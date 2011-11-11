Europe Factors-Shares seen rising at open; Italy in focus

(Adds details, company news; updates bookies, snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 11 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, as stocks were poised to track a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems after a rocky week marked by the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

At 0721 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent.

Italy's Senate was set to vote on Friday for austerity measures demanded by the European Union to ease tensions surrounding the country's debt pile, while a new emergency government was expected within days.

Earlier this week, European shares sank as Berlusconi's pledge to step down failed to reassure investors on the country's pace of fiscal reforms, sending yields on 10-year benchmark Italian government bonds above 7 percent for the first time, a level of borrowing cost seen unsustainable in the long run for Italy, the third-biggest economy in the euro zone and the world's eighth-largest.

Investors were rattled by Berlusconi's insistence on early elections instead of an interim government, opening the door to prolonged instability and delays to long-promised economic reforms.

The focus will also be on France on Friday as the country's bond yields surged after Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of France's AAA rating on Thursday. S&P later blamed a technical error for the distribution of a message suggesting it had downgraded France's credit rating.

In Greece, prime minister designate Lucas Papademos will name a new crisis cabinet on Friday to implement new tough austerity measures and calm the political storm that pushed the country on the brink of bankruptcy.

So far this week, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost 1.7 percent while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is down 1.6 percent, with the two indexes on track to record a second weekly loss in a row.

The Euro STOXX 50's next resistance level is at 2,280.95 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall from an Oct.28 high and a low hit on Thursday, when the index dipped below its 50-day moving average but managed to close above it.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,239.69 0.86 % 10.59

NIKKEI 8,514.47 0.16 % 13.67

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.26 % 5.97

EUR/USD 1.3643 0.32 % 0.0044

USD/JPY 77.42 -0.26 % -0.2000

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.00

10-YR BUND YLD 1.792 -- 0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,767.85 0.47 % $8.26

US CRUDE $98.25 0.48 % 0.47

Asian shares edge up, on course for weekly loss

Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy

Nikkei edges up, Europe fears persist

Euro stays above 1-month low but seen vulnerable

Gold steady as Italy fear eases; Europe worries linger

Copper up; Italy, Greece on track to form unity govts

Brent steady above $113; eyes euro zone debt

COMPANY NEWS:

ALLIANZ

The group missed expectations with third quarter net profit of 196 million euros after minorities, as financial market tremors shook investment income at Europe's largest insurer.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecoms firm stuck to shareholder return targets on Friday, despite a "challenging" operating environment which saw profit fall a more-than-expected 69 percent in the first nine months of the year.

RICHEMONT

The maker of Cartier jewellery and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, said it was confident about its operating performance for the rest of its financial year in a difficult environment after first-half results beat forecasts.

BP

A Russian court on Friday rejected a $13 billion lawsuit, filed by TNK-BP minority shareholders against BP, a BP lawyer told Reuters.

HSBC HOLDINGS

HSBC is laying off several hundred investment bankers in London, Hong Kong and elsewhere this week as part of its jobs cull to save billions of dollars, people familiar with the matter said.

AXA, CNP ASSURANCES

The French insurers, along with Covea, are interested in buying parts of struggling peer Groupama, bankers advising European financial services companies said on Thursday.

BANKIA, BANCO DE VALENCIA

Bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato is sounding out possible buyers for troubled mid-sized bank Banco de Valencia, Cinco Dias said on Friday, without citing a source.

ACCIONA

The Spanish construction and renwables group said on Friday core earnings rose 14.8 percent in the nine months to September as higher prices for its renewable energy offset lower output.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said it would not pay back 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds for now as it seeks to avoid another capital increase to meet tougher European requirements.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian mutual bank said in a results statement on Thursday it has no need for wholesale funding until September 2012.

EDF

The state-controlled power company raised its target for nuclear power generation in France and stuck to its full-year financial goals as the French utility reported a 3.2 percent rise in nine-month sales.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse AG And NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger after European regulators reiterated this week that over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an antitrust review.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Moody's Investors Services on Thursday cut the French telecoms equipment maker's debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in cash so far this year.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas company has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp $471 million in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)