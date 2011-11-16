版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 15:35 BJT

Europe Factors-Shares set to fall on euro zone jitters

 (Adds futures, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 PARIS, Nov 16 European stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Wednesday, with stocks poised to drop for a third straight day, as
mounting fears that the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to France
and Spain kept investors on edge. 	
 At 0732 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 0.6-1.3 percent.	
 European stocks lost ground on Tuesday, with the CAC 40 index 
sinking nearly 2 percent as growing concerns the euro zone's second-largest
economy could be sucked into the region's sovereign debt crisis prompted
investors to shun equity and fixed income assets from the country.	
 Tension in the euro zone periphery has been spreading to the region's core
this week, with the yield spreads of Austrian, Belgian and French 10-year bonds
over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs on Tuesday and the euro currency
slipping to a one-month low against the dollar and the yen on
Wednesday.	
 "France's triple A rating is history," Derek Lawless, head of WorldSpreads
France, said.	
 "The markets are telling us that the recent austerity measures announced by
(French Prime Minister Francois) Fillon will not compensate weaker growth and
possibly a full blown recession across the euro zone in the coming quarters.
Therefore the deficit reduction deadlines are unlikely to be met," he said.	
 "Add that to the fact that France will likely need to dig deeper into its
coffers to bail out the weaker Euro nations and you quickly see that the sums
don't add up."	
 Fuelling the worries about France's economic outlook, the chief executive of
French bank Societe Generale is not ruling out a recession in France
in 2012 and says the bank will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its
balance sheet and restore investor confidence, according to a trade union memo
obtained by Reuters.	
 On the macro front, the Bank of Japan kept monetary settings on hold on
Wednesday but toned down its economic assessment and voiced concern over
potential impact from Europe's debt crisis. 	
 Euro zone tension could ease on Wednesday, however, as Italy is due to
unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a
confidence vote. 	
 	

   MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT                                 
                                              LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
   S&P 500                                1,257.81     0.48 %     6.03
   NIKKEI                                 8,463.16    -0.92 %   -78.77
   MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -1.98 %    -9.58
   EUR/USD                                   1.344    -0.71 %  -0.0096
   USD/JPY                                   76.96    -0.09 %  -0.0700
   10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.014         --    -0.04
   10-YR BUND YLD                            1.782         --     0.01
   SPOT GOLD                             $1,768.35    -0.71 %  -$12.65
   US CRUDE                                 $98.54    -0.84 %    -0.82
  	
 Wall St rises on U.S. economy, progress in Italy            	
 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on euro zone contagion fears     	
 Nikkei drops, seen mired in recent ranges                   	
 FOREX-Euro hits 1-mth low, crisis threatens more EU members 	
 Brent slips below $112 on euro zone woes                    	
 TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes rise on euro zone debt woes   	
 METALS-London copper up on arb trades, U.S. data            	
 PRECIOUS-Gold tracks euro down on contagion fear            	
 	

 COMPANY NEWS:	
 	

 UNICREDIT  	
 Moody's said on Wednesday it may cut the bank's 'A2/C-' ratings following a
10.6 billion euro third-quarter loss due mainly to goodwill writedowns.	
 	

 SOCIETE GENERALE  	
 SocGen CEO is not ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the
lender will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and
restore investor confidence, a trade-union memo obtained by Reuters showed.
 	
 	

 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO  	
 Moody's downgraded the Italian lender's 4.1 billion euro mortgage-backed
covered bonds to A1 from Aaa, the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
 	
 	

 LSE 	
 The London Stock Exchange's fledgling clearing business was the stellar
performer in the first half of the year pushing the British exchange group's
income up 20 percent to 386.5 million pounds. 	
 	

 FONDIARIA-SAI  	
 Standard & Poor's cut the Italian insurer's rating to 'BB+' from 'BB-' after
Fondiaria's nine-month results led to a further deterioration of its
capitalisation and solvency position. The rating is on creditwatch negative.
 	
 	

 BOUYGUES   	
 The French conglomerate slightly lifted its 2011 sales target on Tuesday
after reporting a forecast-beating third-quarter net profit. 	
 	

 VIVENDI, LAGARDERE   	
 The French telecoms and entertainment group said it had yet to see an impact
from the economic gloom on its business as it posted higher 9-months profits,
driven by fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business. Chief
Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Le Figaro that plans to buy the 20 percent
stake held by media group Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no
longer on Vivendi's agenda. 	
 	

 UBS   	
 UBS is preparing to provide investors with details of a strategic plan that
will shrink its investment bank's balance sheet by half, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday. 	
     	

 FINMECCANICA  	
 Italian defence company Finmeccanica said it would sell assets
worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help cut debt as it forecast a full year
loss and scrapped its dividend on Tuesday. 	
 	

 BHP BILLITON  	
 BHP Billiton has approved $822 million in capital spending to dig a new iron
ore mine in Australia capable of yielding 17 million tonnes of ore a year
starting in mid-2012. 	
 	

 GDF SUEZ   	
 The French utility on Tuesday said it would reassess its nuclear strategy in
Belgium between now and mid-2012 after Belgian parties seeking to form a
government agreed to raise a tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.
 	
     	

 BAYER  	
 The German drugs and plastics maker expects revenue in Asia to reach more
than 11 billion euros ($14.9 billion) by 2015, it said in a statement.
 	
 	

 FRESENIUS, FMC  	
 Fresenius SE said it planned to increase its voting interest in Fresenius
Medical Care (FMC) throught the purchase of about 3.5 million ordinary shares.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐