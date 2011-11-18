Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses on euro zone woes

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 18 European shares were set to fall sharply on
Friday after closing at their lowest in six weeks in the previous session, with
concerns mounting that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise
beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the debt crisis.
Spain saw on Thursday its borrowing costs rising to their highest since it
joined the euro. Although 10-year Spanish bond yields slightly
fell from highs by late trade and Italian 10-year bond yields
eased as the European Central Bank intervened and Italy's new prime minister
pledged additional economic reforms, investors remained jittery.
"Many consider these (Spanish bond yield) levels unsustainable after the
demise of the likes of Greece and Portugal when their yields hit similar
levels," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.
"Spain will be heading to the polls this weekend after a shocker of a week
in the bond market. Recent leadership changes in Italy and Greece have failed to
drive the market to a sustainable recovery, suggesting it will take much more
than a leadership change to appease investors."
Italy's new technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti, unveiled sweeping
reforms and said Italians were confronting a "serious emergency", but analysts
said equity investors were expected to take some money off the table before
going into the weekend break.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC were down 0.8 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 1.3 percent.
Banks, which have slumped 36 percent this year on their exposure to
debt-laden European countries and taken a hit on their balance sheets, were
expected to feel the pressure again on Friday after falling 2.2 percent in the
previous session. The sector index is down 11 percent so far this month.
The sector's outlook remained gloomy, with Standard & Poor's planning to
update its credit ratings for the world's 30 biggest banks within three weeks
and may well mete out a few downgrades in the process.
On Thursday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.1
percent to 2,242.78 points to stay just above its 50-day moving average. The
index could find some support at around 2,221 that represents a 50 percent
retracement of the index's rise in September and October, but a break of the
level could open the door for a drop towards 2,055, a low in October.
In a sign global funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month
euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on concerns
that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise
yen at a higher rate.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.3 on
Thursday to 957.85 points, the lowest close since early October. It is down 15
percent in 2011, mainly on worries the euro zone debt crisis could derail a
fragile global economic recovery and affect profitability of companies.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0734 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,216.13 -1.68 % -20.78
NIKKEI 8,374.91 -1.23 % -104.72
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.13 % -10.11
EUR/USD 1.3508 0.36 % 0.0049
USD/JPY 76.84 -0.16 % -0.1200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.957 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.857 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,725.30 0.24 % $4.11
US CRUDE $98.72 -0.1 % -0.10
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to sell
equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major
derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their merger from
antitrust regulators, sources told Reuters.
INSURERS
Insured losses arising from the Thai floods could be in double-digit
billions, a senior official from global insurer Allianz said, in a disaster that
will lead to a re-assessment of weather risks to the industry in Asia and to
global supply chains.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS will slash risky assets in its scandal-hit investment bank by
almost half and shift focus back to the business of managing the wealth of the
world's rich as it pledged its first dividend since the financial crisis. For
more, click on
SABMILLER
The company will raise its takeover offer for Australia's Foster's Group
to A$5.40 a share to make up for the loss of a 30 cents capital return
after a tax ruling from Australian authorities.
WARTSILA
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is in talks to buy Britain's
Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover,
Wartsila said in a statement late on Thursday.
ERICSSON
The 50:50 wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson will continue to struggle to
replace sales it has lost due to falling sales of Nokia's Symbian
smartphones, with expansion to Windows platform offering help only in 2013, the
chief executive of STMicroelectronics said late on Thursday.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash exporter
by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing
cartel, the Financial Times reported.
STATOIL
Norwegian oil and gas firm acquired a 30-percent stake in a licence about
270 kilometres offshore Suriname from Tullow Oil, Statoil said on
Friday.
FRANCE TELECOM
Consolidation of the Portuguese telecoms market may happen faster than
expected if the state-owned bank decides to sell its holdings as part of a
countrywide push to raise cash, a France Telecom executive said.
ATOS, CAPGEMINI
Top European IT services providers Atos and Capgemini said they were
optimistic on outlook with customers continuing to invest despite macroeconomic
worries in many European markets.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The Franco-American telecom equipment maker has more than enough cash to run
its operations, its chief financial officer reassured.
CARREFOUR
Pascal Duhamel, the head of Carrefour's property unit, has left the retailer
for a job at the Abu Dhabi Investment fund, confirmed a company spokesman. His
departure comes as Carrefour's CEO is under pressure from its major shareholders
to turn around the group.