Europe Factors-Shares set to slip from near-six month high

PARIS, Jan 24 European stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Tuesday as stalled Greek debt talks revived worries of a chaotic
default while Siemens's results sparked fears on the earnings front.	
    The German conglomerate, a bellwether for Europe's manufacturing industry,
reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter core operating profit,
missing the most pessimistic analysts' forecast as Europe's debt woes took their
toll in the real economy. 	
    At 0719 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.6 percent.    	
    Late on Monday, euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an
offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending
negotiators back to the drawing board. 	
    "It now appears that any deal might not be concluded until 13th February,
despite Greek finance minister Venizelos insistence at the end of last week that
a deal was in its final phase," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.	
    "With this issue unresolved the latest talks about a second Greek bailout
are also unlikely to make much progress either, given that the two are
contingent on each other."	
    Bunds backed away from one-month lows on Tuesday while the euro struggled to
stay above the $1.300 level against the dollar in Asia.	
    Tech shares will be in focus after U.S. bellwether Texas Instruments Inc
 reported better-than-expected quarterly chip sales as customers in a
broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories. 	
    French banks will also be in the spotlight after S&P lowered its long-term
counterparty credit ratings on BPCE, Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale to 'A' from 'A+'. 	
       	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT                             
                                          LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,316.00   0.05 %      0.62
 NIKKEI                               8,785.33   0.22 %     19.43
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        497.83   0.27 %      1.34
 EUR/USD                                1.3013  -0.11 %   -0.0014
 USD/JPY                                 77.00  -0.03 %   -0.0200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.051       --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.969       --     -0.02
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,676.39  -0.02 %    -$0.41
 US CRUDE                               $99.78    0.2 %      0.20
 	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    PETROPLUS, OIL SECTOR  	
    Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency after
lenders put the company on notice to pay off its debts, triggering its default
on $1.75 billion of senior notes and convertible bonds. 	
    	
    KPN 	
    The Dutch telecom firm lowered core profit expectations for 2012, scrapped
its 2012 share buyback program and will expand its investment strategy to try to
turn its struggling domestic business around. 	
	
    TECH SHARES	
    Texas Instruments Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter
chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted
inventories. TI shares rose more than 3.4 percent in late trade on Monday after
the maker of chips for a broad array of manufacturers in everthing from consumer
electronics to industrial equipment said it saw a December demand improvement
that continued in January. 	
    	
   STMICROELECTRONICS  	
   The European chipmaker warned that revenues in the current quarter will fall
as its wireless venture with Ericsson struggles to make up for less
business from key customer Nokia. 	
    	
    NORDEA 	
    The Nordic region's biggest bank by value posted fourth-quarter operating
profit at the top end of expectations, with trouble areas in Denmark and
shipping leading to a bigger credit loss than forecast. 	
    	
    SOFTWARE AG 	
    The German business software maker said it expects revenue from its database
software to decline by another 7-12 percent this year after plummeting 24
percent in the fourth quarter. 	
    	
    SANOFI   	
    The French drugmaker said on Tuesday its Genzyme unit had won U.S.
regulatory approval for its Framingham-based plant that will produce rare
disease drug Fabrazyme. 	
    	
    ROYAL DSM  	
   The Dutch food and chemicals group late on Monday said it would set up a $250
million joint venture with ethanol producer POET LLC to make bioethanol from
corn crop residue.

