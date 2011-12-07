版本:
中国
2011年 12月 7日 星期三 15:25 BJT

Europe factors-Shares to resume rally on EU summit hopes

PARIS, Dec 7 European stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Wednesday, with stocks set to resume their brisk 1-1/2 week rally
on hopes euro zone leaders will agree a decisive plan to resolve the region's
debt crisis at a summit later this week.  	
   By 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 1.1-1.3 percent.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surged 15 percent
since a low on Nov. 25, a relief rally sparked by hopes of fresh new measures
such as more firepower for the euro zone bailout fund, further fiscal
integration within the currency bloc as well as a bigger role for the European
Central Bank in the fight against the region's debt crisis.	
    But the rally was halted on Tuesday after ratings agency S&P warned it may
downgrade 15 euro zone countries if leaders fail to agree on comprehensive
measures at the EU summit.	
    The sharp rise over the past 1-1/2 week has pushed the Euro STOXX 50
 index close to 'overbought' territory, with a wide gap between its
9-day and 14-day relative strength indexes, sending a technical signal that the
index is ripe for a pull-back.	
    "This week has always been pencilled in as a defining week in the European
debt crisis and a lot of money remains on the sidelines waiting for the
outcome," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said.	
    "Despite rumours and hopes for the EU summit, traders still see quite a high
probability of significant disappointment and still remain to be convinced that
it's a safe environment for risk on trades."	
    French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will
propose to Friday's summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone
states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market confidence and
prevent the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.	
    	
    Details of their treaty reform proposals were due to be presented on
Wednesday in a letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who will
chair the meeting of 27 EU leaders.	
    A Financial Times report said European leaders will also discuss boosting
the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, citing senior European officials.	
    The report said strengthening the bailout fund could include running two
separate rescue facilities. According to the officials, European leaders will
consider allowing the euro zone's existing 440-billion euro bail-out fund to
continue running even when a new 500-billion facility takes effect in mid-2012.
 	
          	
      MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT                                 
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
      S&P 500                                1,258.47     0.11 %     1.39
      NIKKEI                                 8,722.17     1.71 %   147.01
      MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     1.22 %     5.80
      EUR/USD                                  1.3444     0.34 %   0.0045
      USD/JPY                                   77.66    -0.06 %  -0.0500
      10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.107         --     0.02
      10-YR BUND YLD                            2.221         --     0.01
      SPOT GOLD                             $1,729.94     0.13 %    $2.29
      US CRUDE                                $101.75     0.46 %     0.47
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    SANTANDER  	
    Chile's CorpBanca said on Tuesday it struck an agreement to buy
Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain's Santander moves to sell
assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home. 	
    	
    EDF, GDF SUEZ  	
    French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he wanted gas prices
to rise less than 5 percent in January as talks continued with energy
providers. 	
    	
    TOTAL  	
    French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy GDF Suez's stake in Elgin
and Franklin North Sea oil fields off Great Britain for an enterprise value of
590 million euros ($789.57 million). 	
	
    CARREFOUR 	
    India's government has put on hold its decision to open the country's $450
billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
 	
    	
    EDF /VEOLIA 	
    EDF's board said on Tuesday it has been informed of the progress of
discussions between EDF and Veolia over the strengthening of their industrial
partnership within Dalkia, and has approved the principle of continuing these
negotiations.	
    	
    GIVAUDAN  	
    Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan has not witnessed a
cooldown in demand despite rising global economic uncertainty, its chief
executive Gilles Andrier told a Swiss newspaper.	
	
    SAAB  	
    The court-appointed administrator for the Swedish car firm will call time on
the company's period of protection from creditors later on Wednesday if no new
money has come in, daily Dagens Industri said.	
    	
    FONDIARIA-SAI, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO  	
    Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo is to replace Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's largest motor insurer, in Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index,
FTSE said on Tuesday.

