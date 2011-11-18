Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses on euro zone woes

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 18 European shares were set to fall sharply on Friday after closing at their lowest in six weeks in the previous session, with concerns mounting that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the debt crisis.

Spain saw on Thursday its borrowing costs rising to their highest since it joined the euro. Although 10-year Spanish bond yields slightly fell from highs by late trade and Italian 10-year bond yields eased as the European Central Bank intervened and Italy's new prime minister pledged additional economic reforms, investors remained jittery.

"Many consider these (Spanish bond yield) levels unsustainable after the demise of the likes of Greece and Portugal when their yields hit similar levels," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets.

"Spain will be heading to the polls this weekend after a shocker of a week in the bond market. Recent leadership changes in Italy and Greece have failed to drive the market to a sustainable recovery, suggesting it will take much more than a leadership change to appease investors."

Italy's new technocrat prime minister, Mario Monti, unveiled sweeping reforms and said Italians were confronting a "serious emergency", but analysts said equity investors were expected to take some money off the table before going into the weekend break.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8 to 1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 1.3 percent.

Banks, which have slumped 36 percent this year on their exposure to debt-laden European countries and taken a hit on their balance sheets, were expected to feel the pressure again on Friday after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session. The sector index is down 11 percent so far this month.

The sector's outlook remained gloomy, with Standard & Poor's planning to update its credit ratings for the world's 30 biggest banks within three weeks and may well mete out a few downgrades in the process.

On Thursday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.1 percent to 2,242.78 points to stay just above its 50-day moving average. The index could find some support at around 2,221 that represents a 50 percent retracement of the index's rise in September and October, but a break of the level could open the door for a drop towards 2,055, a low in October.

In a sign global funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.3 on Thursday to 957.85 points, the lowest close since early October. It is down 15 percent in 2011, mainly on worries the euro zone debt crisis could derail a fragile global economic recovery and affect profitability of companies.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their merger from antitrust regulators, sources told Reuters.

INSURERS

Insured losses arising from the Thai floods could be in double-digit billions, a senior official from global insurer Allianz said, in a disaster that will lead to a re-assessment of weather risks to the industry in Asia and to global supply chains.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS will slash risky assets in its scandal-hit investment bank by almost half and shift focus back to the business of managing the wealth of the world's rich as it pledged its first dividend since the financial crisis. For more, click on

SABMILLER

The company will raise its takeover offer for Australia's Foster's Group to A$5.40 a share to make up for the loss of a 30 cents capital return after a tax ruling from Australian authorities.

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover, Wartsila said in a statement late on Thursday.

ERICSSON

The 50:50 wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson will continue to struggle to replace sales it has lost due to falling sales of Nokia's Symbian smartphones, with expansion to Windows platform offering help only in 2013, the chief executive of STMicroelectronics said late on Thursday.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash exporter by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing cartel, the Financial Times reported.

STATOIL

Norwegian oil and gas firm acquired a 30-percent stake in a licence about 270 kilometres offshore Suriname from Tullow Oil, Statoil said on Friday.

FRANCE TELECOM

Consolidation of the Portuguese telecoms market may happen faster than expected if the state-owned bank decides to sell its holdings as part of a countrywide push to raise cash, a France Telecom executive said.

ATOS, CAPGEMINI

Top European IT services providers Atos and Capgemini said they were optimistic on outlook with customers continuing to invest despite macroeconomic worries in many European markets.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The Franco-American telecom equipment maker has more than enough cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer reassured.

CARREFOUR

Pascal Duhamel, the head of Carrefour's property unit, has left the retailer for a job at the Abu Dhabi Investment fund, confirmed a company spokesman. His departure comes as Carrefour's CEO is under pressure from its major shareholders to turn around the group.