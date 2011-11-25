Europe Factors-Shares to fall for 7th day on euro zone woes

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 25 European shares are set to fall for a seventh straight session on Friday, with a lack of progress and clear strategy to contain the region's two-year old debt crisis and Germany's persistent opposition to issue joint euro zone bonds hurting sentiment.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC fell 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.4 percent.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, said on Thursday they had agreed to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to resolve the crisis.

Merkel said she would not soften her opposition to issuing joint euro zone bonds, and added that the proposals for more intrusive powers to enforce EU budget rules, including the right to take delinquent governments to the European Court of Justice, were a first step towards deeper fiscal union.

"Yesterday's meeting between Sarkozy, Monti and Merkel sapped trader's hopes for the creation of a euro bond, and made them roll their eyes as it was made resolutely clear that EU policy makers intend to try and solve the debt crisis through increasing fiscal union," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

"Such a solution is likely to be a long drawn out bureaucratic affair, exactly the opposite of what the markets are looking for to restore confidence. Whilst Merkel sticks to this line and opposes the creation of euro bonds, market sentiment will continue on its downward trajectory."

Resource-related stocks are expected to feel the pressure of a sell-off as key base metals prices fell on concerns that a faltering global economic growth could hurt demand for raw materials.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a seven-week low and closed 0.3 percent lower at 899.50 points in choppy trade on Thursday. The index, which is down 5.4 percent so far this week, is on track to post a second straight week of losses.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

NIKKEI 8,160.01 -0.06 % -5.17

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.27 % -5.70

EUR/USD 1.3302 -0.32 % -0.0043

USD/JPY 77.35 0.35 % 0.2700

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.941 -- 0.05

10-YR BUND YLD 2.171 -- -0.02

SPOT GOLD $1,682.30 -0.71 % -$12.05

US CRUDE $96.21 0.04 % 0.04

COMPANY NEWS

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto said on Friday it would initially explore for copper in China under a newly-formed partnership with state-owned Chinalco before branching out into other commodities.

NOVARTIS

The conflict between Novartis and German wholesale drug sellers about delivery conditions is widening, with two more wholesalers saying on Thursday the Swiss company has stopped supplying them with pharmaceuticals products.

ROCHE

Roche subsidiary Chugai said on Friday Japanese authorities had extended the label for breast cancer drug Herceptin to include neo-adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer, as well as additional dosage and administration.

CARREFOUR

The struggling retailer's main shareholders, Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault, have resolved to get rid of CEO Lars Olofsson, and have identified a possible successor, according to a report in le Figaro newspaper, without citing its sources.

AXA PRIVATE EQUITY

AXA Private Equity, a division of the French insurer that is being reviewed for a likely sale, is planning more deals in the secondary market and will invest similar amounts in 2012 compared with 2011, one of its executives said on Thursday.

SANOFI

Britain is to stop using GlaxoSmithKline's cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix from next September and will instead offer girls Merck & Co's rival product Gardasil.

ORCO

Revenue at the property developer fell to 117.4 million euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

DAIMLER, MAN

Europe's heavy truck market expanded at a healthy 18.2 percent clip in October versus a year ago thanks to strong demand in Eastern Europe as well as periphery states like Ireland and Spain.

FRANCE TELECOM

Germany's Deutsche Telekom may be forced to sell assets closer to home and take a knife to its cost base if its $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T collapses. This could be a catalyst for the sale of its stake in Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, which it owns in partnership with France Telecom.

RWE

The German utility has earmarked oil and gas assets in Egypt for sale in a bid to shore up its finances as Germany moves to exit nuclear energy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it will consider a request from AT&T to withdraw applications on a proposal to take over T-Mobile USA, owned by Deutsche Telekom.

SANTANDER

Santander said only around a fifth of investors had accepted its offer to swap junior bonds into new debt, part of an exchange some of Europe's biggest investors say will shut the Spanish bank out of future funding markets. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)