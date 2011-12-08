Europe Factors-Shares set to rise ahead of ECB, EU summit

PARIS, Dec 8 European stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Thursday, as investors bet on a rate cut from the European
Central Bank and on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at this
week's EU summit.
By 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 1.0-1.2 percent.
"Investors' portfolios are currently extremely defensive, positions in cash
have never been so high, everyone is 'underweight' on peripherals," said
Philippe Ithurbide, head of research and strategy at Amundi, which has 692
billion euros ($925 billion) in assets under management.
"This is rather good news because it means we could have a nice rebound."
The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package of bank aid, while
investors will also look for any hint the central bank will intensify its bond
buying support for the euro zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the
stage for a critical euro zone summit.
Banks will also be in the spotlight on Thursday as the European Banking
Authority (EBA) will how much extra capital the region's banks will need to cope
with the debt crisis, a key part of its plan to revive confidence in the bruised
sector. EBA said details of the bank recapitalisation needs will be released at
1700 GMT.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained about
15 percent since a low on Nov. 25, a relief rally sparked by hopes of fresh new
measures such as more firepower for the euro zone bailout fund, further fiscal
discipline within the currency bloc as well as a bigger role for the European
Central Bank in the fight against the region's debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will
propose to the EU summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone
states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market confidence and
prevent the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control.
Late on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's warned it could cut the credit ratings
of the European Union and large euro-zone banks if a mass downgrade of euro-zone
countries materializes. The ratings agency said on Monday it may downgrade
nearly all 17 euro-zone countries if EU leaders fail to agree on a solution for
the region's debt crisis during Friday's summit.
The potential downgrade of the European Union would likely increase its
borrowing costs, making it more costly for it to fund financial aid programs for
member states.
After a sharp 1-1/2 week recovery rally, charts of European stock indexes
show that investors are indecisive, and that a sharp move in either direction
could soon happen.
Indexes have been producing higher tops and higher bottoms, giving them a
slight bias to the upside, Autochartist technical analyst Enis Mehmet said.
"The tight and narrow range suggests impending volatility but the direction
is uncertain. Traders are likely to 'go the way of the move' once the breakout
begins. This may mean a rally similar to the one that took place a week ago,"
the chartist said.
On the downside, indexes will find support on two recent bottoms, while "a
break through these two levels could lead to a tremendous down move since
investors do not seem to be too shy about selling out their positions on any
signs of weakness and short-traders are likely to turn aggressive when they
realize how much downside potential they have," Mehmet said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0716 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,261.01 0.2 % 2.54
NIKKEI 8,664.58 -0.66 % -57.59
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.01 % -4.83
EUR/USD 1.3418 0.04 % 0.0005
USD/JPY 77.61 -0.06 % -0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 2.104 -- 0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,739.39 -0.11 % -$1.95
US CRUDE $100.79 0.3 % 0.30
COMPANY NEWS:
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor maker could announce a one-time charge of around 1
billion euros linked mainly to asset write-downs when new Chief Executive Luc
Oursel unveils a fresh strategy early next week, French newspaper Les Echos
reported.
DEXIA
Luxembourg will pay about 100 million euros for a 10 percent stake in the
Franco-Belgian lender's private banking arm, Banque Internationale Luxembourg, a
spokesman for the country's finance minister said.
BOUYGUES
The construction and telecoms group said no offences were committed during
the consultation process ahead of the awarding of a contract to build a complex
for France's armed forces. French prosecutors are investigating allegations of
corruption and favouritism, a judicial source said.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the industrial
logic of a takeover of NYSE Euronext should not be undermined by heavy handed
antitrust concessions. "We want this transaction, but not at all costs,"
Pottmeyer said in a statement on Wednesday.
TESCO
The world's No. 3 retailer, posted a drop in underlying British sales for
the fourth quarter in a row on Thursday, overshadowing a more solid performance
in its overseas markets.
EADS
European aerospace and defence group EADS continues to see solid
demand for its planes and does not expect its business to be hit by the current
euro zone debt crisis, its chief executive told a German paper.
GUYENNE ET GASCOGNE
The largest franchisee of Carrefour on Thursday confirmed that it
was in talks on a "business combination" with the French retail major.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank said on Thursday that it expects pretax profit to rise by at least
10 percent this year to another record, helped by a strong performance in
emerging markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's largest motor insurer said it was currently considering the option of
creating a vehicle for its holdings in Italian companies, but said it had
nothing to communicate the market about yet, and will keep investors informed
when new elements arise, possibly after a board meeting on Dec. 12.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence group Finmeccanica has denied market rumours that it intends
to merge transportation units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is slashing his stake in
the Swiss insurer and will leave the company's board of directors, the firm said
on Wednesday.