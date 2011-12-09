Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses as EU disappoints

LONDON, Dec 9 European shares were set to fall sharply on Friday as European leaders failed to agree on a treaty change among all 27 member states, decided to cap the euro zone's permanent bailout fund and opted not to give it a banking licence that could have increased its firepower. EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone at the meeting, billed as a last chance to save the euro, but the failure to secure changes to the EU treaty among all the countries means a deal will instead have to involve just euro zone states, as well as any others that want to join. They also decided the capacity of the region's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism would be capped at 500 billion euros and that it would not get a banking licence, as Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council originally had proposed, limiting its firepower. The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares fell 1.5 percent to a one-week closing low in the previous session after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi discouraged expectations that the central bank would massively increase its purchases of government bonds. "The desired coordination of fiscal policy is finding some pockets of resistance... as a result, traders are adopting a risk-off mentality as we head into the weekend break," Terry Pratt, trader at IG Markets, said in a note. "The question will of course revolve around just how protracted any bout of selling turns out to be, but with the summit having been hailed as (another) make-or-break moment for the euro, jittery traders on both sides of the Atlantic could quite easily end up overreacting in the near term." Futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were down 0.7 to 1.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.7 percent lower. Banks could fall for a fourth straight day on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of BNP Paribas, Societe Generale , and Credit Agricole, saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks. The move came a day after Europe's banking watchdog, confirming a Reuters exclusive earlier on Thursday, said Europe's banks must find 114.7 billion euros of extra capital, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the debt crisis and restore investor confidence. Miners might come under presure as data showed industrial output growth in China, the world's top metals consumer, was the slowest in more than two years in November. Inflation fell as economic conditions deteriorated, raising expectations Beijing will ease monetary policy again. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0737 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,234.35 -2.11 % -26.66 NIKKEI 8,536.46 -1.48 % -128.12 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.61 % -12.38 EUR/USD 1.33 -0.32 % -0.0043 USD/JPY 77.67 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.990 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.998 -- -0.06 SPOT GOLD $1,706.49 -0.08 % -$1.30 US CRUDE $97.77 -0.58 % -0.57 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commodities, euro sink on EU summit * US STOCKS-Wall St falls as euro-zone deal dashed hopes * Nikkei drops 1.5 pct, markets wary of EU debt crisis * FOREX-Euro struggles as EU disappoints again on crisis * TREASURIES-Bond prices gain as hopes fade for EU decision * Brent crude falls below $108 on EU summit doubts * PRECIOUS-Gold steady; hopes fizzle on EU summit * METALS-Copper slips, eyeing fifth weekly loss in six COMPANY NEWS BANKS France's biggest banks need to find 7.3 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in fresh capital by mid-2012, lower than a previous estimate of 8.8 billion, the country's ACP regulator said on Thursday. On a bank-by-bank basis, BNP Paribas needs 1.5 billion euros, Natixis parent BPCE 3.7 billion and Societe Generale 2.1 billion, ACP said in a statement. Credit Agricole needs no new capital. MOODY'S DOWNGRADE Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole on Friday saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks. TOTAL The Canadian government gave Total approval on Thursday to start construction on its C$9 billion ($8.9 billion) Joslyn North oil sands project in Alberta, marking the fifth mining development in the vast crude deposit. SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT French utility Suez Environnment said on Thursday it signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary Eurawasser, which specialises in the distribution of drinking water and sanitation services, to German group Remondis . DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK German banks need to find 13.1 billion euros ($17.4 billion) of extra capital, more than double the 5.2 billion estimated in October, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said. Commerzbank needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank needs 3.2 billion. BAYER U.S. health advisers recommended a revision of labels for the widely used new generation of birth control pills, including Bayer's Yaz and Yasmin, based on data showing they may put women at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots. TULLOW OIL The British oil firm said on Thursday it hoped production from its Jubilee oil field in Ghana would reach 120,000 barrels per day by "early next year", narrowing the possible timing of a target delayed twice already.