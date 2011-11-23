版本:
Europe Factors-Shares seen extending losses on China data 

 (Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)	
 LONDON, Nov 23 European shares are set to fall for a fifth
straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-week low a day earlier,
with weak Chinese factory data a day after slower-than-estimated U.S. growth
numbers reviving concerns of a global recession.	
 Futures for Euro STOXX 50 futures, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC fell 1 percent to 1.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters
earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.4 percent
lower.	
 Data showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November
as new orders slumped, reviving worries China may be skidding towards an
economic hard landing. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, down from the previously reported 2.5 percent.
 	
 Those weak readings for the key macroeconomic indicators added to jitters
among investors, who are already concerned about the deepening euro zone debt
crisis and the slow response of policymakers in defusing the situation. 	
 Banks, which are highly exposed to several debt-laden countries, are
expected to bear the brunt of the sell-off as a newspaper report said Belgium
and France were holding fresh talks about a deal they had reached to rescue
Dexia, the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro
zone debt crisis. 	
 In the United States, the Federal Reserve plans to stress test six large
U.S. banks against a hypothetical market shock, including a deterioration of the
European debt crisis, as part of an annual review of bank health.
 	
 The technical picture also looked bearish. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 dropped 1.1 percent to 2,136.81 points on Tuesday. It has
fallen more than 14 percent since last month's highs and slipped below its
50-day moving average in a decisive manner. 	
 "The broader technical picture does not look especially promising and a
further examination of the September closing lows is starting to look possible
again," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley. 	
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.6 percent
on Tuesday, while U.S. shares fell 0.1 to 0.5 percent. On Wednesday, U.S. stock
index futures   were down 0.8 to 1 percent.	
 "There's certainly no sign of any festive cheer creeping onto the agenda
just yet, although there may be some solace in the fact that heavily beaten down
stocks would certainly pave the way for rebadging the inevitable bounce as a
Santa rally in a few weeks time," Terry Pratt, trader at IG Markets, said.	
 On the macroeconomic front, investors will wait for U.S. jobless claims
figures, due at 1330 GMT, for the week ended Nov. 19. Economists forecast a
total of 390,000 new filings, compared with 388,000 in the prior week. The U.S.
market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day holiday.	
 	

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT                                 
                                           LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
  S&P 500                              1,188.04      -0.41 %       -4.94
  NIKKEI                               8,314.74       -0.4 %      -33.53
  MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -2.26 %      -10.30
  EUR/USD                                1.3464      -0.33 %     -0.0045
  USD/JPY                                 76.97       0.04 %      0.0300
  10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.896           --       -0.03
  10-YR BUND YLD                          1.873           --       -0.06
  SPOT GOLD                           $1,703.90       0.24 %       $4.11
  US CRUDE                               $96.60      -1.44 %       -1.41
 	
 COMPANY NEWS	
 DEXIA  	
 Belgium and France are holding fresh talks about a deal they had reached to
rescue Dexia, the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro zone
debt crisis, a newspaper report said. 	
	
 DEUTSCHE BANK  	
 Deutsche Bank is considering the sales of several global asset management
businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition
expected to weigh down future earnings.      	
  	

 COMMERZBANK  	
 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday the bank would
meet the capital requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA) by its own
means.  	
  	

 BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT AGRICOLE, SOCIETE GENERALE 
 	
 The European Union's executive will set up a high-level group to study the
structure of banks and report back next year, the bloc's financial services
chief said.  	
   	

 EADS   	
 Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets to United
Continental as the world's largest airline joins an industry-wide
scramble for fuel savings, people familiar with the matter said. 	
	
 COMPASS GROUP 	
 The world's biggest caterer reported a 9 percent rise in full year
underlying operating profit, in line with expectations, benefiting from improved
margins and growth through acquisitions. 	
	
 FIAT   	
 The carmaker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he had no
intention to cut more jobs in Italy, adding his decision to scrap all labour
contracts at the carmaker's loss-making plants was essential to increase
competitiveness.  	
	
 EDF, GDF SUEZ  	
 Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of this year shrank
by 85 percent over the same period of 2010 to 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), data
from energy industry association BDEW showed.  	
  	

 RENAULT  	
 The carmaker and its alliance partner, Japan's Nissan Motor, are
working on a plan to develop a car that costs 2,500 euros destined first for
emerging and poor countries, La Tribune newspaper reported. 	
	
 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM  	
 AT&T Inc was dealt a blow on Tuesday as the top U.S. communications
regulator sought to have its planned $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA sent
to an administrative law judge for review.   	
 	

 JULIUS BAER  	
 Swiss private bank Julius Baer is still interested in fully
acquiring Bank Sarasin and expects to hear a decision on their offer in
the next week, a senior executive said in Dubai on Wednesday. For related news
click on  	
  	

 ROCHE  	
 The drugmaker said its subsidiary Bryce Acquisition Corporation has accepted
all 94 percent of outstanding shares of Anadys Pharmaceuticals tendered
pursuant to its tender offer, and it now intends to complete the acquisition
through a short-form merger.  For related news click on 	
	
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

