Europe Factors-Shares set to rise ahead of ECB, EU summit

PARIS, Dec 8 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, as investors bet on a rate cut from the European Central Bank and on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at this week's EU summit. By 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.2 percent. "Investors' portfolios are currently extremely defensive, positions in cash have never been so high, everyone is 'underweight' on peripherals," said Philippe Ithurbide, head of research and strategy at Amundi, which has 692 billion euros ($925 billion) in assets under management. "This is rather good news because it means we could have a nice rebound." The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package of bank aid, while investors will also look for any hint the central bank will intensify its bond buying support for the euro zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the stage for a critical euro zone summit. Banks will also be in the spotlight on Thursday as the European Banking Authority (EBA) will how much extra capital the region's banks will need to cope with the debt crisis, a key part of its plan to revive confidence in the bruised sector. EBA said details of the bank recapitalisation needs will be released at 1700 GMT. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained about 15 percent since a low on Nov. 25, a relief rally sparked by hopes of fresh new measures such as more firepower for the euro zone bailout fund, further fiscal discipline within the currency bloc as well as a bigger role for the European Central Bank in the fight against the region's debt crisis. French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will propose to the EU summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control. Late on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's warned it could cut the credit ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone banks if a mass downgrade of euro-zone countries materializes. The ratings agency said on Monday it may downgrade nearly all 17 euro-zone countries if EU leaders fail to agree on a solution for the region's debt crisis during Friday's summit. The potential downgrade of the European Union would likely increase its borrowing costs, making it more costly for it to fund financial aid programs for member states. After a sharp 1-1/2 week recovery rally, charts of European stock indexes show that investors are indecisive, and that a sharp move in either direction could soon happen. Indexes have been producing higher tops and higher bottoms, giving them a slight bias to the upside, Autochartist technical analyst Enis Mehmet said. "The tight and narrow range suggests impending volatility but the direction is uncertain. Traders are likely to 'go the way of the move' once the breakout begins. This may mean a rally similar to the one that took place a week ago," the chartist said. On the downside, indexes will find support on two recent bottoms, while "a break through these two levels could lead to a tremendous down move since investors do not seem to be too shy about selling out their positions on any signs of weakness and short-traders are likely to turn aggressive when they realize how much downside potential they have," Mehmet said. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0716 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,261.01 0.2 % 2.54 NIKKEI 8,664.58 -0.66 % -57.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.01 % -4.83 EUR/USD 1.3418 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 77.61 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 2.104 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,739.39 -0.11 % -$1.95 US CRUDE $100.79 0.3 % 0.30 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip ahead of EU summit Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit Nikkei slips from 4-wk high on pre-SQ profit-taking FOREX-Euro holds breath before ECB, EU meetings LME copper treads water ahead of EU summit PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as investors fret over Europe Brent steady above $109 ahead of EU summit US 10-year yield steady before ECB, EU meetings COMPANY NEWS: AREVA The French nuclear reactor maker could announce a one-time charge of around 1 billion euros linked mainly to asset write-downs when new Chief Executive Luc Oursel unveils a fresh strategy early next week, French newspaper Les Echos reported. DEXIA Luxembourg will pay about 100 million euros for a 10 percent stake in the Franco-Belgian lender's private banking arm, Banque Internationale Luxembourg, a spokesman for the country's finance minister said. BOUYGUES The construction and telecoms group said no offences were committed during the consultation process ahead of the awarding of a contract to build a complex for France's armed forces. French prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption and favouritism, a judicial source said. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the industrial logic of a takeover of NYSE Euronext should not be undermined by heavy handed antitrust concessions. "We want this transaction, but not at all costs," Pottmeyer said in a statement on Wednesday. TESCO The world's No. 3 retailer, posted a drop in underlying British sales for the fourth quarter in a row on Thursday, overshadowing a more solid performance in its overseas markets. EADS European aerospace and defence group EADS continues to see solid demand for its planes and does not expect its business to be hit by the current euro zone debt crisis, its chief executive told a German paper. GUYENNE ET GASCOGNE The largest franchisee of Carrefour on Thursday confirmed that it was in talks on a "business combination" with the French retail major. STANDARD CHARTERED The bank said on Thursday that it expects pretax profit to rise by at least 10 percent this year to another record, helped by a strong performance in emerging markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong. FONDIARIA-SAI Italy's largest motor insurer said it was currently considering the option of creating a vehicle for its holdings in Italian companies, but said it had nothing to communicate the market about yet, and will keep investors informed when new elements arise, possibly after a board meeting on Dec. 12. FINMECCANICA Italian defence group Finmeccanica has denied market rumours that it intends to merge transportation units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda. SWISS LIFE Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is slashing his stake in the Swiss insurer and will leave the company's board of directors, the firm said on Wednesday.