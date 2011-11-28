Europe factors-Shares to gain on crisis response hopes

(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)
LONDON, Nov 28 European shares were
expected to rise sharply on Monday on hopes that core euro zone
countries and international lenders would step up their efforts
to resolve the euro zone's two-year old debt crisis.
An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa said up to
600 billion euros ($796 billion) could be made available at 4-5
percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months. Such a sum
would be beyond the IMF's current capacity and would need new
measures such as the issue of new special drawing rights (SDRs)
or intervention by the ECB, it said.
However, the IMF said on Monday it was not in discussions
with Italian authorities on a financing plan. Official sources
in Rome said they were unaware of any request for assistance
from Italy, which has over 185 billion euros of bonds falling
due by the end of April.
"Given the disappointment traders have experienced in the
last 12-18 months, it is hard not to feel that this idea La
Stampa is running as nothing more than a pipeline dream," said
Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets. "The bears out there will
know that markets do not go down in a straight line and this
could be just a relief rally in what will prove to be a
prolonged bear market."
Futures for the STOXX Europe 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 1.8 to 2.2 percent.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to gain as much as 0.9 percent.
Investors will keep a close eye on developments in the euro
zone. Documents showed detailed operational rules for the
region's bailout fund were ready for approval and will clear the
way for the 440 billion euro facility to attract cash from
private and public investors in coming weeks.
Germany and France were exploring ways for rapid fiscal
integration among euro zone countries. Germany's original plan
was to get all 27 countries on board, but officials have been
looking at alternatives such as an agreement among just the euro
zone countries or a separate agreement outside the EU treaty
that could involve a core of around 8-10 euro zone countries,
officials said.
The market was also expected to get some support from news
that U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales
over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump.
U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 1.6 to 2 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock
average also jumped 1.6 percent on Monday, rebounding
from the previous week's 2-1/2 year low.
On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended 0.9 percent higher at 907.92 points after
falling for six straight days to seven-week lows. However, the
index has fallen 8.8 percent so far this month and is down 19
percent in 2011.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,158.67 -0.27 % -3.12
NIKKEI 8,287.49 1.56 % 127.48
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.21 % 9.74
EUR/USD 1.3296 -0.17 % -0.0022
USD/JPY 77.64 0.09 % 0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- 0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 2.261 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,706.64 1.64 % $27.49
US CRUDE $98.66 1.95 % 1.89
COMPANY NEWS
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 bank is considering selling a private-equity
portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times
reported.
TOTAL
The oil group plans to appeal against the withdrawal of a
permit to explore for shale gas in France, Chief Executive
Christophe de Margerie said, according to Le Figaro newspaper.
RIO TINTO
Global miner Rio Tinto warned on Monday that further cracks
may be emerging in global commodities markets as the economies
of Europe and the United States waver, with its customers
increasingly cautious on the outlook.
BHP BILLITON
BHP Billiton announced the surprise retirement of its
popular chief financial officer, Alex Vanselow, and expanded its
top management committee on Monday, building on the team of
potential successors to its young chief executive.
BSYKB
Three top shareholders in BSkyB will vote against James
Murdoch remaining as chairman of the company at its annual
general meeting on Tuesday, according to newspaper reports.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
A recovery plan by the airline to end its losses will have
two stages with the first part, to be implemented in January or
February, focused on savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La
Tribune said.
AREVA
French nuclear has won a wind power contract with a
potential value of 1.2 billion euros, French newspaper Les Echos
reports on Monday. The contract for 120 wind turbines hinges on
Areva beeing able to finalise financing, the paper said.
COMMERZBANK
The supervisory board of Germany's second-biggest lender
will meet on Friday to discuss measures to meet stricter capital
requirements and to appoint a new finance chief, a source
familiar with the agenda told Reuters.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis has gained approval from the
European commission for a single-pill triple combination
treatment for high blood pressure. For more, click on:
DAIMLER
The carmaker's order intake and sales figures are positive
and there are no signs of a crisis situation emerging, CEO
Dieter Zetsche told FAZ in an interview. He also announced plans
to scrap the luxury Maybach brand.
BMW
Toyota Motor Corp is in talks with BMW for a
partnership in environmental vehicles, business daily Nikkei
reported on Saturday.
METRO
Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of
Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm
reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro, he was quoted as
saying in German media.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)