Europe Factors-Shares set to fall on euro zone jitters

PARIS, Nov 16 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks poised to drop for a third straight day, as mounting fears that the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to France and Spain kept investors on edge.

At 0732 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6-1.3 percent.

European stocks lost ground on Tuesday, with the CAC 40 index sinking nearly 2 percent as growing concerns the euro zone's second-largest economy could be sucked into the region's sovereign debt crisis prompted investors to shun equity and fixed income assets from the country.

Tension in the euro zone periphery has been spreading to the region's core this week, with the yield spreads of Austrian, Belgian and French 10-year bonds over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs on Tuesday and the euro currency slipping to a one-month low against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday.

"France's triple A rating is history," Derek Lawless, head of WorldSpreads France, said.

"The markets are telling us that the recent austerity measures announced by (French Prime Minister Francois) Fillon will not compensate weaker growth and possibly a full blown recession across the euro zone in the coming quarters. Therefore the deficit reduction deadlines are unlikely to be met," he said.

"Add that to the fact that France will likely need to dig deeper into its coffers to bail out the weaker Euro nations and you quickly see that the sums don't add up."

Fuelling the worries about France's economic outlook, the chief executive of French bank Societe Generale is not ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the bank will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and restore investor confidence, according to a trade union memo obtained by Reuters.

On the macro front, the Bank of Japan kept monetary settings on hold on Wednesday but toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern over potential impact from Europe's debt crisis.

Euro zone tension could ease on Wednesday, however, as Italy is due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,257.81 0.48 % 6.03

NIKKEI 8,463.16 -0.92 % -78.77

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.98 % -9.58

EUR/USD 1.344 -0.71 % -0.0096

USD/JPY 76.96 -0.09 % -0.0700

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.014 -- -0.04

10-YR BUND YLD 1.782 -- 0.01

SPOT GOLD $1,768.35 -0.71 % -$12.65

US CRUDE $98.54 -0.84 % -0.82

UNICREDIT

Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-' ratings following a 10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due mainly to goodwill writedowns.

SOCIETE GENERALE

SocGen CEO is not ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the lender will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and restore investor confidence, a trade-union memo obtained by Reuters showed.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's 4.1 billion euro mortgage-backed covered bonds to A1 from Aaa, the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

LSE

The London Stock Exchange's fledgling clearing business was the stellar performer in the first half of the year pushing the British exchange group's income up 20 percent to 386.5 million pounds.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to 'BB+' from 'BB-' after Fondiaria's nine-month results led to a further deterioration of its capitalisation and solvency position. The rating is on creditwatch negative.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate slightly lifted its 2011 sales target on Tuesday after reporting a forecast-beating third-quarter net profit.

VIVENDI, LAGARDERE

The French telecoms and entertainment group said it had yet to see an impact from the economic gloom on its business as it posted higher 9-months profits, driven by fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business. Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Le Figaro that plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on Vivendi's agenda.

UBS

UBS is preparing to provide investors with details of a strategic plan that will shrink its investment bank's balance sheet by half, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt as it forecast a full year loss and scrapped its dividend on Tuesday.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton has approved $822 million in capital spending to dig a new iron ore mine in Australia capable of yielding 17 million tonnes of ore a year starting in mid-2012.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility on Tuesday said it would reassess its nuclear strategy in Belgium between now and mid-2012 after Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed to raise a tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.

BAYER

The German drugs and plastics maker expects revenue in Asia to reach more than 11 billion euros ($14.9 billion) by 2015, it said in a statement.

FRESENIUS, FMC

Fresenius SE said it planned to increase its voting interest in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) throught the purchase of about 3.5 million ordinary shares. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)