc1 $94.36 0.31 % 0.28

COMMERZBANK

A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon full-year targets, as Germany's second-largest bank struggles to repay state aid amid euro zone market jitters.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The part-nationalised British lender expects difficult market conditions in the fourth-quarter, with banks around the world hit by Europe's debt crisis, and the part-nationalised lender added it had taken more writedowns on its Greek exposure.

UNICREDIT

Mediobanca and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch are advising Italy's UniCredit on a capital increase seen in a range of between 4 billion and 7 billion euros, but no formal mandate has been given yet, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

BANKS

The government of Switzerland has proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement with U.S. authorities over allegations that it helped wealthy Americans avoid billions of dollars in U.S. taxes, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Banks must accept responsibility for past mistakes and show how they can contribute to society and economic growth or they could face more public unrest, Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays said at a BBC Business lecture on Thursday.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said that China's economic growth is visibly slowing, but it would remain fairly resilient to even quite a sharp correction in developed economies, in a presentation to business leaders in Sydney.

HERMES

The French luxury group raised its full-year sales goal on Friday after posting an 18.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

LAFARGE

The world's largest cement maker, unveiled a plan to save 500 million euros ($687 million) next year as it reported a decline in third-quarter profits on Friday.

EADS , ROLLS-ROYCE

An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways A380 plane bound for London to divert to Dubai, exactly a year since a mid-air engine blowout prompted the Australian airline to ground its entire fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos for nearly a month.

Rolls Royce is aware of the engine fault in a Qantas QAN.AX A380 aircraft and is working closely with the airline to provide it support, a spokesman for the British company said on Friday.

ABB

The Swiss engineering group set out new sales and margins targets on Friday, aiming to outpace the market and global economic growth.

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

Siemens has to write down more than 200 million euros ($276 million) for Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has developed more slowly than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

VINCI

The French construction and concessions group maintained its 2011 revenue target after third-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent.

ALSTOM

The French power and transport engineering company kept its outlook for 2011-12 after it saw a rebound in orders in the first half, driven by emerging markets.

TOTAL

Major Australian offshore gas project Ichthys will cost more than the $30 billion anticipated, the head of French oil major Total said.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)