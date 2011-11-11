版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 11日 星期五 15:29 BJT

Europe Factors-Shares seen rising at open; Italy in focus

 (Adds details, company news; updates bookies, snapshot table)	
 PARIS, Nov 11 European stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Friday, as stocks were poised to track a rally on Wall Street
where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems after a rocky week
marked by the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.	
 At 0721 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent.	
 Italy's Senate was set to vote on Friday for austerity measures demanded by
the European Union to ease tensions surrounding the country's debt pile, while a
new emergency government was expected within days. 	
 Earlier this week, European shares sank as Berlusconi's pledge to step down
failed to reassure investors on the country's pace of fiscal reforms, sending
yields on 10-year benchmark Italian government bonds above 7
percent for the first time, a level of borrowing cost seen unsustainable in the
long run for Italy, the third-biggest economy in the euro zone and the world's
eighth-largest.	
 Investors were rattled by Berlusconi's insistence on early elections instead
of an interim government, opening the door to prolonged instability and delays
to long-promised economic reforms.	
 The focus will also be on France on Friday as the country's bond yields
surged after Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of France's
AAA rating on Thursday. S&P later blamed a technical error for the distribution
of a message suggesting it had downgraded France's credit rating.
 	
 In Greece, prime minister designate Lucas Papademos will name a new crisis
cabinet on Friday to implement new tough austerity measures and calm the
political storm that pushed the country on the brink of bankruptcy.
 	
 So far this week, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
has lost 1.7 percent while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 
index is down 1.6 percent, with the two indexes on track to record a second
weekly loss in a row.	
 The Euro STOXX 50's next resistance level is at 2,280.95 points, which
represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall from an Oct.28
high and a low hit on Thursday, when the index dipped below its 50-day moving
average but managed to close above it.	
	

   MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT                                 
                                              LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
   S&P 500                                1,239.69     0.86 %    10.59
   NIKKEI                                 8,514.47     0.16 %    13.67
   MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     1.26 %     5.97
   EUR/USD                                  1.3643     0.32 %   0.0044
   USD/JPY                                   77.42    -0.26 %  -0.2000
   10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.057         --     0.00
   10-YR BUND YLD                            1.792         --     0.06
   SPOT GOLD                             $1,767.85     0.47 %    $8.26
   US CRUDE                                 $98.25     0.48 %     0.47
 	
	
 Asian shares edge up, on course for weekly loss        	
 Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy       	
 Nikkei edges up, Europe fears persist                  	
 Euro stays above 1-month low but seen vulnerable       	
 Gold steady as Italy fear eases; Europe worries linger 	
 Copper up; Italy, Greece on track to form unity govts  	
 Brent steady above $113; eyes euro zone debt           	
	
 COMPANY NEWS:	
 	

 ALLIANZ 	
 The group missed expectations with third quarter net profit of 196 million
euros after minorities, as financial market tremors shook investment income at
Europe's largest insurer. 	
 	

 TELEFONICA 	
 The Spanish telecoms firm stuck to shareholder return targets on Friday,
despite a "challenging" operating environment which saw profit fall a
more-than-expected 69 percent in the first nine months of the year. 	
 	

 RICHEMONT 	
 The maker of Cartier jewellery and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, said it was
confident about its operating performance for the rest of its financial year in
a difficult environment after first-half results beat forecasts. 	
 	

 BP 	
 A Russian court on Friday rejected a $13 billion lawsuit, filed by TNK-BP
 minority shareholders against BP, a BP lawyer told Reuters.	
 	

 HSBC HOLDINGS  	
 HSBC is laying off several hundred investment bankers in London, Hong Kong
and elsewhere this week as part of its jobs cull to save billions of dollars,
people familiar with the matter said. 	
    	

 AXA, CNP ASSURANCES  	
 The French insurers, along with Covea, are interested in buying parts of
struggling peer Groupama, bankers advising European financial services companies
said on Thursday. 	
 	

 BANKIA, BANCO DE VALENCIA  	
 Bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato is sounding out possible buyers for troubled
mid-sized bank Banco de Valencia, Cinco Dias said on Friday, without citing a
source.	
 	

 ACCIONA 	
 The Spanish construction and renwables group said on Friday core earnings
rose 14.8 percent in the nine months to September as higher prices for its
renewable energy offset lower output. 	
 	

 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA  	
 The bank said it would not pay back 1.9 billion euros of
government-sponsored bonds for now as it seeks to avoid another capital increase
to meet tougher European requirements.  	
  	

 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO  	
 The Italian mutual bank said in a results statement on Thursday it has no
need for wholesale funding until September 2012. 	
 	

 EDF 	
 The state-controlled power company raised its target for nuclear power
generation in France and stuck to its full-year financial goals as the French
utility reported a 3.2 percent rise in nine-month sales. 	
 	

 DEUTSCHE BOERSE  	
 Deutsche Boerse AG And NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible
concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger after European
regulators reiterated this week that over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be
excluded from an antitrust review. 	
  	
 ALCATEL-LUCENT  	
 Moody's Investors Services on Thursday cut the French telecoms equipment
maker's debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion) in cash so far this year. 	
 	

 TOTAL  	
 The French oil and gas company has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp $471
million in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a
joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount. 	
	
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐