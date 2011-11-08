Europe Factors-Shares set to rise; SocGen eyed

(Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 8 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to reverse a two-day drop and track gains on Wall Street, but the rebound was seen capped by simmering concerns over Italy's finances.

Boosting the mood, data showed German exports unexpectedly rose in September, leading the trade surplus to widen considerably.

At 0723 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.5-0.8 percent.

"With the future of Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi in doubt, it seems markets are increasingly optimistic that a change of guard will result in Italy being better run. Investors want to see a leader who can implement the suggested reform programme," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.

European stocks ended lower on Monday in choppy trading driven by political turmoil in debt-laden Italy, where bond yields hit euro-era highs, though equities pared losses on rising hopes Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was about to resign.

Italy, the third biggest economy in the euro zone and the world's eighth largest economy, faces a crucial vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB rose sharply on Monday to hit a near five-week high and trade above other major European indexes, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, indicating investors' wariness towards the country's political and economic situations.

The banking sector will be in the spotlight after France's Societe Generale posted a slump in quarterly profits, hit by charges including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend to preserve capital.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 17 percent since tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in late September, but the recovery rally has been stalled by escalating worries over the finances of Greece and Italy.

"The lack of visibility due to the economic, political and financial environment could continue, which reinforces our cautious stance on equities," said Vincent Guenzi, chief investment officer of Cholet Dupont, which has 2.6 billion euros in assets under management.

"Following the rebound in October, it's time to start trimming portfolios. We suggest keeping the most defensive stocks, and the ones with very good visibility."

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,261.12 0.63 % 7.89

NIKKEI 8,655.51 -1.27 % -111.58

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.37 % -1.83

EUR/USD 1.3756 -0.14 % -0.0019

USD/JPY 77.98 -0.08 % -0.0600

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.015 -- -0.01

10-YR BUND YLD 1.787 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,788.79 -0.33 % -$6.00

US CRUDE CLc1 $95.77 0.26 % 0.25

COMPANY NEWS:

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale reported a 30.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits hurt by charges including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend to preserve capital.

COMMERZBANK

The bank's weak earnings power may force it to seek another bailout if the economy further slows, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, even as Germany's second-largest bank last week said it will not tap state funds.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics maker's third-quarter revenue rose 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis as strong luxury sales offset lacklustre mass market demand, a pace its head said was likely to be maintained for the rest of the year.

EUROPEAN AUTOMAKERS

Toyota Motor Corp posted a 32 percent drop in quarterly operating profit and withdrew its full-year profit forecasts as Thai floods pose a fresh threat to production while supply shortages from the March earthquake kept output low.

MUNICH RE ( MUVGn.DE )

The group posted net profit of 286 million euros ($393 million) after minorities in the third quarter, missing forecasts as investment income fell sharply due to the debt crisis. [MUVGn.DE-E]

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss tax authorities have asked to hand over account information to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (SFTA) after U.S. authorities requested Switzerland's help in catching suspected tax dodgers, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

ADECCO

The group expects solid demand in coming months as firms uneasy about faltering growth look for flexibility, the World no.1 staffing firm after its third-quarter results met expectations.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker said it was sticking to its full-year outlook on Tuesday despite posting an unexpected loss in the third-quarter.

MARKS & SPENCER

The firm posted a 10 percent drop in first-half profit after second-quarter underlying sales fell for the first time in two years, underscoring the pressure on UK consumers.

CAPGEMINI

Information technology services provider Capgemini posted third quarter organic growth of 4.7 percent and confirmed its targets for the year.

PPR SA

Luxury and retail group said on Tuesday that it would take over Brioni, an Italian fashion brand, for an undisclosed price in a move to strengthen its position in the high-end menswear market.

SAFRAN , THALES

The French aerospace groups are struggling to agree a half-billion dollar asset swap and union unease over 4,000 defence jobs risks pushing the deal back as April/May presidential elections loom, industry sources said.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist posted forecast-beating organic growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter helped by strong sales at its transport division that places ads in airports and train stations.

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's biggest cement maker Italcementi posted on Monday a 15.2 percent fall in recurring core earnings in the first nine months of 2011 due to an increase in operating costs, especially energy, and a negative forex effect.

UBS

Momentum is building behind Sergio Ermotti to be endorsed as permanent chief executive of UBS before a key investor briefing next week, several sources familiar with the Swiss bank's thinking said on Monday.

REPSOL

Argentine energy firm YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol , said on Monday it has identified unconventional energy resources of 927 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in Patagonia. For more click on

SAS

Scandinavian airline reported a third-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Tuesday and lowered its outlook slightly due to worsening economic conditions. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London; Editing by Mike Nesbit)